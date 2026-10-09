Gold Signal 09/10: Buy Signal Possible Above $4,200 (Video)
- IF gold breaks above $4200, and rates (US10Y) are dropping, I will buy with a $100 target, and a $50 stop. Gold continues to fight higher rates and technical breakdowns as inflation and energy problems weigh on demand.
So when I look at this market, I recognize that the state of play between gold and yields in the bond market remains very tight, and I'm watching the bond market for signals. If we start to see the bond markets drop and gold breaks back above $4,200, I might be interested in taking a small short-term buy position here.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI would not sell gold, at least not until we get below $4,000. That probably means very high rates at that point. We'll have to wait and see. Again, rates are elevated, but they're not accelerating, so that kind of keeps us in a moment of stasis here.Ready to trade our Gold daily analysis and predictions? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
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