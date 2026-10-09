Switzerland Condemns Deadly Russian Attack On Ukrainian Buses
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Deutsch
de
Schweiz verurteilt russischen Angriff auf zivile ukrainische Busse
Original
Read more: Schweiz verurteilt russischen Angriff auf zivile ukrainische
中文
zh
瑞士谴责俄罗斯袭击乌克兰巴士造成多人死亡
Read more: 瑞士谴责俄罗斯袭击乌克兰巴士造
Русский
ru
Швейцария осудила российский удар по гражданским автобусам в Краматорске
Read more: Швейцария осудила российский удар по гражданским автобусам в Крамат
The Russian air strike took place near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, which has not yet been fully captured by Russia.
“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and those who have been injured,” wrote the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on the social media online platform X.
Switzerland is calling for de-escalation and reiterates that all parties must comply with international humanitarian law at all times, in particular with regard to the protection of the civilian population, the statement added.
On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order for a military invasion of Ukraine. Since then, massacres of the Ukrainian civilian population have taken place, and according to the UN, Ukrainian prisoners are being tortured and raped.
Putin himself has been wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on a war crimes arrest warrant since March 2023.
Meanwhile, Russian troops occupy just under 20% of Ukrainian territory, but despite their clear numerical superiority in terms of troops and equipment, they are making no headway and have instead recently been subjecting the Ukrainian civilian population to rocket and drone attacks.More More Cassis: Swiss want to get Ukraine peace talks back on track
This content was published on Sep 13, 2026 “We want to play our part in getting the peace talks back on track,” said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in an interview with SonntagsBlick.Read more: Cassis: Swiss want to get Ukraine peace talks back on
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