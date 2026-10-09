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Dutch Tax Authority Abandons Microsoft Cloud Migration Plans Arabian Post


2026-10-09 04:25:21
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The Netherlands' Tax and Customs Administration has abandoned its planned migration to Microsoft 365 cloud services, opting instead for government-controlled servers and European open-source software following concerns over data security, digital sovereignty and dependence on foreign technology providers.

State Secretary for Finance Eelco Eerenberg confirmed the policy reversal in a letter to parliament, outlining a phased replacement programme covering the tax authority, Dutch Customs and the Benefits Agency. The decision follows an independent assessment that questioned the risks associated with transferring sensitive administrative functions to Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.

Under the revised arrangements, email and calendar services will operate on infrastructure controlled by the tax administration from 2027. European open-source alternatives for personal document storage and collaboration are scheduled for introduction later that year and during 2028.

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The Arabian Post

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