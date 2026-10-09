Docmagic's Lori Johnson Named A 2026 Powerful Woman Of Mortgage Banking

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - DocMagic® announced today that Chief Operating Officer Lori Johnson has been named one of Mortgage Banker's 2026 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking. The award recognizes women in mortgage banking who stand out as leaders by driving innovation, adapting to change and making a positive impact on their organizations, colleagues and the industry. Mortgage Banker selected Johnson for her contributions to mortgage technology, her efforts to modernize the lending process and her commitment to developing future industry leaders.







Image caption: DocMagic Chief Operating Officer Lori Johnson.

Johnson has built her career on the idea that technology should simplify lending, not complicate it. She has focused on improving workflows, reducing friction and helping lenders navigate regulatory change, always with the borrower experience in mind.

With more than 30 years in mortgage technology, Johnson has pushed lenders past paper-based closings and into compliant, fully digital processes. As COO, she oversees DocMagic's day-to-day operations, from compliance and product development to sales and marketing, guiding the company's continued growth while championing the next generation of women in the industry.

“Sponsorship is just as important as mentorship,” Johnson said.“It's not enough to give advice, you have to create visibility, invite people into important conversations and give them the chance to take on bigger challenges.”

“Lori's impact extends far beyond operational leadership,” said Pat Theodora, CEO of DocMagic.“She has spent her career helping lenders solve real problems, while building strong relationships across the industry. Just as importantly, she's committed to supporting and mentoring others, particularly women pursuing leadership roles in mortgage technology. This recognition reflects both her professional achievements and the positive influence she continues to have on those around her.”

Johnson also participates in industry initiatives, including the Mortgage Bankers Association's mPower for Women program. Through mPower she mentors women moving into leadership roles across the industry.

For more information about the 2026 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking awards, visit .

About DocMagic:

DocMagic® provides a complete digital mortgage platform for the mortgage industry, delivering proprietary document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology in one unified solution. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, DocMagic helps lenders, settlement service providers and investors move loans from application through post-closing with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. AI deepens that foundation through the company's Intelligent Agentic Network. For more information, visit .

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for DocMagic

...

(678) 622-6229

News Source: DocMagic, Inc.

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