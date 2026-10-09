SLB Awarded Digital Drilling Contract By Totalenergies

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) today announced a 15-year agreement with TotalEnergies to use the DrillPlanTM coherent well planning and engineering solutions. The agreement will support TotalEnergies' transition to a digital planning environment, connecting subsurface insights with well planning and engineering.

Enabled by SLB's DrillPlan solutions and the expertise of both companies, the agreement marks a significant step in the companies' digital collaboration and reflects a broader shift across the industry as operators move toward scalable, interoperable digital platforms to improve engineering and well construction execution.

The DrillPlan solutions will enable TotalEnergies to streamline well design and engineering activities by integrating offset well data, trajectory designs, casing and completion inputs, and planning assumptions used throughout the well construction process, enabling cross-functional teams to work from a common foundation of data, plans and assumptions.

“Operators are increasingly looking for scalable technologies that can support more consistent planning decisions across large and diverse portfolios,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB's Digital business.“This agreement demonstrates how customers are moving toward digital solutions that improve consistency, strengthen collaboration and provide a foundation for future workflow innovation.”

Drawing on domain expertise from both companies, the environment is designed to connect workflows, integrate custom processes, scale across operations, and enable ongoing deployment of new digital technologies.

Built on SLB's strengths in well construction and digital technology, the DrillPlan solutions help integrate established customer workflows within a broader enterprise digital ecosystem. The agreement reflects a growing industry focus on combining the domain expertise embedded in internally developed digital solutions with the scale, resilience and interoperability of commercial platforms.

Key Points:

SLB has been awarded an agreement by TotalEnergies to deploy the DrillPlanTM coherent well planning and engineering solutions across its global upstream portfolio. The deployment will connect subsurface insights with well planning and engineering, supporting a standardized digital drilling planning environment. DrillPlan solutions integrate offset well data, trajectory designs, casing and completion inputs, and planning assumptions used throughout the well construction process. The agreement supports an approach that combines established customer workflows and internally developed digital expertise with SLB's well construction and digital domain expertise. The agreement builds on the long-standing collaboration between SLB and TotalEnergies and supports continued innovation in digital well construction planning.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that has driven energy innovation for 100 years. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws - that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as“expect,”“may,”“can,”“estimate,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“will,”“potential,”“projected" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, SLB's new technologies and partnerships; and improvements in operating procedures and technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to recognize intended benefits of SLB's strategies, initiatives or partnerships; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in SLB's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and SLB disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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