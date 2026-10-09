Ping An Digital Bank Becomes Hong Kong's First Digital Bank To Enter High-End Wealth Management Segment Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited (“Ping An Digital Bank” /“PingAnDB”) announces its expansion into high-end wealth management, making it the first digital bank in Hong Kong to enter this sector. By introducing private fund products coupled with seamless end-to-end digital capabilities and dedicated offline services, PingAnDB aims to reshape high-end wealth management customer experience. This enables customers to achieve diversified asset allocation and capture global investment opportunities, while enjoying a digital wealth experience defined by flexibility and professionalism.
According to the Securities and Futures Commission's Asset and Wealth Management Activities Survey 2025, Hong Kong's asset and wealth management industry accelerated sharply in 2025 to reach a historic high. Total assets under management (AUM) surged 20% year-on-year to HK$42.2 trillion by the end of the year. Within this, the private banking and private wealth management business demonstrated robust momentum, with AUM reaching nearly HK$12.9 trillion-a record high. This strong trajectory underscores the accelerating demand for wealth management solutions in the region. However, traditional high-end wealth management services typically impose high entry thresholds, which may not fully satisfy the needs of all individuals who possess substantial assets and seek global asset allocation or alternative investment opportunities. Ping An Digital Bank precisely addresses this market gap by launching private fund services, combining its fully digital platform and dedicated offline wealth management services to address customers' demands for global asset allocation and financial management.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment