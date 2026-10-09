USD/CHF Forecast 09/10: Carry Trade Keeps Dollar Bullish
The question is whether or not it will happen in October or December, but nonetheless, against the Swiss franc itself, it is doing quite well. This is not really a concern as to whether or not it is the October meeting or December. It just seems to be a known quantity, and even if they did not raise rates in America, the differential is so wide, with the Swiss National Bank working against raising rates, that it makes no sense whatsoever to short this pair unless there is a run to the Swiss franc for safety.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt seems as if the market is more worried about getting paid than safety, regardless of all of the chaos going on around the world. So, I believe that this is a slow and steady bullish market.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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