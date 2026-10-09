Small, Fragmented Land Plots Pose Challenges For Azerbaijani Farmers Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Small, fragmented land plots create difficulties for most Azerbaijani farmers, whose average cultivated area is up to three hectares, Anar Jafarov, head of the Agricultural Innovation Center, said during a panel discussion at the 3rd International Agro Business Forum in Baku on Thursday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He said land fragmentation was among the most frequently raised issues by farmers and one that regularly came up in public discussions. Small plots make purchasing and operating large agricultural machinery economically unviable for farmers.

“Our land plots are small. It is not profitable for farmers to buy and operate large agricultural machinery. This creates certain difficulties,” Jafarov said.

The head of the center noted that a newly adopted state program provides for the development of agricultural cooperatives and additional support for this area to address these challenges. According to him, pilot projects will initially be implemented in Salyan and Gabala.

Jafarov also highlighted access to financing as another major concern for farmers. He said new financial mechanisms envisage channeling funds into agriculture not only from the state budget but also from commercial banks' own resources.

Under the interest subsidy mechanism, the state covers interest costs of up to 19% on loans taken out by farmers, he said. The support is intended to expand farmers' access to additional financing.