Gold Forecast 08/10: Key $4,000 Support In Focus (Video)
That being said, in general, this is a market that I think will eventually see quite a bit of volatility, but also a lot of interest. If we can get rates to roll over, then gold might be one of the first places I pay attention to. But it will be difficult to really get this thing moving without traders out there worrying less about inflation. Right now, it just is not going to happen.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewLonger term, I do like gold. Central banks are buying it hand over fist, and we are at an area of confluence, but we just do not have the momentum.Ready to trade our Gold forecast? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
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