Andersen Consulting Adds Talentsmarteq To Advance Leadership And Business Transformation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Consulting expands its human capital capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with TalentSmartEQ, a San Diego-based firm focused on creating practical, engaging and actionable learning experiences rooted in emotional intelligence (EQ) and leadership development.

For more than two decades, TalentSmartEQ has worked with organizations around the world to develop leadership skills through emotional intelligence, helping strengthen employee engagement, teamwork, and overall performance. The firm combines research-based methodology with practical learning experiences, assessments, coaching, and customized programs that are designed to translate EQ development into sustained changes in workplace behavior. As an industry leader, TalentSmartEQ works with organizations spanning Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and privately held businesses.

“Organizations are asking more of their leaders and employees as the workplace continues to evolve,” said Howard Farfel, CEO of TalentSmartEQ.“We focus on turning the research behind emotional intelligence into practical tools people can easily understand and apply. Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting represents an exciting next step, allowing us to build on that foundation and reach organizations seeking more effective ways to develop their people and improve workplace culture and organizational performance.”

“Technology and business transformation may change how organizations operate, but people remain central to whether those changes succeed,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“TalentSmartEQ's work in emotional intelligence, leadership, and team performance complements our broader transformation capabilities and adds a valuable dimension to our work with organizations navigating change.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

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