Protein Expression Market Size, Share, Trends, And Competitive Landscape - Global Forecast To 2031 Biologics And AI Propel 8.3% CAGR To USD 7.65 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|749
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$7.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Inclusions & Exclusions
1.3.3 Years Considered
1.3.4 Currency Considered
1.4 Stakeholders
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights and Market Highlights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Share Insights and Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends Shaping the Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments & Emerging Frontiers
2.5 Snapshot: Global Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Protein Expression Market Overview
3.2 Protein Expression Market, by Offering & Region
3.3 Protein Expression Market: Geographic Snapshot
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing Global Biologics and Biosimilars Pipeline
4.2.1.2 Rising Government and Venture Capital R&D Funding
4.2.1.3 Continuous Innovation in Expression Technologies
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 High Capital and Operational Costs
4.2.3 Opportunity
4.2.3.1 Emerging Algal Expression Systems and Rising Adoption of Advanced Platforms
4.2.3.2 Al/ML-Driven Expression Optimization
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Scalability Challenges From Bench to Gmp Manufacturing
4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces
4.4 Interconnected Markets & Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.2.3 Trends in Global Protein Expression Market
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Protein Expression Products
5.3.2 Protein Expression Services
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Average Selling Price Trend, by Key Player, 2023-2025
5.5.2 Indicative Selling Price, by Region, 2025
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.6.1 Import Scenario for Hs Code 902781
5.6.2 Export Scenario for Hs Code 902781
5.7 Key Conferences & Events
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.9 Investment/Funding Scenario
5.10 Impact of US Tariffs - Protein Expression Market
5.10.1 Introduction
5.10.2 Key Tariff Rates
5.10.3 Price Impact Analysis
5.10.4 Impact on Countries/Regions
5.10.4.1 North America
5.10.4.2 Europe
5.10.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.10.5 Impact on End-Use Industries
5.10.5.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.10.5.2 Academic & Research Institutes
5.10.5.3 Cros & Cdmos
5.11 Biomanufacturing Capacity
5.12 Nih Funding for Protein-Related Research
6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications
6.1 Key Technologies
6.1.1 Recombinant Dna Technology
6.1.2 Transfection Technologies
6.2 Adjacent Technologies
6.2.1 Extraction Technologies
6.3 Complementary Technologies
6.3.1 High-Throughput Technologies
6.3.2 Computation Protein Designing
6.4 Technology/Product Roadmap
6.5 Patent Analysis
6.5.1 Top Applicants/Owners (Companies) for Protein Expression Patents, 2015-2025
6.6 Future Applications
6.7 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Protein Expression Market
6.7.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential
6.7.2 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Protein Expression Market
6.7.3 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players
6.7.4 Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Protein Expression Market
7 Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape
7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance
7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7.1.2 Regulatory Framework
7.1.3 Industry Standards
7.2 Sustainability Impact and Regulatory Policy Initiatives
7.3 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards
8 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior
8.1 Decision-Making Process
8.2 Key Stakeholders and Buying Evaluation Criteria
8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
8.2.2 Key Buying Criteria, by End User
8.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges
8.4 Unmet Needs From Various End-Use Industries
8.5 Market Profitability
9 Protein Expression Market, by Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Products
9.2.1 Reagents
9.2.1.1 Culture Media & Supplements
9.2.1.1.1 Optimized and Gmp-Ready Media Formulations to Support Scalable Protein Expression
9.2.1.2 Expression Vectors & Plasmids
9.2.1.2.1 Growing Production of Complex Proteins to Propel Market
9.2.1.3 Transduction & Transfection Reagents
9.2.1.3.1 High-Efficiency Gene Delivery Reagents to Improve Transient and Stable Protein Expression
9.2.1.4 Competent Cells
9.2.1.4.1 Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Proteins to Expedite Growth
9.2.1.5 Other Reagents
9.2.2 Instruments
9.2.2.1 Bioreactors & Fermenters
9.2.2.1.1 Rising Biologics Research to Drive Adoption of Advanced Bioreactor Systems
9.2.2.2 Chromatography Systems
9.2.2.2.1 Expanding Recombinant Protein and Antibody Research Accelerates Demand for Automated Lab-Scale Systems
9.2.2.3 Analytical Instruments
9.2.2.3.1 Rising Need for Rapid Protein Quality Assessment and Characterization Drives Demand for Analytical Instruments
9.2.2.4 Liquid Handling & Automated Systems
9.2.2.4.1 High-Throughput Expression Screening and Workflow Miniaturization to Propel Adoption
9.2.2.5 Filtration Systems
9.2.2.5.1 Growing Need for Rapid and Scalable Post-Expression Processing Driving Global Adoption
9.2.2.6 Other Instruments
9.2.3 Consumables
9.2.3.1 Chromatography & Purification Consumables
9.2.3.1.1 Increasing Need for High-Purity Recombinant Proteins Is Accelerating Adoption
9.2.3.2 Filtration & Separation Consumables
9.2.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Rapid, Small-Scale Protein Processing Workflows Is Driving Growth
9.2.3.3 Other Consumables
9.2.4 Kits
9.2.4.1 Expression Kits
9.2.4.1.1 Standardized, High-Throughput Expression Kits Accelerate Recombinant Protein Discovery and Workflow Reproducibility
9.2.4.2 Cloning & Mutagenesis Kits
9.2.4.2.1 Rapid Construct Engineering Kits to Accelerate Expression-Ready Clone Development
9.2.4.3 Other Kits
9.2.5 Software
9.2.5.1 AI-Enabled Design, Codon Optimization, and Workflow Informatics Drive Software Adoption
9.3 Services
9.3.1 Custom Protein Expression Services
9.3.1.1 Rising Demand for Specialized Recombinant Protein Production Supports Expansion of Custom Services
9.3.2 Gene Synthesis & Cloning Services
9.3.2.1 Reduced Workload, Improved Accuracy, Optimized Workflows to Drive Demand
9.3.3 Cell Line Development (Cld) Services
9.3.3.1 Outsourcing of High-Yield Mammalian Cell Line Development Drives Growth
9.3.4 Process Development & Scale-Up Services
9.3.4.1 Rising Need to Translate Expression Hits Into Scalable Preclinical Protein Production Supports Demand Growth
10 Protein Expression Market, by Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Mammalian Cell Expression Systems
10.2.1 Chinese Hamster Ovary (Cho) Cell Systems
10.2.1.1 High Viability, Rapid Growth, and Improved Expression Levels to Support Growth
10.2.2 Human Embryonic Kidney (Hek 293) Cell Systems
10.2.2.1 Wide Usage in Transient Transfection Studies to Augment Growth
10.2.3 Other Mammalian Cell Expression Systems
10.3 Prokaryotic Expression Systems
10.3.1 Escherichia Coli Systems
10.3.1.1 Increasing Use of E. Coli Systems for Commercial Protein Production to Support Market
10.3.2 Bacillus Systems
10.3.2.1 Efficient Secretion Capabilities Drive Growing Adoption
10.3.3 Other Prokaryotic Expression Systems
10.4 Insect Cell Expression Systems
10.4.1 Baculovirus Systems
10.4.1.1 High Protein Yield and Expression Levels of Intracellular Proteins Through the Baculovirus Expression System to Support Growth
10.4.2 Other Insect Cell Systems
10.5 Yeast Expression Systems
10.5.1 Pichia Systems
10.5.1.1 High Scalability and Efficient Protein Production to Support Growth
10.5.2 Saccharomyces Systems
10.5.2.1 Efficient Secretory Pathways and Scalable Recombinant Protein Production to Support Market Growth
10.5.3 Other Yeast Expression Systems
10.6 Cell-Free Expression Systems
10.6.1 E. Coli Lysate-Based Systems
10.6.1.1 Rapid and Flexible Platforms for Protein Synthesis to Drive Adoption
10.6.2 Other Cell-Free Expression Systems
10.7 Algal & Plant-Based Expression Systems
10.7.1 Growth in Vaccines Market to Support Segment
11 Protein Expression Market, by Workflow
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cloning & Transfection
11.2.1 Continuous Replenishment of Consumables and Reagents to Support the Market
11.3 Transcription, Translation, and Post-Translational Modification (Ptm)
11.3.1 Growing Need for Functional and Stable Proteins to Drive Market
11.4 Extraction, Purification, and Characterization
11.4.1 Need to Adhere to Required Standards for Suitable Applications to Drive Market
12 Protein Expression Products Market, by Scale of Operation
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Discovery & Research Scale
12.2.1 Expanding Biologics Pipeline and Focus on Computationally Designed Proteins to Aid Growth
12.3 Preclinical & Characterization Scale
12.3.1 Significant Number of Biologic Candidates Entering Pre-Clinical Development to Boost the Market
12.4 Process Development & Pilot Scale
12.4.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Expression At Process Development Scale to Support Growth
13 Protein Expression Products Market, by Protein Modality
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Monoclonal Antibodies & Derivatives
13.2.1 Expanding Antibody Discovery, Bispecific Development, and Mammalian Expression Optimization Drive Demand
13.3 Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins
13.3.1 Increasing Development of Recombinant Biologics and Engineered Therapeutic Proteins Is Driving Demand
13.4 Vaccines
13.4.1 Rising Demand for Recombinant Antigens and Next-Generation Vaccine Platforms Drives Protein Expression Adoption in Vaccine Research
13.5 Enzymes & Catalytic Proteins
13.5.1 Expanding Enzyme Engineering and Biocatalysis Applications Are Accelerating Demand
13.6 Other Proteins
14 Protein Expression Market, by Application
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Therapeutic Applications
14.2.1 Rising Demand for Biologics Therapies to Facilitate Growth
14.3 Research Applications
14.3.1 Growing Interest in Proteomics, Genomics, and Drug Discovery to Boost Market
14.4 Industrial Applications
14.4.1 Increasing Use of Proteins in Cosmetics, Textiles, and Industrial Enzymes to Promote Growth
14.5 Diagnostic Applications
14.5.1 Recombinant Proteins and Assay-Ready Reagents to Strengthen Diagnostic Development
15 Protein Expression Products Market, by End User
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
15.2.1 Rising Investment in Biologics and Increasing Approvals for Biologics to Support Growth
15.3 Cros & Cdmos
15.3.1 Increase in Outsourcing and Collaborations for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Boost Market
15.4 Academic & Research Institutes
15.4.1 Increasing Government and Private Funding to Support Market
15.5 Other End Users
16 Protein Expression Services Market, by End User
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
16.2.1 Increasing Shift Toward Drug Development Outsourcing to Favor Growth
16.3 Academic & Research Institutes
16.3.1 Rising Partnerships Between Academia and Contract Research Organizations to Aid Growth
16.4 Other End Users
17 Protein Expression Market, by Region
17.1 Introduction
17.2 North America
17.2.1 US
17.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Developing New Therapeutics and Protein-Based Drugs to Drive Market
17.2.2 Canada
17.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Prevalence of Public-Private Partnerships to Sustain Growth
17.3 Europe
17.3.1 Germany
17.3.1.1 Increasing Proteomics-Based Research and Healthcare Investments to Promote Growth
17.3.2 UK
17.3.2.1 Growing Development of Immunotherapies, Vaccines, and Proteomics to Fuel Market
17.3.3 France
17.3.3.1 Rise in Funding for Proteomics and Genomics to Spur Growth
17.3.4 Italy
17.3.4.1 Growing Life Science Research Supported by Universities and Research Institutions to Boost Market
17.3.5 Spain
17.3.5.1 Growing Expansion of Biotech Companies and Increasing R&D Expenditure to Drive Market
17.3.6 Netherlands
17.3.6.1 Presence of Advanced Infrastructure to Fuel Market
17.3.7 Rest of Europe
17.4 Asia-Pacific
17.4.1 China
17.4.1.1 Rising Biologics Development Driving Market Growth
17.4.2 Japan
17.4.2.1 Growing Government Initiatives and Expansion of Biopharma Companies to Boost Market
17.4.3 India
17.4.3.1 Rising Collaborations Between Private Sector and Academia to Facilitate Growth
17.4.4 Australia
17.4.4.1 Strong Regulatory Framework, Clinical Innovation, and Global Partnerships Drive Market Growth
17.4.5 South Korea
17.4.5.1 Increasing Research & Development of Novel Therapies to Facilitate Growth
17.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
17.5 Latin America
17.5.1 Brazil
17.5.1.1 Growing Industrial Investments to Propel Market
17.5.2 Mexico
17.5.2.1 Increasing Government Support for Biopharmaceutical Production to Drive Market
17.5.3 Argentina
17.5.3.1 Rise in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research & Development to Augment Growth
17.5.4 Rest of Latin America
17.6 Middle East
17.6.1 GCC Countries
17.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia
17.6.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Biologics and Increasing Healthcare Investments to Support Market Growth
17.6.1.2 United Arab Emirates
17.6.1.2.1 Developing Biopharma Sector to Drive Market
17.6.1.3 Rest of GCC Countries
17.6.2 Rest of Middle East
17.7 Africa
18 Competitive Landscape
18.1 Overview
18.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
18.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in Protein Expression Market
18.3 Revenue Analysis
18.4 Market Share Analysis
18.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025
18.5.1 Stars
18.5.2 Emerging Leaders
18.5.3 Pervasive Players
18.5.4 Participants
18.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025
18.5.5.1 Company Footprint
18.5.5.2 Region Footprint
18.5.5.3 Offering Footprint
18.5.5.4 Type Footprint
18.5.5.5 Application Footprint
18.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025
18.6.1 Progressive Companies
18.6.2 Responsive Companies
18.6.3 Dynamic Companies
18.6.4 Starting Blocks
18.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025
18.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs
18.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
18.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
18.7.1 Company Valuation
18.7.2 Financial Metrics
18.8 Brand/Product Comparison
18.9 Competitive Scenario
18.9.1 Product & Service Launches
18.9.2 Deals
18.9.3 Expansions
19 Company Profiles
19.1 Major Players
19.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
19.1.1.1 Business Overview
19.1.1.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.1.3 Recent Developments
19.1.1.3.1 Product & Service Launches
19.1.1.3.2 Deals
19.1.1.3.3 Expansions
19.1.1.4 The Analyst's View
19.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths
19.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.2 Merck Kgaa
19.1.2.1 Business Overview
19.1.2.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.2.3 Recent Developments
19.1.2.3.1 Deals
19.1.2.3.2 Expansions
19.1.2.4 The Analyst's View
19.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths
19.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.3 Danaher Corporation
19.1.3.1 Business Overview
19.1.3.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.3.3 Recent Developments
19.1.3.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.3.3.2 Deals
19.1.3.3.3 Expansions
19.1.3.4 The Analyst's View
19.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths
19.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
19.1.4.1 Business Overview
19.1.4.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.4.3 Recent Developments
19.1.4.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.4.3.2 Deals
19.1.4.4 The Analyst's View
19.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths
19.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.5 Sartorius AG
19.1.5.1 Business Overview
19.1.5.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.5.3 Recent Developments
19.1.5.3.1 Deals
19.1.5.3.2 Expansions
19.1.5.4 The Analyst's View
19.1.5.4.1 Key Strength
19.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.6 Genscript
19.1.6.1 Business Overview
19.1.6.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.6.3 Recent Developments
19.1.6.3.1 Product/Service Launches
19.1.7 Takara Bio Inc.
19.1.7.1 Business Overview
19.1.7.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.7.3 Recent Developments
19.1.7.3.1 Expansions
19.1.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
19.1.8.1 Business Overview
19.1.8.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.8.3 Recent Developments
19.1.8.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.8.3.2 Deals
19.1.9 Qiagen
19.1.9.1 Business Overview
19.1.9.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.9.3 Recent Developments
19.1.9.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.9.3.2 Deals
19.1.10 Charles River Laboratories
19.1.10.1 Business Overview
19.1.10.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.10.3 Recent Developments
19.1.10.3.1 Product/Service Launches
19.1.11 Corning Incorporated
19.1.11.1 Business Overview
19.1.11.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.11.3 Recent Developments
19.1.11.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.12 Lonza
19.1.12.1 Business Overview
19.1.12.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.12.3 Recent Developments
19.1.12.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.12.3.2 Deals
19.1.13 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
19.1.13.1 Business Overview
19.1.13.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.13.3 Recent Developments
19.1.13.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.13.3.2 Expansions
19.1.14 Syngene International Limited
19.1.14.1 Business Overview
19.1.14.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.14.3 Recent Developments
19.1.14.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.15 Lgc Limited
19.1.15.1 Business Overview
19.1.15.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.16 Eurofins Scientific
19.1.16.1 Business Overview
19.1.16.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.16.3 Recent Developments
19.1.16.3.1 Expansions
19.1.17 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
19.1.17.1 Business Overview
19.1.17.2 Products & Services Offered
19.1.17.3 Recent Developments
19.1.17.3.1 Deals
19.2 Other Players
19.2.1 Promega Corporation
19.2.2 Sino Biological, Inc.
19.2.3 Raybiotech, Inc.
19.2.4 Bioneer Corporation
19.2.5 Origene Technologies, Inc.
19.2.6 New England Biolabs
19.2.7 Accurus Biosciences
19.2.8 Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.
19.2.9 Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd
19.2.10 Proteogenix Inc.
19.2.11 Abeomics
20 Research Methodology
20.1 Research Data
20.1.1 Secondary Data
20.1.2 Primary Data
20.2 Market Estimation Methodology
20.2.1 Market Size Estimation
20.2.2 Insights of Primary Experts
20.2.3 Top-Down Approach
20.3 Market Growth Rate Projections
20.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
20.5 Research Assumptions
20.6 Research Limitations
20.7 Risk Analysis
21 Appendix
21.1 Discussion Guide
21.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
21.3 Customization Options
21.4 Related Reports
21.5 Author Details
List of Tables [1182]
List of Figures [58]
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck Kgaa Danaher Corporation Agilent Technologies, Inc. Sartorius AG Genscript Takara Bio Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Qiagen Charles River Laboratories Corning Incorporated Lonza Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Syngene International Limited Lgc Limited Eurofins Scientific Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Promega Corporation Sino Biological, Inc. Raybiotech, Inc. Bioneer Corporation Origene Technologies, Inc. New England Biolabs Accurus Biosciences Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd Proteogenix Inc. Abeomics
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