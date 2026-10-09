International Conference Participants Visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)
The visit took place as part of the international conference titled "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms in Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons," organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.
The delegation included former heads of state and government, high-ranking officials from international organizations and foreign countries, heads of institutions dealing with missing persons issues, experts, human rights defenders, ambassadors, and military attachés.
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