Chinese Parcel Service Speedaf Challenges Swiss Post
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Deutsch
de
Chinesischer Paketdienst bläst zum Angriff auf die Post
Read more: Chinesischer Paketdienst bläst zum Angriff auf die
Français
fr
Speedaf, le nouveau concurrent chinois de La Poste, débarque à Lausanne, Berne et Zurich
Read more: Speedaf, le nouveau concurrent chinois de La Poste, débarque à Lausanne, Berne et Z
Español
es
Speedaf, el nuevo competidor chino de Correos, llega a Lausana, Berna y Zúrich
Read more: Speedaf, el nuevo competidor chino de Correos, llega a Lausana, Berna y Zu
Português
pt
Gigante chinesa da logística expande-se na Suíça e poderá rivalizar com os Correios
Read more: Gigante chinesa da logística expande-se na Suíça e poderá rivalizar com os Cor
Massive advertising and aggressive low prices: the Chinese online retailers Temu and Shein are already firmly established in Switzerland, and are rapidly taking market share away from local online shops.
Now a Chinese logistics firm is also making inroads into the Swiss market. Speedaf is currently setting up a parcel network here which, according to Swiss federal technology institute ETH expert Stephan Wagner, could quickly reach a significant scale.More More Best of SRG content Chinese retail platform Temu challenges consumers and retailers
This content was published on Sep 4, 2026 Temu's expansion drive could come at expense of Swiss consumers and retailers, says trade group.Read more: Chinese retail platform Temu challenges consumers and reta
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