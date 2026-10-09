Almarai Earmarks $4 Billion For Expansion Through 2031 Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiSaudi Arabia's Almarai plans to invest more than $4 billion through 2031 to expand production capacity, diversify its food and beverage portfolio and strengthen its presence across priority markets.
The Riyadh-based company unveiled details of its 2026–2031 growth strategy at a capital markets day on Thursday, outlining four priorities covering established businesses, new product categories, emerging distribution channels and geographical expansion.
The investment programme, exceeding 15 billion Saudi riyals, will support additional manufacturing capacity, operational improvements and capabilities intended to sustain growth across its regional operations.
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