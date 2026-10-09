Navy Holds First Aid Training For Kirinda Fishing Community

The Sri Lanka Navy, in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, conducted a first-aid training programme for members of the fishing community at Kirinda fisheries harbour on, 7 October 2026.

The programme was conducted with the contribution of medical personnel from the Southern Naval Command as part of an ongoing series of training programmes aimed at improving the fishing community's knowledge and skills in first aid.

The training covered basic life support, mental wellbeing and first-aid procedures for dealing with emergencies that may occur at sea. Participants were given both theoretical and practical training on providing initial care to injured or ill persons until they can reach shore or receive professional medical assistance, as well as on managing such situations.

Certificates were also presented to the participating fishermen upon completion of the programme.