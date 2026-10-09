USD/JPY Forecast 09/10: Dollar Remains A Buy On Dips (Video)
Rising rates in the United States continue to put that upward pressure on the dollar. At the same time, the other major factor is that the Japanese have intervened a couple of times recently, and it does provide a little bit of padding for the yen. This is a temporary thing at best though, and should be treated as such.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNonetheless, the carry trade is strong here. The interest rate differential is still wide enough to drive a truck through. I still prefer to buy short-term pullbacks as long as we can stay above the ¥156.50 level. A break above ¥159 immediately puts the ¥160 level in focus. Anything above there, then we really start to fly.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out
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