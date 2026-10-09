ARIS Strengthens Global Leadership Team With Three Senior Appointments To Accelerate 2027 Growth

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ARIS, the global leader in Process Context for Enterprise AI, today announced three new senior appointments as it builds momentum toward 2027 and accelerates its strategy to help organizations put AI to work at scale.

Maxime Hambersin joins as Chief Product Officer, Dr. Benjamin Krusche as Global Head of Strategy & Transformation, and Mark Jacobs as President and Go-to-Market Lead, Americas.

The appointments further strengthen the leadership team built around CEO Guillaume Bacuvier and support the company's next phase of global growth. They come as ARIS advances its positioning around Process Context – giving AI agents the business understanding they need to operate effectively – while accelerating a product roadmap designed to help enterprises identify, deploy and scale AI against measurable business outcomes.

As Chief Product Officer, Maxime Hambersin will lead ARIS's global product strategy and roadmap, with responsibility for shaping the next generation of the ARIS platform and translating the company's Process Context strategy into products that create measurable customer value. Hambersin joins ARIS from Docusign, where he held senior product leadership roles and most recently served as General Manager for France.

Prior to Docusign, Hambersin spent 12 years at Accenture, ultimately serving as Managing Director and leading major transformation programs for global banking and capital-markets organizations.

Dr. Benjamin Krusche joins ARIS as Global Head of Strategy & Transformation, responsible for setting and executing the company's strategic agenda and working closely with Bacuvier and the leadership team on key company initiatives. Krusche joins from Clarity AI, the AI-powered sustainability technology company, where he was Head of Strategy. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Bain & Company, rising to Associate Partner and co-leading Bain's EMEA Agile Practice.

"We have set an ambitious target for ARIS – to make Process Context the foundation that all Fortune 500 and G2000 enterprises rely on to put AI to work and create measurable new business value,” said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of ARIS.

“The next phase is about execution. Maxime brings the product vision and experience to translate that strategy into innovation our customers can put to work, while Ben brings exceptional strategic and transformation expertise to help us focus the business on where we can win and accelerate our own transformation."

ARIS has also appointed Mark Jacobs as President, The Americas, strengthening its global go-to-market leadership. Jacobs brings extensive enterprise technology and sales leadership experience, including senior positions at Celonis, C3, Oracle, Rimini Street and Adobe/Marketo, and will focus on expanding relationships with major enterprises and helping customers translate investment in Process Context and AI into measurable business value in the key Americas market.

"Enterprise AI is changing the conversation we are having with customers. Leaders aren't looking for more technology for technology's sake – they want to understand where AI can create meaningful value and how they can deploy it without losing control,” said Fadi Naffah, Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer, ARIS.

“Mark understands that value conversation exceptionally well. He brings deep experience working with some of the world's largest enterprises and building high-performing teams around customer outcomes."

About ARIS

ARIS is the Process Context Platform for Enterprise AI. Combining process mining, process modeling, simulation, workflow orchestration, and governance in a single unified platform, ARIS helps G2000 organizations move from isolated AI pilots to autonomous, governed, enterprise-scale operations – driving efficiency, reducing risk, and delivering measurable new business value. For more information, visit

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