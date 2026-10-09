Dubai Property Sales Slump As War Pressures Prices Arabian Post
The credit ratings agency warned that continuing regional instability, combined with substantial housing deliveries scheduled for 2027 and 2028, could intensify downward pressure on prices, particularly apartments purchased primarily for investment.
S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Sapna Jagtiani said the agency's baseline forecast assumes disruptions from the conflict will persist into next year, although Dubai's stronger regulatory environment and changing buyer profile could prevent a more severe downturn.
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