Iqmetrix Appoints Beniamin Longodor As Vice President Of Global Growth

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- iQmetrix, the global provider of Intelligent Commerce Operating Systems for telecom, today announced the appointment of Beniamin Longodor as Vice President of Global Growth. Beniamin joins from NTS Retail where he has long been the Head of Global Sales. In this newly created role, Beniamin will lead iQmetrix's efforts to further grow its footprint with telcos, retailers, and partners outside of its core North American market.

Beniamin brings over 18 years of experience in telecom commerce software, business development, and partner management. His appointment comes as telecom operators and retailers worldwide look to replace fragmented legacy systems with a single, intelligent commerce layer across their stores, channels, and markets. iQmetrix solutions already power more than $17BN in annual sales across more than 10,000 locations, and Beniamin's mandate is to bring that platform to more operators and partners globally.

“Our clients are increasingly global, and the problems they face with disconnected systems don't stop at a border. Beniamin knows this industry from the inside, and he understands how operators and partners in new markets want to buy and adopt technology. He's the right person to take iQmetrix to the next stage of our growth,” said Kelly Kazakoff, Chief Business Development Officer at iQmetrix.

“iQmetrix has spent more than 27 years earning the trust of leading telecom brands. Having worked with operators across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas for 18 years, I'm excited to help bring that platform and expertise to operators, retailers, and partners around the world,” said Beniamin Longodor, Vice President of Global Growth at iQmetrix.

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix is the global provider of Intelligent Commerce Operating Systems for telecom. It replaces fragmented legacy stacks with a modern, modular operating layer that orchestrates telcos, retailers, vendors, and OEMs into one intelligent flow across channels and markets. The result is less complexity, lower cost, and the speed to move ahead.

For more than 27 years, iQmetrix has been helping the leading brands in telecom grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise. Its solutions power $17BN in sales annually, handling nearly 53 million invoices and more than 28 million activations, and are used by more than 370,000 telecom professionals across more than 10,000 locations. iQmetrix is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with employees in Canada, the U.S., India, and Europe. For more information, please visit .

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