Automotive Software Market By ICE And EV Application, Software Layer, Propulsion, And Region-Global Forecast To 2033 Sdvs, AI, And OTA Revenue Fuel 9.8% CAGR To $83.26 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock ROI through feature-on-demand, subscriptions, fleet SaaS and OTA upgrades, while centralized platforms speed development and enable lifecycle revenue. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Software Market by ICE & EV Application, Sales Channel, Software Layer, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, and Region-Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive software market is projected to grow from USD 43.22 billion in 2026 to USD 83.26 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.8%. Market growth is being driven by the automotive industry's transition toward integrated software platforms, centralized computing architectures, domain controllers, and virtualized environments. OEMs are strengthening their software capabilities to manage increasingly complex vehicle systems and accelerate the development of autonomous driving, connected services, and digital applications. Partnerships with software technology providers are also enabling manufacturers to deliver continuous feature improvements, faster updates, and new revenue opportunities throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Application Software Expected to Lead the Software Layer Segment Application software is expected to represent the largest software layer during the forecast period. Demand is supported by the rising adoption of connected infotainment systems, online navigation, personalized applications, voice assistance, and digital cockpit technologies. Automakers are increasingly integrating navigation, multimedia, connectivity, and cloud-based services into unified cockpit platforms that improve the in-vehicle experience. Connected vehicle platforms are further increasing demand for software capable of delivering real-time traffic information, dynamic route guidance, online search, remote services, and continuous feature updates. In May 2026, HERE Technologies expanded its partnership with Hyundai AutoEver to provide online navigation software for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles in Europe. The solution combines HERE's connected navigation platform with Hyundai AutoEver's infotainment system to deliver updated maps and connected navigation services. Autopilot to Be the Fastest-growing EV Application The autopilot segment is projected to be the fastest-growing EV application as OEMs and technology companies advance from basic driver assistance toward software-driven autonomous driving. This shift is increasing demand for ADAS perception, sensor fusion, localization, automated driving algorithms, decision-making, and vehicle control software. Higher automation levels increase the amount of software required per vehicle while creating recurring revenue opportunities through subscriptions, feature upgrades, and OTA updates. Autopilot capabilities are also becoming an important differentiator for premium vehicles and a central component of software-defined vehicle strategies. Commercial vehicle manufacturers are investing in autonomous software to improve fleet safety and operational efficiency. In February 2026, Karsan introduced an autonomous version of its e ATAK electric bus, integrating perception, localization, decision-making, and vehicle control capabilities. Similar deployments are expected to increase the role of software in commercial vehicle development and fleet management. Europe to Account for a Significant Market Share Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global automotive software market due to sustained investment in ADAS, automated driving, vehicle operating systems, connectivity, and digital cockpit platforms. European OEMs are adopting centralized computing systems and common software architectures that allow functions to be deployed across multiple vehicle models. Mercedes-Benz is integrating NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, DRIVE OS, and MB.OS to support automated driving and intelligent cockpit functions, including applications in the new CLA. BMW Group is using Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis for digital cockpit, connectivity, and ADAS capabilities, while Stellantis is adopting the same platform across its vehicle portfolio. These developments are expanding demand for infotainment software, ADAS and safety systems, autonomous driving applications, telematics, and vehicle management platforms. They are also creating opportunities for Tier 1 suppliers to support multiple OEM programs with scalable software solutions. Market Segmentation and Research Coverage The automotive software market report evaluates growth opportunities by ICE application, EV application, software layer, vehicle type, propulsion, sales channel, and region. Key segments covered include:

ICE Application: ADAS & Safety Systems, Auto Pilot, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Infotainment Systems, Engine Management & Powertrain, and Vehicle Telematics

EV Application: Battery Management Systems, ADAS & Safety Systems, Autonomous Driving, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Infotainment Systems, Electric Drive, Engine Management & Powertrain, and Vehicle Telematics

Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion: Electric Vehicle (EV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Sales Channel: OEM and Aftermarket

Software Layer: Operating System, Middleware, and Application Software Region: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Rest of the World The research includes competitive analysis, company profiles, product and service portfolios, growth strategies, partnerships, contracts, agreements, acquisitions, and recent market developments. It also assesses SMEs and startups operating across the automotive software ecosystem. Primary interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other industry executives. Participants included OEMs at 40% and Tier I & Tier II companies at 60%. By designation, respondents comprised C-Level Executives at 15%, Directors at 20%, and Executives at 65%. Regional participation included Europe at 35%, North America at 30%, Asia Pacific at 25%, Latin America at 6%, and Rest of the World at 4%. Competitive Landscape and Market Opportunities Major automotive software market participants include Robert Bosch GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Mobileye, and AUMOVIO. The report analyzes their market positions, service offerings, product development activities, investments, partnerships, and expansion strategies. Key market drivers include the transition to Software-defined Vehicles (SDVs), the shift from distributed ECUs to centralized vehicle compute platforms, and AI-driven vehicle intelligence. Growth opportunities include AI-native vehicle platforms, Feature on Demand services, and fleet-based SaaS platforms. However, fragmented software architectures, legacy vehicle platforms, and the challenge of achieving sustainable profitability through subscription-based business models may affect market expansion. The report provides revenue estimates for the overall automotive software market and its subsegments, helping established companies and new entrants assess competitive conditions, identify attractive regional opportunities, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. It also offers insights into product innovation, research and development, untapped markets, software monetization models, and the factors shaping future demand. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 364 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $43.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $83.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights and Market Highlights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Insights and Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends Shaping Automotive Software Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments & Emerging Frontiers

2.5 Snapshot: Global Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Automotive Software Market

3.2 Automotive Software Market, by Ice Application

3.3 Automotive Software Market, by Software Layer

3.4 Automotive Software Market, by Ev Application

3.5 Automotive Software Market, by Vehicle Type

3.6 Automotive Software Market, by Propulsion

3.7 Automotive Software Market, by Sales Channel

3.8 Automotive Software Market, by Region

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Transition to Software-Defined Vehicles Transforming Software From Supporting Function to Core Vehicle Platform

4.2.1.2 Shift From Distributed Electronic Control Units to Centralized Vehicle Compute Platforms

4.2.1.3 AI-Driven Vehicle Intelligence and Autonomous Computing Increasing Software Complexity Across Vehicle Domains

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Fragmented Software Architectures and Legacy Vehicle Platforms Delaying Software Monetization

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 AI-Native Vehicle Platforms Creating New Automotive Software Ecosystem

4.2.3.2 Software Monetization Through Feature-on-Demand and Fleet-Based Saas Platforms

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Achieving Sustainable Software Profitability Through Subscription-Based Business Models

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.3.1 Software Standardization Gap Across Vehicle Platforms

4.3.2 Limited Software Monetization Models Beyond Vehicle Sales

4.3.3 Software Validation and Lifecycle Management Complexity

4.4 Interconnected Market and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Key Players in Automotive Software Industry

4.6 Software Revenue Pool Analysis

4.6.1 Operating System (Os)

4.6.2 Middleware

4.6.3 Hypervisor

4.6.4 Autosar

4.6.5 Vehicle Applications

4.6.6 Adas Software

4.6.7 Autonomous Driving Stack

4.6.8 Infotainment Software

4.6.9 Cybersecurity

4.6.10 Over-the-Air (Ota) Platforms

4.6.11 AI Software

4.6.12 Cloud & Digital Services

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.1.3 Trends in Automotive Software Market

5.1.4 Trends in Global Automotive Industry

5.2 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5.3.1 Semiconductor Vs. Software Ecosystem

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Green Hills Software Delivered Safety and Security for Mahindra Racing's All-Electric Formula E Race Car

5.6.2 Green Hills Software's Integrity Multivisor Powered Advancements in Multi-Os Cockpit Platforms for Marelli

5.6.3 Wind River and Airbiquity Collaborated on Vehicle-to-Cloud Ota Solutions for Connected and Autonomous Cars

5.6.4 Green Hills Software and Excelfore Collaborated to Offer Automotive in-Vehicle Networking Products for Advanced Vehicle Gateway Platforms

5.6.5 AWS Enabled Cloud-Based Software Development and Sdv Innovation for Automotive Oems

5.6.6 Advanced Luxoft Enables Connected Car Data Monetization for Moter Technologies

5.6.7 Deloitte Helped Automotive Companies Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle Transformation

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 8537)

5.7.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 8537)

5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.9 Technology/Product Roadmap

5.9.1 Short- Term (2026 to 2027): Software Platform Consolidation and Sdv Foundation

5.9.2 Mid-Term (2028 to 2030): Software Standardization and Intelligent Vehicle Services

5.9.3 Long Term (2031 to 2033): Autonomous Software Ecosystems and Continuous Vehicle Evolution

5.10 Feature-on-Demand & Software Monetization Analysis

5.10.1 Subscription Services

5.10.2 Over-the-Air (Ota) Upgrades

5.10.3 Pay-Per-Use Features

5.10.4 Performance Unlocks

5.10.5 Autonomous Driving Subscriptions

5.10.6 Premium Infotainment

5.11 Software Content Per Vehicle: Ice Vs. Battery Electric Vs. Hybrid Vs. Software-Defined Vehicle

5.12 Oem Software Outsourcing Vs. in-House Development Matrix

5.13 Strategic Benchmarking

5.13.1 Oem Vs. Os Matrix

5.13.2 Oem Vs. Ota Capability Matrix

5.13.3 Oem Vs. Software Monetization Matrix

5.13.4 Tier-1 Vs. Software Capability Matrix

5.14 Software Development Cost Analysis, Ice Vs. Ev

5.14.1 Embedded Software

5.14.2 Validation

5.14.3 Functional Safety

5.14.4 Cybersecurity

5.14.5 Ota Maintenance

5.14.6 Cloud Operations

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Patent Analysis

6.2 Technology Analysis

6.2.1 Key Emerging Technologies

6.2.1.1 Adoption of Zonal Controller Architecture

6.2.1.2 Over-the-Air (Ota) Updates

6.2.1.3 Cybersecurity for in-Vehicle Software

6.2.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.2.1 Application Program Interface

6.2.2.2 Open-Source Software (Oss)

6.2.2.3 Middleware and Service-Oriented Architecture (Soa)

6.2.2.4 Cloud Native Software Platforms

6.2.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.2.3.1 Software Defined Cybersecurity

6.2.3.2 AI Agents for Automotive Software

6.3 AI Adoption Across Vehicle Domains

6.3.1 Adas

6.3.2 Autonomous Driving

6.3.3 Digital Cockpit

6.3.4 Voice Assistant

6.3.5 Predictive Maintenance

6.3.6 Battery Management

6.3.7 Fleet Management

6.3.8 Thermal Management

6.3.9 Driver Monitoring

7 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

7.1 Regulatory Framework

7.1.1 Regulations and Initiatives Pertaining Autonomous Trucks, by Key Country

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Japan

7.1.1.3 European Commission

7.1.1.4 China

7.1.1.5 UK

7.1.1.6 Germany

7.1.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.3 Key Regulations, by Software Segment

7.1.4 International Standards for Automotive Software Development

7.1.4.1 System and Software Engineering: ISO/IEC 12207

7.1.4.2 Automotive Spice: ISO/IEC 15504

7.1.4.3 Software Engineering-Product Quality: ISO/IEC 9126 and ISO/IEC 25010:2011

7.1.4.4 Functional Safety Road Vehicles: ISO 26262 and IEC 61508

7.1.4.5 Road Vehicles, Cybersecurity Engineering: ISO/Sae 21434:2021

7.1.4.6 Safety of the Intended Functionality (Sotif): ISO 21448:2022

7.1.4.7 Road Vehicles, Software Update Engineering: ISO 24089:2023

7.1.4.8 Road Vehicles, Safety and Artificial Intelligence: ISO/Pas 8800:2024

7.2 Sustainability Initiatives

7.2.1 China: Intelligent Connected Vehicle (Icv) Initiatives

7.2.2 Japan: Automated Driving and Software Safety

7.2.3 Germany: Autonomous Driving Act

7.2.4 US: Automated Vehicle Framework

7.2.5 UK: Automated Vehicle Sustainability Policy

7.2.6 European Union: Software Defined Vehicle Regulations

7.3 Impact of Regulatory Policies on Sustainability Initiatives

8 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.2 Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs of Various End Users/End-Use Industries

9 Automotive Software Market, by Ice Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 L2 Autonomous Vehicle Launches, 2024-2026

9.2 Adas & Safety Systems

9.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Adas by Automotive Oems to Drive Growth

9.3 Autopilot

9.3.1 Advancements in Autopilot Technologies to Drive Growth

9.4 Body Control & Comfort Systems

9.4.1 Focus on Vehicle Comfort and Safety to Drive Growth

9.5 Infotainment Systems

9.5.1 Consumer Demand for Entertainment and Seamless Connectivity to Drive Growth

9.6 Engine Management & Powertrain

9.6.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Powertrain Software to Drive Growth

9.7 Vehicle Telematics

9.7.1 Increasing Adoption of Telematics Systems by Fleet Operators to Drive Growth

9.8 AI

9.8.1 Increasing Deployment of AI Software in Vehicles to Drive Growth

9.9 Key Primary Insights

10 Automotive Software Market, by Software Layer

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Automotive Software Offering, by Key Player

10.2 Middleware

10.2.1 Growing Adoption of Software-Defined Vehicle Architectures to Drive Growth

10.3 Application Software

10.3.1 Shift Toward Software-Defined Vehicles to Drive Growth

10.4 Operating System

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Connected Cars to Drive Growth

10.5 Key Primary Insights

11 Automotive Software Market, by Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Passenger Car

11.2.1 Rise of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communications to Drive Growth

11.2.1.1 A-Segment

11.2.1.2 B-Segment

11.2.1.3 C-Segment

11.2.1.4 D-Segment

11.2.1.5 E-Segment

11.2.1.6 F-Segment

11.2.1.7 Suvs and Muvs

11.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

11.3.1 Rising Demand for Advanced Vehicle Features to Drive Growth

11.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

11.4.1 Rapid Deployment of Software-Based Electronics to Drive Growth

11.5 Key Primary Insights

12 Automotive Software Market, by Ev Application

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Electric Car Sales, by Region, 2023-2025

12.2 Electric Drive

12.2.1 Focus on Software-Defined Electric Powertrains to Drive Growth

12.3 Battery Management Systems

12.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Electric Vehicles to Drive Growth

12.4 Adas & Safety Systems

12.4.1 Rapid Adoption of Software Based Adas Features in Electric Vehicles to Drive Growth

12.5 Auto Pilot

12.5.1 Advantages of Electric Vehicles Over Gasoline-Powered Vehicles to Drive Growth

12.6 Body Control & Comfort Systems

12.6.1 Development of Panoramic Sunroofs and Noise Cancellation Systems to Drive Growth

12.7 Infotainment Systems

12.7.1 Innovations Such as 3D Navigation and Over-the-Air Upgrades to Drive Growth

12.8 Engine Management & Powertrain

12.8.1 Booming Sales of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Drive Growth

12.9 Vehicle Telematics

12.9.1 Automation in Electric Vehicles to Drive Growth

12.10 AI

12.10.1 Strategic Software Layer in Electric Vehicles

12.11 Key Primary Insights

13 Automotive Software Market, by Sales Channel

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Oem

13.2.1 Increasing Integration of Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture to Drive Market

13.3 Aftermarket

13.3.1 Rising Demand for Vehicle Upgrades and Connected Aftermarket Solutions to Drive Growth

14 Automotive Software Market, by Propulsion

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Internal Combustion Engine (Ice)

14.2.1 Increasing Software Integration for Vehicle Efficiency and Emission Control to Drive Growth

14.3 Electric Vehicle (Ev)

14.3.1 Growing Demand for Battery and Energy Management Software to Drive Growth

14.3.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

14.3.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)

15 Automotive Software Market, by Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Asia-Pacific

15.2.1 China

15.2.1.1 Growing Investments in Software-Defined Vehicle Technologies to Drive Market

15.2.2 India

15.2.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Connected Vehicle and Digital Cockpit Software to Drive Market

15.2.3 Japan

15.2.3.1 Domestic Oems Accelerating Integration of Software Defined Vehicle Platforms

15.2.4 South Korea

15.2.4.1 Rapid Development of AI Driven Vehicle Software to Drive Market

15.2.5 Thailand

15.2.5.1 Growing Adoption of Connected Vehicle and Digital Cockpit Software to Drive Market

15.2.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15.3 Europe

15.3.1 Germany

15.3.1.1 Strong Oem Focus on in House Vehicle Software Development to Drive Market

15.3.2 France

15.3.2.1 Increasing Integration of Advanced Digital Vehicle Functions to Drive Market

15.3.3 UK

15.3.3.1 Predominance of Premium Car Segment to Drive Market

15.3.4 Spain

15.3.4.1 Expansion of Autopilot Technologies to Drive Growth

15.3.5 Italy

15.3.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Software-Based Vehicle Technologies to Drive Market

15.3.6 Russia

15.3.6.1 Favorable Government Initiatives for Autonomous Commercialization to Drive Market

15.3.7 Turkey

15.3.7.1 Growing Development of Intelligent Mobility Software to Drive Market

15.3.8 Rest of Europe

15.4 North America

15.4.1 US

15.4.1.1 Increasing Collaborations Between Automotive Oems and Software Providers to Drive Market

15.4.2 Canada

15.4.2.1 Increasing Integration Automated Driving Capabilities to Drive Market

15.4.3 Mexico

15.4.3.1 Emphasis on Vehicle Telematics to Drive Market

15.5 Latin America

15.5.1 Brazil

15.5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Based Automotive Software to Drive Market Growth

15.5.2 Argentina

15.5.2.1 Growing Production of Passenger Cars to Drive Market

15.5.3 Rest of Latin America

15.6 Rest of the World

15.6.1 Iran

15.6.1.1 Growing Investments in Intelligent Vehicle Technologies to Drive Market

15.6.2 South Africa

15.6.2.1 Oem Investments in Automotive Software Technologies to Drive Market

15.6.3 Others

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Right to Win, January 2024-July 2026

16.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

16.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

16.6 Brand/Product Comparison

16.7 Oem Software Strategy Benchmarking

16.7.1 Sdv Maturity

16.7.2 Ota Capability

16.7.3 in-House Software Development

16.7.4 AI Integration

16.7.5 Subscription Services

16.7.6 Software Partnerships

16.8 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2025

16.8.1 Stars

16.8.2 Emerging Leaders

16.8.3 Pervasive Players

16.8.4 Participants

16.8.5 Company Footprint

16.9 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2025

16.9.1 Progressive Companies

16.9.2 Responsive Companies

16.9.3 Dynamic Companies

16.9.4 Starting Blocks

16.9.5 Competitive Benchmarking

16.10 Competitive Scenario

16.10.1 Product Launches

16.10.2 Deals

16.10.3 Expansions

16.10.4 Others

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

17.1.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.1.2 Products Offered

17.1.1.3 Recent Developments

17.1.1.3.1 Product Developments/Enhancements

17.1.1.3.2 Deals

17.1.1.3.3 Others

17.1.1.4 Analyst's View

17.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

17.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

17.1.2 Nvidia Corporation

17.1.2.1 Business Overview

17.1.2.2 Products Offered

17.1.2.3 Recent Developments

17.1.2.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.2.3.2 Deals

17.1.2.4 Analyst's View

17.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths

17.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

17.1.3 Nxp Semiconductors

17.1.3.1 Business Overview

17.1.3.2 Products Offered

17.1.3.3 Recent Developments

17.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.3.3.2 Deals

17.1.3.4 Analyst's View

17.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths

17.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

17.1.4 Aumovio

17.1.4.1 Business Overview

17.1.4.2 Products Offered

17.1.4.3 Recent Developments

17.1.4.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.4.3.2 Deals

17.1.4.3.3 Others

17.1.4.4 Analyst's View

17.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths

17.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

17.1.5 Mobileye

17.1.5.1 Business Overview

17.1.5.2 Products Offered

17.1.5.3 Recent Developments

17.1.5.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

17.1.5.3.2 Deals

17.1.5.4 Analyst's View

17.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths

17.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

17.1.6 Elektrobit

17.1.6.1 Business Overview

17.1.6.2 Products Offered

17.1.6.3 Recent Developments

17.1.6.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.6.3.2 Deals

17.1.7 Aptiv

17.1.7.1 Business Overview

17.1.7.2 Products Offered

17.1.7.3 Recent Developments

17.1.7.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.7.3.2 Deals

17.1.7.3.3 Expansions

17.1.7.3.4 Others

17.1.8 Siemens

17.1.8.1 Business Overview

17.1.8.2 Products Offered

17.1.8.3 Recent Developments

17.1.8.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.8.3.2 Deals

17.1.8.3.3 Others

17.1.9 Alphabet Inc.

17.1.9.1 Business Overview

17.1.9.2 Products Offered

17.1.9.3 Recent Developments

17.1.9.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.9.3.2 Deals

17.1.10 Automotive Grade Linux

17.1.10.1 Business Overview

17.1.10.2 Products Offered

17.1.10.3 Recent Developments

17.1.10.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.10.3.2 Deals

17.1.11 Kpit

17.1.11.1 Business Overview

17.1.11.2 Products Offered

17.1.11.3 Recent Developments

17.1.11.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.11.3.2 Deals

17.1.11.3.3 Expansions

17.1.11.3.4 Others

17.1.12 Blackberry Limited

17.1.12.1 Business Overview

17.1.12.2 Products Offered

17.1.12.3 Recent Developments

17.1.12.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.12.3.2 Deals

17.1.13 Green Hills Software

17.1.13.1 Business Overview

17.1.13.2 Products Offered

17.1.13.3 Recent Developments

17.1.13.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

17.1.13.3.2 Deals

17.2 Other Players

17.2.1 Airbiquity Inc.

17.2.2 Tomtom International Bv

17.2.3 Sigma Software

17.2.4 Zf Friedrichshafen AG

17.2.5 Dxc Technology

17.2.6 Red Hat, Inc.

17.2.7 Montavista Software, LLC.

17.2.8 Aimotive

17.2.9 Wind River

17.2.10 Cognizant

17.2.11 Vector Informatik

17.2.12 Sonatus

18 Research Methodology

18.1 Research Data

18.1.1 Secondary Data

18.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

18.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

18.1.2 Primary Data

18.1.2.1 Primary Participants

18.2 Market Size Estimation

18.2.1 Top-Down Approach

18.3 Data Triangulation

18.4 Factor Analysis

18.5 Research Assumptions

18.6 Research Limitations

18.7 Risk Assessment

19 Appendix

19.1 Discussion Guide

19.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

19.3 Customization Options

19.3.1 Additional Market Players (Up to 5)

19.3.2 Automotive Software Market, by Ev Application, At Country Level

19.3.3 Automotive Software Market, by Ev Propulsion, At Country Level

19.4 Related Reports

19.5 Author Details

List of Tables [268]

List of Figures [74]

Companies Featured



Robert Bosch GmbH

Nvidia Corporation

Nxp Semiconductors

Aumovio

Mobileye

Elektrobit

Aptiv

Siemens

Alphabet Inc.

Automotive Grade Linux

Kpit

Blackberry Limited

Green Hills Software

Airbiquity Inc.

Tomtom International Bv

Sigma Software

Zf Friedrichshafen AG

Dxc Technology

Red Hat, Inc.

Montavista Software, LLC.

Aimotive

Wind River

Cognizant

Vector Informatik Sonatus

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