Swiss Footballer Granit Xhaka Faces Probation For Fake Covid Certificate
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Gefälschtes Covid-Zertifikat: Granit Xhaka akzeptiert Strafe
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Read more: Gefälschtes Covid-Zertifikat: Granit Xhaka akzeptiert S
He has also been fined 50 daily rates of CHF3,000 ($3,598) each by the Lucerne Public Prosecutor's Office.
The captain of the Swiss national team has announced this on his Instagram account.“I accept the decision and take responsibility,” the 34-year-old Xhaka wrote in the post.
Provided the 34-year-old does not commit any further offences during this period, the penalty will not be enforced.
Xhaka added that he had made a full statement to the public prosecutor's office, had already paid the legal costs and had accepted the verdict.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.Related Stories Popular Stories N
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