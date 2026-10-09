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RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2026-10-09 04:16:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction date 2026-10-09
Loan 3113
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0009548704
Maturity 2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 /- 250
Total bid volume, SEK mln 800
Volume sold, SEK mln 250
Number of bids 4
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.698 %
Lowest yield 0.698 %
Highest accepted yield 0.698 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2026-10-09
Loan 3104
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0000556599
Maturity 2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 150 +250 /- 150
Total bid volume, SEK mln 650
Volume sold, SEK mln 150
Number of bids 12
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 0.813 %
Lowest yield 0.804 %
Highest accepted yield 0.821 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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