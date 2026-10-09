Dubai Launches Global Create AI Agents Championship With Prize Pool Exceeding AED 2.5 Million

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Dubai has launched the Create AI Agents Championship, a global competition inviting innovators to develop practical and scalable AI-agent solutions that address real-world challenges, with a total prize pool exceeding AED 2.5 million.

The launch of the championship was announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, who encouraged innovators from around the world to participate.

Led by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the championship aims to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI and support the development of innovative AI-agent solutions with strong potential for practical application, scalability, and commercial growth. It also seeks to encourage the creation of solutions that can deliver measurable value for individuals, businesses, and society.

The competition is open to innovators from technical and non-technical backgrounds, with no minimum age requirement. Individuals and teams may enter with an innovative idea, prototype, or early-stage minimum viable product, while existing businesses may submit a new AI-agent solution or capability.

Participants will compete across four categories: Best Societal AI Agent, Best Personal AI Agent, Best Business AI Agent, and Best Youth AI Agent. Each category winner will receive AED 550,000, while one of the four winners will also receive the AI Agent of the Year title and AED 1 million.

Participants are encouraged to identify priority challenges, design AI agents to address them, test their impact, and explore their potential to develop into viable and scalable products, services, and commercial ventures.

The championship will also provide participants with access to advanced training, practical workshops, self-paced learning content, specialised sessions, and mentorship to support the development and refinement of their solutions.

Registration opened on 7 October and will close in December 2026.

To find out more, please visit

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy works to position Dubai as a global leader in the digital economy. Its mandate includes attracting companies, talent, and investment while creating a supportive environment for digital business growth.

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