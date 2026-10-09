Prudential Singapore Launches Multi-Generational Protection Plan To Help Caregivers Manage Families' Healthcare Needs Arabian Post
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Protection for ageing parents up to age 100 against conditions such as dementia, with maximum entry age at 80* and no medical underwriting required
Lifetime protection for the child, covering death, terminal illness, total and permanent disability, with optional crisis care add-ons
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – Prudential Singapore (“Prudential”) has launched PRUActive Family Care (PAFC), a whole-of-life protection plan designed for Singaporeans caring for multiple generations. The plan enables caregivers to provide protection for both their child and ageing parents under a single policy.
PAFC provides lifetime protection for the caregiver's child, as the life assured, covering death, terminal illness, total and permanent disability (TPD). It also offers critical illness add-ons that cover 182 conditions including juvenile conditions and mental illness.
The plan also includes Parent Guard Benefit that provides protection for the caregiver's ageing parents up to age 100, without the need for medical underwriting. It offers financial and income support when a parent is diagnosed with specified age-related conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, Dementia, Parkinson's disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
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