Bihar Launches MSME Policy 2026, Targets Entrepreneurship For 1 Crore Families

MENAFN - KNN India)Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday set a target of connecting one crore families with entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance, saying the government aims to create job providers rather than job seekers over the next five years.

Speaking at an orientation programme for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Entrepreneur Scheme at Bapu Sabhagar, Choudhary launched the Bihar MSME Policy 2026 and inaugurated MSME centres across all districts to provide guidance and support to aspiring entrepreneurs.

He announced that 25–40 per cent of government procurement would comprise goods manufactured in Bihar under the state's Purchase Preference Act, providing a wider market for local industries, reported The Times of India.

The state has also set a target of attracting Rs 5 lakh crore in investment through the public-private partnership (PPP) model and ensuring 20,000 MW of power availability for industries over the next five years, he said.

Rs 3,500 Crore For Entrepreneur Scheme

Under the Chief Minister Entrepreneur Scheme, the government aims to support 45,000 entrepreneurs through MSMEs, including 14,000 from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, 10,000 from extremely backward classes, 9,500 women, 9,000 youth and 2,500 from minority communities.

The government is spending Rs 3,500 crore on the scheme. At Thursday's programme, instalments were transferred directly to the bank accounts of more than 7,000 beneficiaries, while selected beneficiaries for 2025-26 received symbolic cheques.

Choudhary also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME sector, with Bihar expected to receive at least one-tenth of the amount.

Infrastructure And Energy Expansion

The chief minister said industrial development and employment generation would help reduce migration from Bihar. He highlighted ongoing infrastructure development, including rural roads, highways, expressways and the Patna Metro.

He announced plans to establish ropeways at 20 major tourist destinations within two years. A private company has also expressed interest in connecting Marine Drive with Sonepur, he said.

All agricultural power feeders in the state would be connected to solar energy within the next year, Choudhary added.

Industries and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, Minority Welfare Minister Md Jama Khan, Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Minister Rama Nishad, SC/ST Welfare Minister Lakhendra Kumar Raushan, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and senior officials attended the programme.

(KNN Bureau)