BINGXUE Opens First U.S. Store In Davis, California: Shandong's First Mass-Market Tea Beverage Brand Enters North America Arabian Post

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DAVIS, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – BINGXUE, a mass-market tea beverage brand from Shandong, has opened its first U.S. store in Davis, California. After expanding into Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and other international markets, the brand has officially entered North America, marking another milestone in its global expansion. Backed by years of investment in supply chain capabilities, international compliance, and overseas store operations, BINGXUE is accelerating its international expansion and bringing Chinese tea beverages to consumers around the world.

On October 2, BINGXUE officially opened its first U.S. store in Davis, California, drawing strong foot traffic and sustained crowds throughout the day. From the moment the store opened, large numbers of local consumers gathered to explore the brand and line up for their favorite products. The line stretched more than 50 meters along the street, creating a striking new consumer destination in the neighborhood. Several signature soft serve and beverage products sold out within half a day, while customer traffic remained consistently high throughout the day, with staff working at full capacity to serve customers. According to store data, more than 1,000 beverages were sold on opening day, quickly generating strong consumer interest in the local market. The store quickly became a popular new destination in Davis, with many local residents sharing their visits on social media and generating widespread local buzz.

The grand opening also received significant attention and support from local government and business representatives. Davis Mayor Donna Neville attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony in person, joining the BINGXUE team to mark the official opening of the brand's first North American store. Following the ceremony, Mayor Neville visited the store to learn more about BINGXUE's ingredient standards, product portfolio, and global supply chain, and sampled several of the brand's signature tea beverages. The beverages were well received for their quality and refreshing flavors, further strengthening BINGXUE's connection with the local community and highlighting its growing presence in the market. The warm and engaging exchange throughout the event helped bring the brand closer to the local community and support its deeper integration into the North American market.

<p> Representatives from the local chamber of commerce also attended the grand opening to congratulate the BINGXUE team and engaged in in-depth discussions with the brand on topics including localized operations, integration into the local business community, and opportunities for community collaboration. The recognition and welcome from the local business community provide a strong foundation for BINGXUE to establish a long-term presence in California.</p> <p> This achievement reflects the brand's long-term investment in supply chain development, compliance systems, and product localization. Although its first U.S. store opened only this year, BINGXUE began preparing for FDA requirements related to relevant ingredients three years ago, while its supply chain planning started even earlier. The company has spent years preparing its ingredients, certifications, production processes, and compliance systems for the U.S. market. The launch of its first store was therefore the result of long-term planning rather than a short-term market test.</p> See also Vinhomes Shapes Urban Development As Asia's Cities Drive Global Growth <p> Founded in Shandong in 2014, BINGXUE began its international expansion in 2023. In just three years, the brand has entered 18 countries and regions, with more than 5,000 contracted stores worldwide. Of these, more than 2,000 are overseas, with over 1,500 overseas stores already in operation, while the overseas store closure rate remains below 1%. From Southeast Asia to North America, BINGXUE continues to expand its global footprint.</p> <p> BINGXUE's global expansion strategy did not begin simply with opening stores overseas. It began with the long-term development of its brand, supply chain, and international compliance capabilities. BINGXUE is the first Shandong-based tea beverage brand to enter the U.S. market. Its ability to establish a presence in one of the world's most competitive consumer markets, with stringent market-entry requirements, demonstrates the strength of its broader business and operational capabilities.</p> <p> On the product side, BINGXUE offers a diversified portfolio spanning fresh fruit teas, milk teas, signature soft serve, yogurt smoothies, and other categories to cater to different tastes and consumption occasions. According to research by Champ Consulting, BINGXUE's matcha soft serve ranks No. 1 globally in sales.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p> In terms of store experience, BINGXUE's new 8.0 store format enhances customer engagement through a five-senses approach and premium aesthetics, while maintaining the same pricing structure and continuing its positioning of“premium experience at accessible prices.” The choice of Davis for its first U.S. store was not a simple replication of its domestic model, but a decision based on the city's university ecosystem and young consumer base, supported by localized adjustments.</p> <p> Many may ask why BINGXUE chose Davis rather than a major city such as Los Angeles or San Francisco for its first U.S. store. The answer lies in the character of the city itself.</p> <p> Davis is one of the birthplaces of the U.S.“Farm-to-Fork” movement, where local ingredients and sustainable agriculture are deeply embedded in everyday life. UC Davis is consistently recognized as a leading institution in agriculture and food science. This strong emphasis on ingredients closely aligns with BINGXUE's“Global Flavors Season” concept, which explores source regions and local flavors.</p> <p> As a classic college town, Davis has a large student and university-affiliated population, while its diverse and open-minded community provides a strong audience for new-style tea beverages. Rather than competing for traffic in a major metropolitan market, BINGXUE positioned its first store close to consumers who value ingredients and are willing to try new products. In Davis's competitive tea beverage market, the brand has also differentiated itself through accessible pricing and distinctive flavors that resonate with local consumers.</p> See also OPPO Find X10 Series to Launch Globally on October 21 with Next-Generation True-to-Life Imaging <p> Successful international expansion for a tea beverage brand depends on far more than store operations. It requires an integrated system covering ingredients, production, certification, warehousing, logistics, and training. BINGXUE established its own factory as early as 2018. In August 2026, the BINGXUE Industrial Park officially opened in Qihe, Shandong, with a total investment of RMB 660 million, integrating manufacturing, R&D, training, and supply chain operations.</p> <p> The industrial park includes production facilities covering key product categories such as powdered beverages, juices and jams, tea, and dairy products, supported by an R&D center and business training system. Together, these capabilities form an integrated chain spanning raw-material production, product development, staff training, warehousing, logistics, and store operations. More than 80% of BINGXUE's raw materials are currently supplied by its own factories.</p> <p> The company has also established a three-tier logistics network consisting of central warehouses, regional warehouses, and partner warehouses, supporting stores worldwide through domestic warehousing, overseas warehouses, and localized production.</p> <p> Meanwhile, to meet food safety and production requirements across different countries and regions, BINGXUE has continued to strengthen its international compliance capabilities and has obtained six international certifications and related qualifications, including Halal, ISO 22000, HACCP, and FDA-related certifications and approvals. From factories to overseas warehouses, and from ingredient certification to store training, BINGXUE is gradually converting years of industrial investment into overseas operating capabilities.</p> <p> For BINGXUE, international expansion also means building a supply chain capable of supporting operations across different markets. The company has taken a more asset-intensive approach, building the infrastructure and capabilities needed to support its expansion into the U.S. market.</p> <p> The first U.S. store is only the beginning. A second U.S. location is already in development and is expected to open on Oxnard Boulevard in California. As Jiang Huabei, founder and general manager of BINGXUE, said,“The overseas market offers greater room for growth than the domestic market. If you decide to enter it, the goal should not be simply to test the waters, but to build for the long term, develop the market thoroughly, and meet unmet consumer needs.”</p> <p> Going forward, BINGXUE will continue to build on its supply chain capabilities, focus on product development, and strengthen localized operations as it steadily advances toward its goal of reaching 10,000 stores worldwide within three years. With its entry into North America, BINGXUE is bringing Chinese tea beverages to more consumers around the world and opening a new chapter in the international expansion of Chinese tea culture.</p> <p>Hashtag: #BINGXUE</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>