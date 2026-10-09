Almarai Company Presents Its 20262031 Growth Strategy To The Business Community

Almarai Company, the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the largest food and beverage manufacturing and distribution company in MENA, today unveiled details of its 2026–2031 strategy to the business community at its Capital Markets Day 2026.

The strategy sets out four priorities for the Company's next phase of growth: strengthening its core categories, expanding selectively into promising new categories, growing in channels such as foodservice and e-commerce, and expanding in priority markets. The strategy builds on decades of investment in brands, manufacturing, supply chains, and people, and reflects the Company's ambition to create sustainable value for consumers, customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities it serves.

This ambition is underpinned by a significant investment program, with Almarai planning to deploy more than USD 4 billion over the strategy period to support capacity expansion, strengthen its capabilities, and enable the next phase of sustainable growth.

Commenting on the strategy, Fawaz Aljasser, Chief Executive Officer of Almarai Company, said:

“Our new growth strategy is supported by our trusted brands, industry-leading capabilities, and one of the region's most integrated food and beverage platforms. Today, we are entering the next phase of our journey from a position of strength.

Importantly, our ambition extends beyond financial performance. We are investing to broaden consumer choice, enhance supply chain resilience, and strengthen local manufacturing.

We believe that Almarai's combination of trusted brands, operational excellence, scale, and resilience positions us well to capture the significant opportunities while continuing to deliver the quality and value that consumers expect.”

The new opportunities Almarai aims to capture are driven by long-term growth trends across the food and beverage sector, increasing consumer demand for high-quality products, and the Company's differentiated capabilities spanning manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, consumer-centricity, and innovation.

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