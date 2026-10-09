Copper Signal 08/10: Bullish Signal Targets $6.90 (Video)

I am buying here, with a stop at $6.45, and aiming for $6.90. Copper continues to see a lot of noise, but at this point, the market continues to watch the interest rates in the United States and whether they rise or fall.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

Copper

The copper market has been very noisy during the trading session here on Wednesday, as we are sitting just above the 50-day EMA. The $6.50 level continues to be a massive support level, and I am watching this very closely as a bit of a floor.

Ultimately, this is a market that continues to be noisy and choppy

The market also continues to see a lot of noise due to pressures out there when it comes to inflation coming out of the energy sector. The 10-year yield in the United States is right around 5.32% and has been rising for some time. That provides a little bit of a hurdle for copper to overcome, as although it is heavily in demand, the reality is that it is a non-yielding asset, and higher yields in bonds typically will put downward pressure on these types of scenarios.

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The initial pullback during the trading session, of course, is a negative sign, but the fact that we bounced back from there is a good sign. I do like copper. The lack of production coming out of some of the biggest miners in South America right now is a big factor, as demand continues to scream higher for copper, with the AI trade, of course, being one of the big drivers as we electrify things and start to build AI data centers.

I am a buyer of copper as long as we can stay above $6.45. I remain bullish. I think you will have to be somewhat patient, but we are in a strong, grinding uptrend. I still prefer owning copper, but recognize that markets have a lot of noise coming from the bond markets that is distorting some things, with copper demand being a massive factor that rates are currently overshadowing.

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