Lufthansa And Three Airlines Halt Riyadh Flight Operations Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiLufthansa Group, IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air have suspended flights to Riyadh following renewed threats from Yemen's Houthi movement and its claim of a ballistic missile attack on the Saudi capital's international airport.
The cancellations announced on Thursday disrupted international services as airlines assessed security conditions around King Khalid International Airport, where explosions and smoke were reported following the alleged attack.
Lufthansa said its group airlines would suspend services to Riyadh through October 16 because of“current developments in the Middle East”, making it one of the longest announced suspensions among carriers responding to the escalating security situation.
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