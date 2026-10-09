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OPPO Find X10 Series To Launch Globally On October 21 With Next-Generation True-To-Life Imaging Arabian Post

OPPO Find X10 Series To Launch Globally On October 21 With Next-Generation True-To-Life Imaging Arabian Post


2026-10-09 04:25:20
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – OPPO today announced that its latest flagship smartphones, OPPO Find X10 Series, will make their global debut on October 21 in Mallorca, Spain. Built to be a“Hasselblad True-to-Life Camera”, the new series combines industry-leading camera hardware with the next-generation LUMO True Image Engine, marking a new chapter in OPPO's pursuit of true-to-life imaging.

“Find X Series reflects our relentless pursuit of exceptional mobile imaging,” said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO.“Together with Hasselblad, we are taking another significant step forward with Find X10 Series, bringing true-to-life detail, color and tone to everyday photography. Simply open the camera and capture the moment as you see it, with no extra settings required.”

Find X10 Series carries forward the Find X Series' minimalist design language with premium materials and thoughtfully crafted details. Its all-new Borderless Design features One-Piece Sculpted Glass that flows seamlessly into the camera module, softening the visual impact of the camera bump for a clean, cohesive look.

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The Arabian Post

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