XRP Tests 1.40 As Its Summer Rally Loses Momentum

MENAFN - Daily Forex) This coin ran hard through late summer, but that move has quietly run out of road. The past few weeks have taken energy out of the rally, and the price is now drifting lower rather than pushing on.

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XRP, the token tied to cross-border payment settlement, dipped below a round number it had been holding this morning, then clawed its way back above it. The rally has not reversed, but the climb has stopped, and the past week has started to turn the price lower Recovers from an Intraday Break Below 1.40

The momentum has drained out. Over the past month, XRP is up less than 2%, a sharp slowdown from the pace it set earlier in its run. The past week matters more, down around 4.5% as the advance gave way to selling. A month that barely holds a gain while the latest week turns negative is the profile of a rally losing its grip, not one pausing before the next leg

Today fit that shape. XRP opened near the top of its recent range, sold off through the early hours to a low near $1.391, then recovered back above $1.40. A bounce off support during a down week says buyers are present, not that they are in control. The day still started lower, and the direction over the week has been down Support Does Not Yet Restore Buyer Control

XRP trades near $1.413, down about 3% on the day and roughly 4.5% on the week, with the monthly gain now reduced to under 2%.-p

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XRP Price | Source: TradingView

The session was a round-trip lower. Price started around $1.428, fell to $1.391 in the early hours, then recovered through the morning to the current level without reclaiming the highs.

The $1.40 round number is the line that matters most. XRP broke below it briefly and pulled back above, which makes it the support that the recovery depends on. Overhead, the $1.428 session high and the round $1.43 level mark the resistance any renewed move would need to clear.

Price sits in the middle, above support but well short of where it traded a day ago, which leaves the recovery looking more like stabilization than strength Longer-Term Decline Adds Context to the Current Stall

The reflex is to treat the bounce off $1.40 as a sign the rally is just catching its breath. The weekly trend argues otherwise. XRP has given back ground for a week while barely holding its monthly gain, and that combination usually means the buyers who drove the move have stepped back rather than paused. A defense of support in that context tends to be tested again, often successfully by sellers.

The longer figures keep the move in proportion. XRP is down about 23% year to date and roughly 50% over the past twelve months, and it trades well below the high it set in mid-2025.

The six-month trend is only marginally positive, which means most of the summer rally has already been handed back. What looked like a recovery a month ago now looks like a stall, and stalls at these levels have more often resolved lower than higher.A Return Above 1.428 Would Challenge the Bearish Reading

Reclaiming the $1.428 session high and pushing back toward $1.43 with follow-through would challenge the bearish read, turning this week into a shakeout rather than the start of a rollover. That would take buyers stepping back in with conviction.

Holding above $1.40 keeps the picture from deteriorating in the meantime, but given the negative week, holding support is the minimum rather than a sign of strength. The level that decides the trend is $1.428, and XRP has drifted further from it today, not closer Next Move Depends on Two Key Price Areas

The next sessions come down to $1.40 and $1.428. A break below $1.40 would confirm the week's selling is turning into a deeper pullback, with the session low near $1.391 the first marker beneath.

A recovery back to $1.428 would show the rally still has buyers willing to defend it. XRP spent today sliding away from the second level and leaning on the first, and that balance leaves the stall looking more likely to resolve down than up.

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