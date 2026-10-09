Français fr La vague de grippe attendue à partir de la mi-décembre en Suisse Original Read more: La vague de grippe attendue à partir de la mi-décembre en S

MENAFN - Swissinfo) With the arrival of autumn, the season for respiratory infections has begun in Switzerland. While the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are still circulating to a limited extent, cases of Covid-19 are already on the rise in some regions. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Seasonal flu wave expected to start in mid-December in Switzerland This content was published on October 8, 2026 - 13:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

However, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) does not expect a full-blown flu wave until mid-December. The scale of this wave remains difficult to predict, it told Keystone-ATS news agency. It will depend in particular on the population's immunity, the virus variants in circulation and the weather conditions.

The same applies to Covid-19 and RSV, which can cause serious infections, particularly in young children.

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For the time being, the situation is developing in line with the health authorities' expectations. According to the Sentinella surveillance system, flu and RSV remain at very low levels, while Covid-19 is gaining ground.

A typical pattern

This trend is by no means unusual. In recent years, Covid has generally peaked in the autumn, ahead of the winter waves of flu and RSV, the FOPH notes.

In recent weeks, around 120 cases of Covid-19 have been reported each week in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, compared with 10 to 20 during most weeks of the summer. However, the circulation of the virus remains lower than during the same period in previous years. During the first week of October 2025, more than 500 cases had been recorded.

Other respiratory viruses, which are responsible in particular for colds, also circulate in autumn. This is the case with rhinoviruses, which are not, however, monitored within the FOPH's reporting system.

At the same time, some manufacturers of flu vaccines are reporting delivery delays to doctors' surgeries, hospitals, care homes and pharmacies.

However, this is not a shortage, but merely a delay, emphasises Simon Ming, spokesperson for the FOPH. People at risk, like the rest of the population, still have plenty of time to get vaccinated if they wish.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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