Microsoft Prices Nvidia-Powered Surface Laptop Ultra At $2,599 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Microsoft has opened pre-orders for its Surface Laptop Ultra, pricing the Nvidia-powered Windows computer from $2,599.99 and positioning it as a premium device capable of running large artificial intelligence models without relying on cloud servers.

The company confirmed the pricing and October 16 availability at its October 7 technology event in San Francisco, where Microsoft and Nvidia outlined their partnership to bring advanced AI processing into portable computers.

The 15-inch laptop incorporates Nvidia's RTX Spark Superchip, combining a Grace central processor, Blackwell RTX graphics and unified memory in a single architecture. Higher configurations support 128GB of memory, allowing developers to operate computationally demanding AI applications directly on the machine.

Microsoft says the platform can deliver up to one petaflop of AI computing performance and execute models containing more than 120 billion parameters locally. Those figures represent the hardware's maximum advertised capabilities rather than independently established performance across every application.

The entry configuration includes an 18-core processor, graphics with 5,120 cores, 24GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage. More powerful versions offer a 20-core processor, 6,144 graphics cores and expanded memory capacity.

Prices climb to approximately $5,899 for premium configurations, reflecting the substantial cost of high-performance processors and memory. The pricing places Microsoft's offering against Apple's MacBook Pro models and specialised mobile workstations used by developers, designers and engineers.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang presented the collaboration as part of a broader effort to make personal computers capable of handling increasingly sophisticated AI workloads.

The companies are targeting software development, content creation, engineering applications and autonomous AI agents that can perform tasks on behalf of users. Local processing can reduce dependence on remote computing infrastructure while giving organisations greater control over sensitive information.

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However, the ability to execute demanding models locally depends on available memory, software optimisation and the computational requirements of individual workloads. Large models may also require compression or other efficiency techniques to operate within hardware limits.

The shared memory architecture is central to the laptop's design. Unlike conventional systems that divide memory between processors and dedicated graphics components, unified memory allows different computing units to access a common pool.

Microsoft says this arrangement helps accommodate larger AI models while supporting graphics-intensive applications and multiple simultaneous workloads.

The company has also introduced Windows capabilities intended to support AI agents operating across local and cloud environments. Microsoft Execution Containers provide isolated environments designed to restrict agent access to resources and reduce security risks associated with autonomous software.

Microsoft's broader hybrid intelligence approach allows applications to distribute processing between personal computers and remote infrastructure according to their requirements. The company is developing additional controls to distinguish actions performed by AI agents from those initiated by human users.

For developers, the Surface Laptop Ultra supports local model experimentation, code generation and agent-based programming workflows. Microsoft says GitHub Copilot can work alongside locally executed models, potentially reducing repeated requests to cloud services.

The laptop also supports Nvidia's graphics technologies, including ray tracing, DLSS and Reflex in compatible games. Windows applications running on Arm-based processors remain dependent on native software support or compatibility mechanisms.

Its 15-inch PixelSense Ultra touchscreen offers a resolution of 3,270 by 2,180 pixels, a variable refresh rate reaching 120Hz and HDR capabilities. Microsoft specifies peak brightness reaching 2,000 nits under supported conditions.

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The aluminium chassis measures less than 18 millimetres thick and weighs under 4.5 pounds. Microsoft has incorporated a larger cooling system, claiming thermal capacity approximately 2.5 times that of its Surface Laptop 15-inch eighth-generation model.

Connectivity includes USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, a full-sized SD card reader and a headphone socket. A magnetic USB-C charging connection is another design feature.

Alongside the laptop, Microsoft has opened pre-orders for the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a compact desktop computer designed for AI development. Priced from $5,999.99, it offers 128GB of unified memory and supports local model testing.