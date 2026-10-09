Protein Expression Market Size, Share, Trends, And Competitive Landscape - Global Forecast To 2031 Biologics And AI Propel 8.3% CAGR To USD 7.65 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on biologics demand with mammalian and AI-optimized expression platforms, recurring-use products, and Asia Pacific CRO/CDMO partnerships. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Protein Expression Market by Product, System Type, Workflow, Scale, Protein Type, Application, Competition - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global protein expression market is projected to grow from USD 5.14 billion in 2026 to USD 7.65 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by the expanding biologics and biosimilars pipeline, increasing demand for recombinant proteins, and rising development of cell and gene therapies and mRNA products. Technological advances in protein expression systems, growing biologics manufacturing capacity, and continued investment in biotechnology research are expected to create significant opportunities through 2031. Additional growth potential is associated with cell-free and plant-based expression systems, emerging algal platforms, and AI/ML-driven expression optimization. However, high capital and operational costs, process scalability limitations, specialized expertise requirements, and varying regional regulations may restrict adoption. Scaling production from research environments to GMP manufacturing also remains a key industry challenge. Products Led the Protein Expression Market in 2025 Based on offering, the market is divided into products and services. Products accounted for the largest share in 2025 due to their extensive use across cell culture, transfection, vector preparation, protein purification, and expression optimization workflows. Recurring purchasing requirements, compatibility with automated and high-throughput platforms, and the ability to support reproducible protein production continue to drive demand among biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, academic institutions, and research laboratories. Mammalian Expression Systems Held the Largest Market Share By type, the protein expression market includes mammalian, prokaryotic, insect, yeast, cell-free, and algal & plant-based expression systems. Mammalian expression systems represented the largest segment in 2025, supported by their widespread use in producing monoclonal antibodies, complex recombinant proteins, and therapeutic biologics. The segment continues to benefit from the expanding biologics pipeline, demand for high-quality therapeutic proteins, and growth in commercial-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Its ability to support protein folding, post-translational modifications, and glycosylation patterns required for advanced biologics further reinforces its market position. Asia Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR Through 2031 The market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, increased biotechnology research funding, and rising demand for biologics and biosimilars are central to regional growth. The rapid development of CROs/CDMOs, improvements in healthcare and research infrastructure, and adoption of advanced protein expression technologies are also strengthening the Asia Pacific market. Companies including Samsung Biologics and WuXi AppTec are contributing to the region's growing biologics development and protein production capabilities. Primary Research Breakdown

By Respondent: Supply Side - 70% and Demand Side - 30%

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: CXOs and Directors - 30%, Managers - 45%, and Others - 25% By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Latin America - 10%, and the Middle East - 5% Companies Profiled in the Protein Expression Market Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sartorius AG

GenScript

Takara Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

Charles River Laboratories

Corning Incorporated

Lonza

Fujifilm Corporation

Syngene International

LGC Limited

Eurofins Scientific Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Research Coverage and Strategic Value The report categorizes the global protein expression market by offering, type, workflow, scale of operation, protein modality, application, end user, and region. It evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges while examining product launches, approvals, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, expansions, investments, and other recent developments. Competitive analysis includes established companies and emerging startups operating across the protein expression ecosystem. The research provides revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, helping market leaders and new entrants assess commercial opportunities, understand competitive positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report also delivers detailed insights into product development and innovation, attractive regional markets, untapped geographies, market diversification opportunities, and investment trends. Its competitive assessment examines market shares, growth strategies, and product portfolios of leading participants, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Sartorius AG. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 749 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $7.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.3.4 Currency Considered

1.4 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights and Market Highlights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Share Insights and Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends Shaping the Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments & Emerging Frontiers

2.5 Snapshot: Global Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Protein Expression Market Overview

3.2 Protein Expression Market, by Offering & Region

3.3 Protein Expression Market: Geographic Snapshot

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Global Biologics and Biosimilars Pipeline

4.2.1.2 Rising Government and Venture Capital R&D Funding

4.2.1.3 Continuous Innovation in Expression Technologies

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Capital and Operational Costs

4.2.3 Opportunity

4.2.3.1 Emerging Algal Expression Systems and Rising Adoption of Advanced Platforms

4.2.3.2 Al/ML-Driven Expression Optimization

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Scalability Challenges From Bench to Gmp Manufacturing

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.4 Interconnected Markets & Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.2.3 Trends in Global Protein Expression Market

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Protein Expression Products

5.3.2 Protein Expression Services

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price Trend, by Key Player, 2023-2025

5.5.2 Indicative Selling Price, by Region, 2025

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Import Scenario for Hs Code 902781

5.6.2 Export Scenario for Hs Code 902781

5.7 Key Conferences & Events

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.9 Investment/Funding Scenario

5.10 Impact of US Tariffs - Protein Expression Market

5.10.1 Introduction

5.10.2 Key Tariff Rates

5.10.3 Price Impact Analysis

5.10.4 Impact on Countries/Regions

5.10.4.1 North America

5.10.4.2 Europe

5.10.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.10.5 Impact on End-Use Industries

5.10.5.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.10.5.2 Academic & Research Institutes

5.10.5.3 Cros & Cdmos

5.11 Biomanufacturing Capacity

5.12 Nih Funding for Protein-Related Research

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Key Technologies

6.1.1 Recombinant Dna Technology

6.1.2 Transfection Technologies

6.2 Adjacent Technologies

6.2.1 Extraction Technologies

6.3 Complementary Technologies

6.3.1 High-Throughput Technologies

6.3.2 Computation Protein Designing

6.4 Technology/Product Roadmap

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.5.1 Top Applicants/Owners (Companies) for Protein Expression Patents, 2015-2025

6.6 Future Applications

6.7 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Protein Expression Market

6.7.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.7.2 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Protein Expression Market

6.7.3 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

6.7.4 Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Protein Expression Market

7 Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.2 Regulatory Framework

7.1.3 Industry Standards

7.2 Sustainability Impact and Regulatory Policy Initiatives

7.3 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards

8 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders and Buying Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.2 Key Buying Criteria, by End User

8.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs From Various End-Use Industries

8.5 Market Profitability

9 Protein Expression Market, by Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Products

9.2.1 Reagents

9.2.1.1 Culture Media & Supplements

9.2.1.1.1 Optimized and Gmp-Ready Media Formulations to Support Scalable Protein Expression

9.2.1.2 Expression Vectors & Plasmids

9.2.1.2.1 Growing Production of Complex Proteins to Propel Market

9.2.1.3 Transduction & Transfection Reagents

9.2.1.3.1 High-Efficiency Gene Delivery Reagents to Improve Transient and Stable Protein Expression

9.2.1.4 Competent Cells

9.2.1.4.1 Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Proteins to Expedite Growth

9.2.1.5 Other Reagents

9.2.2 Instruments

9.2.2.1 Bioreactors & Fermenters

9.2.2.1.1 Rising Biologics Research to Drive Adoption of Advanced Bioreactor Systems

9.2.2.2 Chromatography Systems

9.2.2.2.1 Expanding Recombinant Protein and Antibody Research Accelerates Demand for Automated Lab-Scale Systems

9.2.2.3 Analytical Instruments

9.2.2.3.1 Rising Need for Rapid Protein Quality Assessment and Characterization Drives Demand for Analytical Instruments

9.2.2.4 Liquid Handling & Automated Systems

9.2.2.4.1 High-Throughput Expression Screening and Workflow Miniaturization to Propel Adoption

9.2.2.5 Filtration Systems

9.2.2.5.1 Growing Need for Rapid and Scalable Post-Expression Processing Driving Global Adoption

9.2.2.6 Other Instruments

9.2.3 Consumables

9.2.3.1 Chromatography & Purification Consumables

9.2.3.1.1 Increasing Need for High-Purity Recombinant Proteins Is Accelerating Adoption

9.2.3.2 Filtration & Separation Consumables

9.2.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Rapid, Small-Scale Protein Processing Workflows Is Driving Growth

9.2.3.3 Other Consumables

9.2.4 Kits

9.2.4.1 Expression Kits

9.2.4.1.1 Standardized, High-Throughput Expression Kits Accelerate Recombinant Protein Discovery and Workflow Reproducibility

9.2.4.2 Cloning & Mutagenesis Kits

9.2.4.2.1 Rapid Construct Engineering Kits to Accelerate Expression-Ready Clone Development

9.2.4.3 Other Kits

9.2.5 Software

9.2.5.1 AI-Enabled Design, Codon Optimization, and Workflow Informatics Drive Software Adoption

9.3 Services

9.3.1 Custom Protein Expression Services

9.3.1.1 Rising Demand for Specialized Recombinant Protein Production Supports Expansion of Custom Services

9.3.2 Gene Synthesis & Cloning Services

9.3.2.1 Reduced Workload, Improved Accuracy, Optimized Workflows to Drive Demand

9.3.3 Cell Line Development (Cld) Services

9.3.3.1 Outsourcing of High-Yield Mammalian Cell Line Development Drives Growth

9.3.4 Process Development & Scale-Up Services

9.3.4.1 Rising Need to Translate Expression Hits Into Scalable Preclinical Protein Production Supports Demand Growth

10 Protein Expression Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

10.2.1 Chinese Hamster Ovary (Cho) Cell Systems

10.2.1.1 High Viability, Rapid Growth, and Improved Expression Levels to Support Growth

10.2.2 Human Embryonic Kidney (Hek 293) Cell Systems

10.2.2.1 Wide Usage in Transient Transfection Studies to Augment Growth

10.2.3 Other Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

10.3 Prokaryotic Expression Systems

10.3.1 Escherichia Coli Systems

10.3.1.1 Increasing Use of E. Coli Systems for Commercial Protein Production to Support Market

10.3.2 Bacillus Systems

10.3.2.1 Efficient Secretion Capabilities Drive Growing Adoption

10.3.3 Other Prokaryotic Expression Systems

10.4 Insect Cell Expression Systems

10.4.1 Baculovirus Systems

10.4.1.1 High Protein Yield and Expression Levels of Intracellular Proteins Through the Baculovirus Expression System to Support Growth

10.4.2 Other Insect Cell Systems

10.5 Yeast Expression Systems

10.5.1 Pichia Systems

10.5.1.1 High Scalability and Efficient Protein Production to Support Growth

10.5.2 Saccharomyces Systems

10.5.2.1 Efficient Secretory Pathways and Scalable Recombinant Protein Production to Support Market Growth

10.5.3 Other Yeast Expression Systems

10.6 Cell-Free Expression Systems

10.6.1 E. Coli Lysate-Based Systems

10.6.1.1 Rapid and Flexible Platforms for Protein Synthesis to Drive Adoption

10.6.2 Other Cell-Free Expression Systems

10.7 Algal & Plant-Based Expression Systems

10.7.1 Growth in Vaccines Market to Support Segment

11 Protein Expression Market, by Workflow

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cloning & Transfection

11.2.1 Continuous Replenishment of Consumables and Reagents to Support the Market

11.3 Transcription, Translation, and Post-Translational Modification (Ptm)

11.3.1 Growing Need for Functional and Stable Proteins to Drive Market

11.4 Extraction, Purification, and Characterization

11.4.1 Need to Adhere to Required Standards for Suitable Applications to Drive Market

12 Protein Expression Products Market, by Scale of Operation

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Discovery & Research Scale

12.2.1 Expanding Biologics Pipeline and Focus on Computationally Designed Proteins to Aid Growth

12.3 Preclinical & Characterization Scale

12.3.1 Significant Number of Biologic Candidates Entering Pre-Clinical Development to Boost the Market

12.4 Process Development & Pilot Scale

12.4.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Expression At Process Development Scale to Support Growth

13 Protein Expression Products Market, by Protein Modality

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Monoclonal Antibodies & Derivatives

13.2.1 Expanding Antibody Discovery, Bispecific Development, and Mammalian Expression Optimization Drive Demand

13.3 Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins

13.3.1 Increasing Development of Recombinant Biologics and Engineered Therapeutic Proteins Is Driving Demand

13.4 Vaccines

13.4.1 Rising Demand for Recombinant Antigens and Next-Generation Vaccine Platforms Drives Protein Expression Adoption in Vaccine Research

13.5 Enzymes & Catalytic Proteins

13.5.1 Expanding Enzyme Engineering and Biocatalysis Applications Are Accelerating Demand

13.6 Other Proteins

14 Protein Expression Market, by Application

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Therapeutic Applications

14.2.1 Rising Demand for Biologics Therapies to Facilitate Growth

14.3 Research Applications

14.3.1 Growing Interest in Proteomics, Genomics, and Drug Discovery to Boost Market

14.4 Industrial Applications

14.4.1 Increasing Use of Proteins in Cosmetics, Textiles, and Industrial Enzymes to Promote Growth

14.5 Diagnostic Applications

14.5.1 Recombinant Proteins and Assay-Ready Reagents to Strengthen Diagnostic Development

15 Protein Expression Products Market, by End User

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

15.2.1 Rising Investment in Biologics and Increasing Approvals for Biologics to Support Growth

15.3 Cros & Cdmos

15.3.1 Increase in Outsourcing and Collaborations for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Boost Market

15.4 Academic & Research Institutes

15.4.1 Increasing Government and Private Funding to Support Market

15.5 Other End Users

16 Protein Expression Services Market, by End User

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

16.2.1 Increasing Shift Toward Drug Development Outsourcing to Favor Growth

16.3 Academic & Research Institutes

16.3.1 Rising Partnerships Between Academia and Contract Research Organizations to Aid Growth

16.4 Other End Users

17 Protein Expression Market, by Region

17.1 Introduction

17.2 North America

17.2.1 US

17.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Developing New Therapeutics and Protein-Based Drugs to Drive Market

17.2.2 Canada

17.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Prevalence of Public-Private Partnerships to Sustain Growth

17.3 Europe

17.3.1 Germany

17.3.1.1 Increasing Proteomics-Based Research and Healthcare Investments to Promote Growth

17.3.2 UK

17.3.2.1 Growing Development of Immunotherapies, Vaccines, and Proteomics to Fuel Market

17.3.3 France

17.3.3.1 Rise in Funding for Proteomics and Genomics to Spur Growth

17.3.4 Italy

17.3.4.1 Growing Life Science Research Supported by Universities and Research Institutions to Boost Market

17.3.5 Spain

17.3.5.1 Growing Expansion of Biotech Companies and Increasing R&D Expenditure to Drive Market

17.3.6 Netherlands

17.3.6.1 Presence of Advanced Infrastructure to Fuel Market

17.3.7 Rest of Europe

17.4 Asia-Pacific

17.4.1 China

17.4.1.1 Rising Biologics Development Driving Market Growth

17.4.2 Japan

17.4.2.1 Growing Government Initiatives and Expansion of Biopharma Companies to Boost Market

17.4.3 India

17.4.3.1 Rising Collaborations Between Private Sector and Academia to Facilitate Growth

17.4.4 Australia

17.4.4.1 Strong Regulatory Framework, Clinical Innovation, and Global Partnerships Drive Market Growth

17.4.5 South Korea

17.4.5.1 Increasing Research & Development of Novel Therapies to Facilitate Growth

17.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

17.5 Latin America

17.5.1 Brazil

17.5.1.1 Growing Industrial Investments to Propel Market

17.5.2 Mexico

17.5.2.1 Increasing Government Support for Biopharmaceutical Production to Drive Market

17.5.3 Argentina

17.5.3.1 Rise in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research & Development to Augment Growth

17.5.4 Rest of Latin America

17.6 Middle East

17.6.1 GCC Countries

17.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia

17.6.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Biologics and Increasing Healthcare Investments to Support Market Growth

17.6.1.2 United Arab Emirates

17.6.1.2.1 Developing Biopharma Sector to Drive Market

17.6.1.3 Rest of GCC Countries

17.6.2 Rest of Middle East

17.7 Africa

18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Overview

18.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

18.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in Protein Expression Market

18.3 Revenue Analysis

18.4 Market Share Analysis

18.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

18.5.1 Stars

18.5.2 Emerging Leaders

18.5.3 Pervasive Players

18.5.4 Participants

18.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

18.5.5.1 Company Footprint

18.5.5.2 Region Footprint

18.5.5.3 Offering Footprint

18.5.5.4 Type Footprint

18.5.5.5 Application Footprint

18.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

18.6.1 Progressive Companies

18.6.2 Responsive Companies

18.6.3 Dynamic Companies

18.6.4 Starting Blocks

18.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025

18.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

18.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

18.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

18.7.1 Company Valuation

18.7.2 Financial Metrics

18.8 Brand/Product Comparison

18.9 Competitive Scenario

18.9.1 Product & Service Launches

18.9.2 Deals

18.9.3 Expansions

19 Company Profiles

19.1 Major Players

19.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

19.1.1.1 Business Overview

19.1.1.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.1.3 Recent Developments

19.1.1.3.1 Product & Service Launches

19.1.1.3.2 Deals

19.1.1.3.3 Expansions

19.1.1.4 The Analyst's View

19.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

19.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.2 Merck Kgaa

19.1.2.1 Business Overview

19.1.2.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.2.3 Recent Developments

19.1.2.3.1 Deals

19.1.2.3.2 Expansions

19.1.2.4 The Analyst's View

19.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths

19.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.3 Danaher Corporation

19.1.3.1 Business Overview

19.1.3.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.3.3 Recent Developments

19.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.3.3.2 Deals

19.1.3.3.3 Expansions

19.1.3.4 The Analyst's View

19.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths

19.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

19.1.4.1 Business Overview

19.1.4.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.4.3 Recent Developments

19.1.4.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.4.3.2 Deals

19.1.4.4 The Analyst's View

19.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths

19.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.5 Sartorius AG

19.1.5.1 Business Overview

19.1.5.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.5.3 Recent Developments

19.1.5.3.1 Deals

19.1.5.3.2 Expansions

19.1.5.4 The Analyst's View

19.1.5.4.1 Key Strength

19.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.6 Genscript

19.1.6.1 Business Overview

19.1.6.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.6.3 Recent Developments

19.1.6.3.1 Product/Service Launches

19.1.7 Takara Bio Inc.

19.1.7.1 Business Overview

19.1.7.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.7.3 Recent Developments

19.1.7.3.1 Expansions

19.1.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

19.1.8.1 Business Overview

19.1.8.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.8.3 Recent Developments

19.1.8.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.8.3.2 Deals

19.1.9 Qiagen

19.1.9.1 Business Overview

19.1.9.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.9.3 Recent Developments

19.1.9.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.9.3.2 Deals

19.1.10 Charles River Laboratories

19.1.10.1 Business Overview

19.1.10.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.10.3 Recent Developments

19.1.10.3.1 Product/Service Launches

19.1.11 Corning Incorporated

19.1.11.1 Business Overview

19.1.11.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.11.3 Recent Developments

19.1.11.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.12 Lonza

19.1.12.1 Business Overview

19.1.12.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.12.3 Recent Developments

19.1.12.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.12.3.2 Deals

19.1.13 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

19.1.13.1 Business Overview

19.1.13.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.13.3 Recent Developments

19.1.13.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.13.3.2 Expansions

19.1.14 Syngene International Limited

19.1.14.1 Business Overview

19.1.14.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.14.3 Recent Developments

19.1.14.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.15 Lgc Limited

19.1.15.1 Business Overview

19.1.15.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.16 Eurofins Scientific

19.1.16.1 Business Overview

19.1.16.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.16.3 Recent Developments

19.1.16.3.1 Expansions

19.1.17 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

19.1.17.1 Business Overview

19.1.17.2 Products & Services Offered

19.1.17.3 Recent Developments

19.1.17.3.1 Deals

19.2 Other Players

19.2.1 Promega Corporation

19.2.2 Sino Biological, Inc.

19.2.3 Raybiotech, Inc.

19.2.4 Bioneer Corporation

19.2.5 Origene Technologies, Inc.

19.2.6 New England Biolabs

19.2.7 Accurus Biosciences

19.2.8 Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.

19.2.9 Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

19.2.10 Proteogenix Inc.

19.2.11 Abeomics

20 Research Methodology

20.1 Research Data

20.1.1 Secondary Data

20.1.2 Primary Data

20.2 Market Estimation Methodology

20.2.1 Market Size Estimation

20.2.2 Insights of Primary Experts

20.2.3 Top-Down Approach

20.3 Market Growth Rate Projections

20.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

20.5 Research Assumptions

20.6 Research Limitations

20.7 Risk Analysis

21 Appendix

21.1 Discussion Guide

21.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

21.3 Customization Options

21.4 Related Reports

21.5 Author Details

List of Tables [1182]

List of Figures [58]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Genscript

Takara Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

Charles River Laboratories

Corning Incorporated

Lonza

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Syngene International Limited

Lgc Limited

Eurofins Scientific

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Promega Corporation

Sino Biological, Inc.

Raybiotech, Inc.

Bioneer Corporation

Origene Technologies, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Accurus Biosciences

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

Proteogenix Inc. Abeomics

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