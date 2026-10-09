MENAFN - Market Press Release) FasterCapital backs Rimaltics Technocrats Solutions Pvt Ltd through EquityPilot October 7, 2026 12:00 am - FasterCapital has selected Rimaltics Technocrats Solutions Private Limited to join its EquityPilot program, supporting the startup's plan to scale web and mobile development, digital marketing retainer services, and multi-vertical BPO operations.

FasterCapital has selected Rimaltics Technocrats Solutions Private Limited to join its EquityPilot program, supporting the startup's plan to scale web and mobile development, digital marketing retainer services, and multi-vertical BPO operations. The program engagement will prioritize execution milestones and go-to-market readiness over the next 30–60 days.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will work with Rimaltics to define near-term operational milestones, sharpen sales and tendering strategies, and prepare the company for measured commercial scaling during the first 30–60 days.

Why It Matters?

Demand for outsourced digital services, specialized BPO operations, and niche telecom and medical-coding capabilities continues to increase across India and several international markets. Startups that can translate technical delivery into repeatable, contract-ready offerings may capture enterprise tenders and recurring-retainer business as organizations prioritize cost-effective, specialized service providers.



What the Startup Delivers?

Rimaltics Technocrats Solutions Private Limited offers a portfolio of services including high-ticket digital marketing retainers (SEO and performance marketing), web and mobile application development, custom software projects, and BPO services such as customer support, medical coding, and data migration. The company is positioning to bid for larger SME and public-sector tenders while building subscription-based revenue streams.

Why Now?

Timing Rimaltics is pursuing a mixed revenue model recurring retainers plus project-based work at a moment when enterprises are outsourcing specialized technical work more selectively. The company's tender-focused ambitions and planned BPO seat capacity align with current procurement cycles in regional public and private markets.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

- Hands-on execution guidance to translate the company's plan into prioritized milestones and measurable KPIs

- Market and tender strategy support aimed at improving bid-readiness and procurement positioning

- Go-to-market refinement including sales playbook and pitch materials tailored for retainer and large tender opportunities

- Introductions to relevant mentors and ecosystem stakeholders to support operational scaling

- Operational feedback on delivery capabilities and staffing plans

Program Plan (First 30–60 Days)

Initial work will focus on validating the highest-impact revenue streams, establishing a tender-readiness checklist, refining the sales funnel for high-ticket SEO retainers, and mapping resource requirements for planned BPO seat capacity. FasterCapital and Rimaltics will set milestone targets and weekly checkpoints to assess progress.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Rimaltics Technocrats Solutions Private Limited through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Founder Quote

P..B Venkatesh, Founder and CEO of Rimaltics Technocrats Solutions Private Limited, said:“Joining EquityPilot will help us convert our service capabilities into repeatable commercial workflows and tender-ready proposals. We aim to sharpen delivery, pricing, and sales processes to reach institutional clients more effectively.”

90-Day Outlook

Over the next 90 days Rimaltics and FasterCapital will validate prioritized revenue channels, complete a tender-readiness assessment, finalize a sales playbook for retainer clients, and set staffing and infrastructure milestones to support first-phase BPO operations.

About Rimaltics Technocrats Solutions Private Limited

Rimaltics Technocrats Solutions Private Limited is an India-based IT-enabled services company offering web and mobile development, digital marketing, custom software, and BPO services including medical coding and data migration. The company targets enterprise and SME tenders alongside high-ticket retainer clients.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

Media Contact:

Lydia Zeng

Email:...

Phone: +1 (512) 400-0256

Website:

For more information: