Permits For Wolf Culling Rise Sharply In Switzerland
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Bewilligungen für präventive Wolfsabschüsse stark gestiegen
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Read more: Bewilligungen für präventive Wolfsabschüsse stark gest
This sharp rise in the number of permits granted can be partly explained by an amendment to the Swiss Hunting Ordinance. The Kora Foundation, commissioned by the federal government, told the Keystone-SDA news agency that“the FOEN can now grant authorisation to cull wolf pups even before their presence has been confirmed”.
+ Swiss canton shot 17 wolves in September
However, young wolves may only be shot once their presence has been confirmed, according to a FOEN spokesperson.
According to the FOEN, the reason for the increase in applications for partial culls is that there are more wolf packs in Switzerland overall.
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