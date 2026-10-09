Startups And Fintechs Drive M&A Activity In Brazil
The information was provided by KPMG partner Paulo Guilherme Coimbra when the consultancy released data on the transactions on Thursday (8). According to him, even amid restrictive interest rates, fiscal uncertainty in an election year and greater external volatility, transactions involving lower-value assets remained resilient.
According to KPMG, among smaller transactions, the main deals included Beepay, a Brazilian startup specializing in self-checkout technology, which raised BRL 2 million (USD 400,000) in an investment round, and Oxus Finance, a fintech specializing in cross-border payments, which raised about BRL 212 million (USD 42 million).
Among transactions valued at around USD 100 million (USD 20 million), the three largest sectors were real estate, technology, media and telecommunications, and financial services.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaFreepik
The post Startups and fintechs drive M&A activity in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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