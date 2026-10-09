Deutsch de Chinesischer Paketdienst bläst zum Angriff auf die Post Read more: Chinesischer Paketdienst bläst zum Angriff auf die Français fr Speedaf, le nouveau concurrent chinois de La Poste, débarque à Lausanne, Berne et Zurich Read more: Speedaf, le nouveau concurrent chinois de La Poste, débarque à Lausanne, Berne et Z Español es Speedaf, el nuevo competidor chino de Correos, llega a Lausana, Berna y Zúrich Read more: Speedaf, el nuevo competidor chino de Correos, llega a Lausana, Berna y Zu Português pt Gigante chinesa da logística expande-se na Suíça e poderá rivalizar com os Correios Read more: Gigante chinesa da logística expande-se na Suíça e poderá rivalizar com os Cor

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Chinese online retailers Temu and Shein are creating a flood of parcels into Switzerland. A Chinese logistics firm is looking to capitalise on this phenomenon. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Chinese parcel service Speedaf challenges Swiss Post This content was published on October 8, 2026 - 15:55 3 minutes SRF

Massive advertising and aggressive low prices: the Chinese online retailers Temu and Shein are already firmly established in Switzerland, and are rapidly taking market share away from local online shops.

Now a Chinese logistics firm is also making inroads into the Swiss market. Speedaf is currently setting up a parcel network here which, according to Swiss federal technology institute ETH expert Stephan Wagner, could quickly reach a significant scale.

More More Best of SRG content Chinese retail platform Temu challenges consumers and retailers

This content was published on Sep 4, 2026 Temu's expansion drive could come at expense of Swiss consumers and retailers, says trade group.

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