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Copper Signal 08/10: Bullish Signal Targets $6.90 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am buying here, with a stop at $6.45, and aiming for $6.90. Copper continues to see a lot of noise, but at this point, the market continues to watch the interest rates in the United States and whether they rise or fall.
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