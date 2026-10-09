MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving lower-value assets remained strong in Brazil in the first half, driven mainly by investments in startups and fintechs linked to the advance of artificial intelligence and digitalization.

The information was provided by KPMG partner Paulo Guilherme Coimbra when the consultancy released data on the transactions on Thursday (8). According to him, even amid restrictive interest rates, fiscal uncertainty in an election year and greater external volatility, transactions involving lower-value assets remained resilient.

According to KPMG, among smaller transactions, the main deals included Beepay, a Brazilian startup specializing in self-checkout technology, which raised BRL 2 million (USD 400,000) in an investment round, and Oxus Finance, a fintech specializing in cross-border payments, which raised about BRL 212 million (USD 42 million).

Among transactions valued at around USD 100 million (USD 20 million), the three largest sectors were real estate, technology, media and telecommunications, and financial services.

Read also:

Brazil boosts exports, doubles trade surplus

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Freepik

The post Startups and fintechs drive M&A activity in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency.