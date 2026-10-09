BINGXUE Opens First U.S. Store In Davis, California: Shandong's First Mass-Market Tea Beverage Brand Enters North America Arabian Post
DAVIS, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – BINGXUE, a mass-market tea beverage brand from Shandong, has opened its first U.S. store in Davis, California. After expanding into Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and other international markets, the brand has officially entered North America, marking another milestone in its global expansion. Backed by years of investment in supply chain capabilities, international compliance, and overseas store operations, BINGXUE is accelerating its international expansion and bringing Chinese tea beverages to consumers around the world.
On October 2, BINGXUE officially opened its first U.S. store in Davis, California, drawing strong foot traffic and sustained crowds throughout the day. From the moment the store opened, large numbers of local consumers gathered to explore the brand and line up for their favorite products. The line stretched more than 50 meters along the street, creating a striking new consumer destination in the neighborhood. Several signature soft serve and beverage products sold out within half a day, while customer traffic remained consistently high throughout the day, with staff working at full capacity to serve customers. According to store data, more than 1,000 beverages were sold on opening day, quickly generating strong consumer interest in the local market. The store quickly became a popular new destination in Davis, with many local residents sharing their visits on social media and generating widespread local buzz.
The grand opening also received significant attention and support from local government and business representatives. Davis Mayor Donna Neville attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony in person, joining the BINGXUE team to mark the official opening of the brand's first North American store. Following the ceremony, Mayor Neville visited the store to learn more about BINGXUE's ingredient standards, product portfolio, and global supply chain, and sampled several of the brand's signature tea beverages. The beverages were well received for their quality and refreshing flavors, further strengthening BINGXUE's connection with the local community and highlighting its growing presence in the market. The warm and engaging exchange throughout the event helped bring the brand closer to the local community and support its deeper integration into the North American market.
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