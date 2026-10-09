OPPO Find X10 Series To Launch Globally On October 21 With Next-Generation True-To-Life Imaging Arabian Post
“Find X Series reflects our relentless pursuit of exceptional mobile imaging,” said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO.“Together with Hasselblad, we are taking another significant step forward with Find X10 Series, bringing true-to-life detail, color and tone to everyday photography. Simply open the camera and capture the moment as you see it, with no extra settings required.”
Find X10 Series carries forward the Find X Series' minimalist design language with premium materials and thoughtfully crafted details. Its all-new Borderless Design features One-Piece Sculpted Glass that flows seamlessly into the camera module, softening the visual impact of the camera bump for a clean, cohesive look.
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