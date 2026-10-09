Dubai Introduces Colour-Coded Addressing Across 186 Neighbourhoods Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai has launched a redesigned addressing system featuring colour-coded street signs, house number plates and QR codes, with more than 2,000 signs scheduled for installation or replacement this year.

The initiative, announced on Wednesday by the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality, will cover 186 areas across 19 sectors by 2030.

The first phase will encompass five neighbourhoods: Za'abeel 1, Za'abeel 2, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej 1 and Nazwa. Implementation begins during the fourth quarter of 2026 under a phased programme intended to improve navigation and establish consistent identification standards throughout the emirate.

The redesigned signs will incorporate five colours representing the geographical characteristics of different neighbourhoods. Blue will identify locations near the sea, while gold will distinguish areas characterised by desert landscapes.

Authorities said the colour system would help residents and visitors recognise neighbourhoods more easily while maintaining consistency across street signs, area markers and property identification plates.

House number plates will display individual Makani numbers alongside QR codes, linking physical addresses with digital location information. The plates will follow the colour schemes adopted for their respective neighbourhoods.

Makani is Dubai's established location identification system, assigning unique numerical references to buildings and entrances. Incorporating these identifiers into redesigned plates is intended to make property locations easier to recognise and communicate.

The QR codes will provide additional information about sectors and neighbourhoods, including explanations of street and area names and details of nearby attractions and points of interest.

The authorities intend to extend the redesigned identity beyond conventional street signs to bus stops, digital applications and neighbourhood map boards during subsequent implementation stages.

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The programme covers three principal categories of physical signage: area identification boards, internal street name signs and house number plates. Their designs will follow unified standards while allowing neighbourhood colours to reflect local geographical characteristics.

The RTA said the initiative was developed with assistance from a specialist consultant experienced in wayfinding and addressing design. The objective is to create a coherent identification system that improves accessibility across residential, commercial and public spaces.

Implementation priorities have been established jointly by the RTA and Dubai Municipality, taking account of population density, urban expansion and the importance of individual neighbourhoods within the city's transport and development network.

Other considerations include the concentration of residential and tourist attractions, the level of activity within particular districts and the proportion of streets that have not yet received formal addressing.

These criteria will determine the sequence in which neighbourhoods receive upgraded signs during the programme running through 2030.

The initial selection includes established residential districts and areas undergoing development, allowing the authorities to introduce the redesigned system across different urban environments.

Officials said the new visual identity was intended to complement Dubai's continuing urban expansion and provide a clearer framework for identifying streets, buildings and neighbourhood boundaries.

The colour-coded approach is designed to distinguish areas without abandoning common standards for the presentation of street names and property numbers. This combination is expected to support easier recognition of locations across the emirate.

For residents, the most visible changes will be replacement street name boards and updated house plates. Visitors will encounter the revised system through neighbourhood identification signs and, eventually, transport facilities and digital information services.

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The integration of QR codes introduces an additional information layer to the physical signage, allowing users to access neighbourhood details through compatible mobile devices.

The system also aims to make geographical characteristics more apparent within the built environment. Coastal and desert locations will be differentiated through their assigned colours, while the complete palette comprises five colours.

The authorities have not specified a detailed neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood installation timetable beyond the initial phase and the overall 2030 completion target.

Neither have they announced individual installation totals for each of the five locations included in the first stage. The confirmed figure exceeds 2,000 signs collectively.

The approved house plate designs have been coordinated with the new street and area identification boards to maintain visual consistency.