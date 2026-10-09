GBP/USD Forecast 08/10: Key 1.3150 Support Tested
The market, I think, eventually will continue to believe that we're just at the bottom of a range we've been in for the better part of a year. With that being said, I do like buying if I get the right setup. The setup, of course, will be found in the bond markets, not the charts, so keep that in mind.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGiven enough time, one would assume that the same buyers are there. The fundamental layout hasn't changed much, so I am just looking for confirmation in the U.S. bond market-falling yields-to start thinking about buying.If we break down below the 1.3150 level, then we could go looking to support near the 1.30 level. This would be a major selloff, but more likely than not be tied to the US dollar rallying all over the place, not just here.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment