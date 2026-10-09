NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS And Classiq Enter Strategic Business Partnership To Accelerate Enterprise Adoption Of Quantum Comput...

Under the partnership, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS will propose and sell the Classiq quantum software development platform and work with Classiq to help enterprises identify, develop and validate quantum computing use cases. Classiq will provide the platform, along with expertise and technical support related to quantum algorithms and quantum software technologies. The two companies will combine Classiq's quantum software technology with NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS's experience bringing advanced technologies into real-world enterprise environments.

Quantum computing is attracting growing interest across many industries for its potential to address computational challenges in areas including materials development and drug discovery, financial risk analysis, and logistics and network optimization. In Japan, expanding cloud access to gate-based quantum computers2 is enabling more organizations to move beyond research and begin evaluating potential applications.

Developing quantum software, however, requires specialized expertise. Quantum developers must account for concepts such as superposition and entanglement, while quantum circuits3 may also need to be adapted and optimized for different hardware architectures.

The Classiq platform is designed to abstract much of that complexity. It combines agentic AI interfaces, Qmod,4 Classiq's high-level quantum modeling language, and an automated synthesis engine5 that transforms high-level functional models into optimized quantum circuits. This approach enables developers and technical teams to focus on algorithmic and business requirements while the platform handles many lower-level implementation decisions.

In addition, the Classiq platform supports simulators as well as quantum hardware based on diverse operational principles, including superconducting, neutral-atom, trapped-ion, and photonic architectures. Developers can execute algorithms across multiple types of quantum hardware directly from the Classiq platform without rewriting their code. By allowing organizations to select hardware targets based on their specific application requirements and machine time availability,6 the platform enables customers to advance their quantum initiatives and safeguard their digital assets without being locked into any single modality.

“Enterprises are increasingly interested in quantum computing, but turning that interest into concrete use cases requires both accessible development technology and the ability to integrate new capabilities into existing business environments,” said Yuichi Ikejiri, Head of the Innovation Center, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS.“Through this partnership with Classiq, we will work with customers to identify where quantum computing can create value and help them build the capabilities needed to evaluate and develop practical applications.”

Through joint customer engagements, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS and Classiq plan to assess business challenges where the Classiq platform can be applied and support the development and execution of quantum algorithms. The companies will work together to develop new use cases, build enterprise quantum readiness and facilitate access to quantum computing resources.

“Japan has a strong base of enterprises already exploring how quantum computing can contribute to their long-term technology strategies,” said Akira Tanaka, VP, Head of APAC at Classiq.“By combining NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS's enterprise implementation experience with Classiq's high-level quantum software development technology, we can help more organizations move from learning about quantum computing to developing and evaluating applications around their own business challenges.”

NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS works with customers across industries including manufacturing, financial services, logistics and the public sector, drawing on its experience deploying and operating networks, cloud services and AI infrastructure. The company is also pursuing quantum-related technology validation and implementation initiatives, including the development of a wide-area quantum-secure communications network using quantum key distribution (QKD)7,8and security technologies leveraging post-quantum cryptography (PQC).9

Going forward, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS and Classiq aim to expand quantum computing beyond specialized domains and help enterprises develop the capabilities needed to pursue practical business applications.