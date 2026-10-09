LAMEA SOC As A Service Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis, 2026-2033 AI-Enabled Detection And Outsourced Cybersecurity Fuel 10.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fully managed SOCaaS cuts upfront costs and talent gaps while delivering 24/7 AI-enabled threat detection, rapid incident response, compliance support and predictable spending.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LAMEA SoC as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Offering, Enterprise Size, Service, Application, End Use, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LAMEA SoC as a Service Market is projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2026-2033. Market growth across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is being driven by rising cyber risks, rapid cloud adoption, digital banking expansion, endpoint exposure, and increasing protection requirements for critical infrastructure.

Organizations are transitioning from fragmented internal security processes to managed security operations that provide continuous monitoring, advanced threat detection, and faster incident response. This shift is particularly important as ransomware, phishing, business email compromise, online fraud, malware, and attacks on public and commercial digital systems become more frequent. Cybersecurity talent shortages are also encouraging enterprises to outsource security operations to specialized providers.

Government-led cyber resilience programs and digital transformation initiatives are creating additional opportunities for SoC as a Service providers. AI-enabled analytics, threat intelligence, automated workflows, SIEM monitoring, vulnerability assessment, and cloud security visibility are strengthening service capabilities across banking, telecom, energy, healthcare, government, utilities, and other industries.

Offering Outlook

By offering, the market is segmented into Fully Managed and Co-Managed services. Fully Managed services dominated the LAMEA SoC as a Service Market in 2025 and are expected to retain their leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach $1.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Co-Managed services are forecast to register a CAGR of 11.6% during 2026-2033.

Fully Managed services are gaining adoption among SMEs, public agencies, banks, healthcare providers, telecom companies, and enterprises with limited internal cybersecurity resources. These services support 24/7 monitoring, threat intelligence, incident response, vulnerability management, compliance reporting, and predictable operating costs. Co-Managed services are preferred by larger organizations and regulated industries that retain internal governance while using external analysts, advanced detection technologies, investigation support, and continuous monitoring.

Enterprise Size Outlook

Large Enterprises led the market by enterprise size in 2025 and are expected to remain dominant through 2033. The segment is projected to generate $1.1 billion by 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 10.5%. The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to record a higher CAGR of 11.5% during 2026-2033.

Demand among Large Enterprises is supported by complex digital environments, regulatory requirements, critical infrastructure exposure, distributed networks, and substantial cybersecurity investment. SMEs are increasingly adopting subscription-based services to reduce upfront costs and gain access to professional security capabilities amid growing ransomware, phishing, e-commerce, digital payment, and business continuity risks.

Service Outlook

By service, the market includes Incident Response Services, Detection Services, and Prevention Services. Detection Services dominated in 2025 and are projected to reach $578.9 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%. Incident Response Services are expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% during 2026-2033.

Detection Services support log monitoring, SIEM analysis, threat hunting, anomaly detection, endpoint visibility, cloud activity monitoring, and early warning alerts. Incident Response Services address containment, forensic investigation, impact assessment, recovery, and remediation following cyber incidents. Prevention Services strengthen vulnerability management, patching guidance, firewall operations, access controls, cloud posture reviews, configuration assessments, and compliance programs.

Application Outlook

The application segments include Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, and Other Application. Endpoint Security remains a major area of demand as enterprises secure laptops, desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected endpoints used for remote work, mobile banking, cloud productivity, and business applications.

Network Security supports traffic monitoring, firewall management, intrusion detection, DDoS protection, and visibility across banking, telecom, government, and industrial networks. Cloud Security is expanding with public and hybrid cloud adoption, while Application Security and Other Application areas benefit from demand for API protection, identity monitoring, database security, OT security, and compliance reporting.

End Use Outlook

Key end-use industries include BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Other End Uses. BFSI leads the market due to digital banking, fintech expansion, payment fraud, transaction security requirements, and customer data protection. IT & Telecom demand is supported by cloud infrastructure, broadband expansion, data center investment, communication network security, and next-generation connectivity.

Healthcare organizations are increasing investment as digital patient records, telemedicine, connected healthcare systems, and ransomware threats expand. Additional growth is emerging from smart government platforms, oil & gas operations, industrial modernization, utility networks, port digitization, digital freight systems, and retail platforms.

Country Outlook

Brazil dominated the LAMEA SoC as a Service Market by country in 2025 and is forecast to maintain its leadership through 2033. The country's market is expected to reach $365.0 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Argentina is projected to register a CAGR of 12.4%, while the UAE is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2026-2033.

Brazil benefits from cloud adoption, telecom modernization, fintech activity, local data sovereignty requirements, and demand for managed cybersecurity services. Argentina is supported by investment in secure digital infrastructure, cloud-enabled service models, AI-based monitoring, and regulatory alignment. The UAE continues to advance through smart government programs, cloud-native SOC platforms, AI-enabled detection, SOAR integration, and data residency requirements. Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Nigeria are also creating opportunities through national digital programs, fintech growth, public-sector security, cybersecurity compliance, and critical infrastructure protection.

Key Companies Profiled



Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

eSentire, Inc.

Expel, Inc.

ReliaQuest, LLC

Secureworks Corp. (Sophos Ltd.)

AT&T Inc.

IBM Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. Orange Cyberdefense S.A.

Market Report Segmentation

By Offering: Fully Managed and Co-Managed.

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

By Service: Incident Response Services, Detection Services, and Prevention Services.

By Application: Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, and Other Application.

By End Use: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Other End Uses.

By Country: Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. LAMEA Market

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.4 Market Challenges

1.2.5 Market Trends

1.2.6 State of Competition

1.2.7 Market Consolidation

1.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

1.3 Product Life Cycle

1.4 Segmentation By Offering

1.4.1 Fully Managed

1.4.2 Co-Managed

1.5 Segmentation By Enterprise Size

1.5.1 Large Enterprises

1.5.2 Small &Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Segmentation By Service

1.6.1 Incident Response Services

1.6.2 Detection Services

1.6.3 Prevention Services

1.7 Segmentation By Application

1.7.1 Endpoint Security

1.7.2 Network Security

1.7.3 Cloud Security

1.7.4 Application Security

1.7.5 Other Applications

1.8 Segmentation By End Use

1.8.1 BFSI

1.8.2 IT &Telecom

1.8.3 Healthcare

1.8.4 Government &Public Sector

1.8.5 Manufacturing

1.8.6 Energy &Utilities

1.8.7 Transportation &Logistics

1.8.8 Other End Uses

1.9 Segmentation By Country

1.9.1 Brazil

1.9.2 Argentina

1.9.3 UAE

1.9.4 Saudi Arabia

1.9.5 South Africa

1.9.6 Nigeria

1.9.7 Rest of LAMEA

1.10 Country-level Segmentation Framework

1.10.1 By Offering: Fully Managed; Co-Managed

1.10.2 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small &Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.10.3 By Service: Incident Response Services; Detection Services; Prevention Services

1.10.4 By Application: Endpoint Security; Network Security; Cloud Security; Application Security; Other Application

1.10.5 By End Use: BFSI; IT &Telecom; Healthcare; Government &Public Sector; Manufacturing; Energy &Utilities; Transportation &Logistics; Other End Uses

Chapter 2. Company Snapshots

2.1 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

2.2 eSentire, Inc.

2.3 Expel, Inc.

2.4 ReliaQuest, LLC

2.5 Secureworks Corp.

2.6 AT&T Inc.

2.7 IBM Corporation

2.8 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

2.9 Verizon Communications Inc.

2.10 Orange Cyberdefense S.A.

2.11 Company Snapshot Framework

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Key Information / Company Profile

2.11.3 Company Focus on SOC as a Service Market

2.11.4 Strategic Insights

2.11.5 Strategy Deployed

2.11.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.11.7 Representative Products / Services

2.11.8 Capability Overview

2.11.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.11.10 SWOT Analysis

2.11.11 Customers / End Users

2.11.12 Competitive Positioning

2.11.13 Key Differentiators

2.11.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.11.15 Analyst View

2.11.16 Future Outlook

Companies Featured

Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

eSentire, Inc.

Expel, Inc.

ReliaQuest, LLC

Secureworks Corp. (Sophos Ltd.)

AT&T Inc.

IBM Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Orange Cyberdefense S.A.

For more information about this report visit

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