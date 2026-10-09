Deutsch de Schweizer KI-Stellenmarkt wächst rasant Original Read more: Schweizer KI-Stellenmarkt wächst r Español es Las pymes impulsan el auge del empleo en IA en Suiza Read more: Las pymes impulsan el auge del empleo en IA en

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities in the Swiss labour market. However, not everyone is benefiting equally from the growing demand for AI specialists. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: SMEs drive AI job market boom in Switzerland This content was published on October 8, 2026 - 10:17 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The job market for artificial intelligence (AI) is booming in Switzerland. Between July 2025 and June 2026, just under 5,000 AI vacancies were advertised. This was 32% more than in the previous year, as shown by a study published on Thursday by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU).

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were the main drivers of this boom. They accounted for 76% of the growth in job vacancies.“AI is no longer just the preserve of large technology companies, but is increasingly being integrated into the processes and services of established SMEs,” said the study's author, Curdin Derungs, according to the press release.

The IT sector offered the most jobs, with 1,211 vacancies (+49 per cent). However, AI specialists were also sought after by banks and insurance companies such as Axa, Julius Bär and the Swiss National Bank, as well as by pharmaceutical firms such as Roche, Novartis and Lonza. In the engineering sector, Siemens, Hitachi Energy and ABB are among the leading employers.

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The public sector recorded the strongest growth at 67%. The largest employers in this sector include the Canton and City of Zurich, as well as the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).“The growth in AI roles within the public sector in particular suggests that policymakers and public authorities are strengthening their confidence in AI as a technology of the future,” said Derungs.

Regionally, Zurich was clearly in the lead with 2,181 vacancies, accounting for 45% of all AI roles. It was followed by the cantons of Geneva with around 620 and Bern with around 590 roles.

A challenging situation for those starting their careers

There was particular demand for experienced professionals capable of developing and implementing AI systems. The number of vacancies for experienced specialists rose by 42%. For those starting their careers, however, the market remained challenging. Only 5% of the vacancies were for permanent junior roles.

Even for entry-level positions, two to three years' professional experience was often required, according to the study. University graduates told the authors of months-long job searches and dozens of unsuccessful applications.

“New entrants to the labour market describe the job market as extremely competitive,” study author Derungs added. He was surprised to find that even experienced professionals were increasingly facing difficulties in their job searches.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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