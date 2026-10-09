Made In GCC Highlights Gulf's Industrial Potential

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Bahrain hosted the Made in GCC Forum and Exhibition from Tuesday (6) through Thursday (8), bringing together the six countries that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council: Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The event provided an opportunity to discuss regional economic integration and showcase products and technologies under development across the GCC countries. The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) attended the event, represented by Rafael Solimeo, head of its Dubai office. Brazil's ambassador to Manama, Adriano Pucci, also attended.

According to Solimeo, the national pavilions showcased the region's commitment to boosting competitiveness and expanding their presence in international markets.

“Being close to the region's main decision-making centers allows us to track its economic priorities, strengthen partnerships and identify new opportunities for Brazil,” Solimeo said on Thursday (8).

According to the ABCC executive, Brazil has room to expand cooperation with GCC countries beyond traditional trade, in areas such as industry, technology, energy, infrastructure and investment.

“Our role is precisely to connect these opportunities, bring leaders closer together and help turn the potential of Brazil-Gulf relations into partnerships and tangible results,” he said.

Pucci said the event brought together leading industry and trade executives from across the Gulf, as well as government officials and diplomats.

“The Gulf is a strategic partner with which we have significant and growing trade,” he said, referring to relations with Brazil.

In addition to showcasing projects and products developed in the region, Made in GCC serves as a platform to strengthen industry and innovation across GCC countries, as well as value and supply chains. The event's panel discussions covered topics including industrial sustainability, innovation to boost productivity, strengthening supply-chain resilience, and industrial infrastructure and economic zones.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Rafael Solimeo/Arab-Brazilian ChamberSupplied

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