Dutch Tax Authority Abandons Microsoft Cloud Migration Plans Arabian Post
State Secretary for Finance Eelco Eerenberg confirmed the policy reversal in a letter to parliament, outlining a phased replacement programme covering the tax authority, Dutch Customs and the Benefits Agency. The decision follows an independent assessment that questioned the risks associated with transferring sensitive administrative functions to Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.
Under the revised arrangements, email and calendar services will operate on infrastructure controlled by the tax administration from 2027. European open-source alternatives for personal document storage and collaboration are scheduled for introduction later that year and during 2028.
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