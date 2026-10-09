Lapmaster Wolters And Precision Surfacing Solutions Secures Strategic Minority Investment From The Cynosure Group And Fe...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Lapmaster Wolters and Precision Surfacing Solutions (“Lapmaster Wolters”), a leading global supplier of high-precision machine systems and consumables to the semiconductor, advanced materials, precision optics, and advanced packaging industries, today announced the completion of a minority equity investment by affiliates of The Cynosure Group (“Cynosure”) and Fernweh Group (“Fernweh”). The investment strengthens the balance sheet and adds long-term, engaged partners to support the company's next phase of growth.

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Positioned for growth

Demand for ultra-high-precision surface finishing continues to grow as customers in semiconductors, advanced materials, and precision optics push toward tighter tolerances and higher throughput. These tailwinds are further reinforced by sustained investment in semiconductor and advanced-packaging capacity, the expansion of AI and high-performance-computing supply chains, and the growing adoption of advanced materials such as silicon carbide in electric vehicles and other power applications.

Lapmaster Wolters' differentiated technology, decades of engineering expertise, and worldwide customer relationships position it to capture this demand as customers scale. Lapmaster Wolters machines are used in the production of a significant share of prime semiconductor wafers in the world, and it continues to extend its leadership with next-generation products. With the support of Cynosure and Fernweh, the investment provides Lapmaster Wolters with additional capital and strategic partners to accelerate product development, expand its global sales and service network, and invest in capacity and enabling precision surfacing technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Nirmalya Maity, Chief Executive Officer of Lapmaster Wolters and Precision Surfacing Solutions, said,“This partnership is a strong endorsement of our team, our technology, and the customers we serve. Cynosure and Fernweh share our long-term orientation and our commitment to precision, quality, and innovation. Their investment gives us added resources and patient, engaged partners as we continue to expand our global footprint and invest in next-generation surfacing technology.”

Brian Nelson, Executive Chairman of Lapmaster Wolters and Precision Surfacing Solutions, added,“Building Lapmaster Wolters into a global leader in precision surfacing has been a career-long endeavor. In Cynosure and Fernweh, we have found partners who understand our business, respect what we have built, and share our commitment to our people, our customers, and our long-term vision. This investment gives us the resources and the partnership to keep innovating and growing for years to come.”

Blake Ressel, Managing Director of the Cynosure Group, said,“Lapmaster Wolters is a category leader, combining a long-standing legacy in precision surfacing and finishing technologies with deep engineering expertise and a differentiated position in attractive, growing end markets. We are proud to partner with the company's talented team and to support its ambitious growth agenda while preserving the culture and customer focus that have made it successful.”

Nick Santhanam, Founder of Fernweh Group, added,“Lapmaster Wolters is an essential industrial-technology business enabling the world's most advanced manufacturing. We look forward to working alongside management and Cynosure to accelerate innovation, scale the platform globally, and build lasting value.”

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as financial advisors and Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Lapmaster Wolters and Precision Surfacing Solutions.

About Lapmaster Wolters and Precision Surfacing Solutions

Lapmaster Wolters is a global leader in high-precision machine tools and surface processing solutions, providing advanced technologies for applications requiring exceptional accuracy, consistency, and surface quality. With a comprehensive portfolio that includes slicing, single-side lapping and polishing, double-side flat grinding, lapping, polishing and deburring systems, Lapmaster Wolters supports a wide range of industries, including semiconductor, advanced materials, automotive, aerospace, ceramics, glass, metals, and polymers. In addition to its precision machinery, Lapmaster Wolters offers a complete range of consumables and process expertise to support customers throughout their manufacturing operations. Through its global network of subsidiaries and regional sales and service centers, Lapmaster Wolters delivers innovative precision processing solutions and dedicated customer support to manufacturers around the world. For more information, visit lapmaster-wolters or precision-surface.

About The Cynosure Group

The Cynosure Group is a diversified investment firm that supports institutions, family offices, foundations, endowments, and like-minded investors who are seeking to build their wealth and maximize their impact in the world. With offices in Salt Lake City and New York City, Cynosure's private direct investment business, Cynosure Partners, targets partnerships with founders and management-owners of profitable small to mid-sized North American-based companies who will remain meaningful owners of their business. By investing across the capital structure, pursuing both minority and control investments, and providing long-term and follow-on capital, Cynosure offers differentiated investment approach to companies in the financial services, industrials, and consumer sectors. For more information, visit cynosuregroup.

About Fernweh Group

Fernweh Group is an investment firm focused on the industrial and industrial technology sectors. Founded in 2021 and based in California, the firm pairs flexible capital with deep operating and transformation expertise through its engaged investor and operator model, partnering with management teams across North America and Europe to drive accelerated, sustainable, and profitable growth. Fernweh invests behind companies at the heart of the“Titanium Economy” - essential, often under-recognized industrial businesses with strong competitive positions and attractive growth potential. For more information, visit fernweh.

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