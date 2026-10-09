Deutsch de Gefälschtes Covid-Zertifikat: Granit Xhaka akzeptiert Strafe Original Read more: Gefälschtes Covid-Zertifikat: Granit Xhaka akzeptiert S

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss national football team captain Granit Xhaka has been put on two years' probation after he admitted obtaining a fake vaccination certificate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss footballer Granit Xhaka faces probation for fake Covid certificate This content was published on October 8, 2026 - 16:09 1 minute Keystone-SDA

He has also been fined 50 daily rates of CHF3,000 ($3,598) each by the Lucerne Public Prosecutor's Office.

The captain of the Swiss national team has announced this on his Instagram account.“I accept the decision and take responsibility,” the 34-year-old Xhaka wrote in the post.

Provided the 34-year-old does not commit any further offences during this period, the penalty will not be enforced.

Xhaka added that he had made a full statement to the public prosecutor's office, had already paid the legal costs and had accepted the verdict.

+ Swiss football captain admits using fake Covid certificate

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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