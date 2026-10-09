Abu Dhabi Launches AI Training To Accelerate Government Transformation Arabian Post
The Department of Government Enablement announced the AiNative programme on October 7, partnering with OpenAI, Microsoft and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to develop practical AI capabilities across the public sector and eventually among the wider population.
The initiative follows the deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot licences to 35,000 government employees and complements a broader transformation involving more than 100 operational AI applications across over 40 government entities.
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