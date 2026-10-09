One Third Of Switzerland's Animal And Plant Species Under Threat
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Ein Drittel der Schweizer Tier- und Pflanzenarten bedroht
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The main reasons for this are said to be the intensive use of habitats, environmental pollution and the climate crisis. Despite the ongoing decline in species numbers, targeted nature conservation measures are proving effective, the WWF added. For example, the Eurasian otter has returned to Switzerland. The species, long considered extinct in the country, is now once again present in nine cantons.
The white stork population has also recovered significantly thanks to reintroduction projects. In 2022, 887 breeding pairs were counted across Switzerland. The return of the white stork is a real Swiss success story, said Thomas Vellacott, CEO of WWF Switzerland, in the press release.
+ Switzerland names 2,999 species as conservation priorities
In the Hasliaare in the canton of Bern, large lake trout can once again be observed spawning following the renaturation of the watercourse and the reduction in flow fluctuations.
According to the WWF, observed wildlife populations worldwide have declined by an average of 73% since 1970. However, around half of the animal populations studied have remained stable or have recovered.
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