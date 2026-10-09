NIQ Reaches Key Milestone In Acquisition Of The U Group, Strengthening Trusted Intelligence And The Full Viewtm - Aetoswi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) today announced that its wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Nielsen Connect Australia Pty Ltd (NIQ Australia), has exceeded the 90% shareholder acceptance threshold under its off-market takeover bid for The U Group & Co Limited (The U Group), an Australian-based company specializing in consumer participation, receipt intelligence, and AI-powered data processing capabilities.

Achieving the acceptance threshold represents a significant milestone in the transaction process and enables NIQ Australia to proceed with the compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in The U Group in accordance with applicable Australian law.

Building on a successful five-year partnership, the transaction strengthens NIQ's trusted intelligence foundation and advances its strategy to deliver the industry's most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior. By bringing together NIQ's measurement, analytics, and consumer intelligence capabilities with The U Group's consumer participation, receipt intelligence, and AI-powered technologies, including its ReceiptJar application, NIQ will further enhance The Full ViewTM and expand access to real-world consumer purchasing behavior.

The combination will strengthen NIQ's consumer intelligence capabilities, complementing existing consumer panel and Homescan solutions with differentiated, consumer-consented purchase signals and receipt-based insights. Together, these capabilities provide a more connected view of consumer behavior and create new opportunities for innovation, measurement, and client value.

“Every new way to shop creates a new measurement challenge for brands and retailers,” said Troy Treangen, Chief AI and Product Officer of NIQ.“The U Group's receipt intelligence and AI-powered technologies will help us strengthen our consumer panels and give clients a clearer view of purchasing behavior across channels, including the emerging agentic commerce channel. As AI agents increasingly influence what people buy, connecting those decisions to actual purchases becomes essential. This combination strengthens The Full ViewTM and the data foundation we need to build the next generation of consumer intelligence.”

The transaction also reflects NIQ's continued commitment to investing in differentiated data, technology, and capabilities that drive growth and innovation for clients around the world.

The compulsory acquisition process and other remaining steps required to complete the transaction are expected to proceed in accordance with Australian legal requirements.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM, helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, visit NIQ.

NIQ-IR

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink