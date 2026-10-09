Animal Parasiticides Market By Type, Animal Type, End User & Region - Global Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach $17.50 Billion As Long-Acting Therapies Drive 6.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target companion animal care, veterinary clinics and Latin America; invest in long-acting, combination and precision-delivery parasiticides to boost adoption and differentiation. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Parasiticides Market by Type, Animal Type, End user & Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The animal parasiticides market is projected to grow from USD 12.98 billion in 2026 to USD 17.50 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. Market growth is supported by rising pet ownership, increased investment in preventive animal healthcare, expanding livestock production, and demand for precise, long-lasting parasite control solutions. Veterinary healthcare is increasingly adopting data-driven and risk-based parasite management strategies. This transition is strengthening demand for high-quality animal parasiticides that support precision dosing, year-round protection, improved treatment compliance, and effective management of parasite resistance. Analytics and digital health platforms are also helping veterinarians assess infection risks and select appropriate preventive treatments. The increasing prevalence of parasite infestations and vector-borne diseases is creating demand for fast-acting, effective, and long-lasting products. Oral, topical, and injectable parasiticides enable veterinarians to improve treatment outcomes while reducing follow-up requirements. At the same time, parasite resistance and environmental contamination are encouraging manufacturers to develop new active ingredients, combination parasiticides, and innovative delivery technologies. Advances in formulation science are further supporting animal parasiticides market growth. Extended-release injectables, long-acting oral chewables, and enhanced topical formulations can improve efficacy, convenience, and adherence to prescribed treatment schedules. These developments help close treatment gaps and strengthen preventive care for companion animals and livestock. Companion Animals Expected to Record the Higher CAGR By animal type, the companion animals segment is projected to register a higher CAGR than the livestock segment during the forecast period. Growth is attributed to increasing pet ownership, the humanization of pets, and higher spending on preventive veterinary services. Greater awareness of parasite-borne diseases and widespread adoption of year-round flea, tick, and heartworm prevention are also increasing demand for innovative animal parasiticides, particularly long-acting products. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Held the Largest Market Share in 2025 By end user, veterinary hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the animal parasiticides market in 2025. These facilities remain central to parasite diagnosis, prescription, treatment, and preventive care. Pet owners and livestock producers rely on veterinarians for product recommendations and treatment planning, supporting parasiticide sales through clinical channels. The availability of prescription-only and advanced long-acting products, combined with demand for routine check-ups, reinforces the position of veterinary hospitals and clinics as the leading end-user segment. Latin America Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market Latin America is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by growing livestock production, rising companion animal ownership, improving access to veterinary services, and greater awareness of animal health and parasite prevention. Climatic conditions that support year-round parasite activity are also increasing the need for consistent treatment. Wider availability of modern parasiticide products is expected to accelerate adoption across the region. Primary Interview Breakdown Supply-side interviews were conducted across company types, executive designations, and regions:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (60%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (10%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (50%), and Other Designations (20%) By Region: North America (45%), Europe (15%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (10%), and the Middle East & Africa (5%) Demand-side interviews included key animal healthcare end users and purchasing decision-makers:

By End User: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics (50%), Animal Farms (33%), and Home Care Settings (17%)

By Designation: Veterinarian/Chief Veterinary Officer (47%), Procurement/Purchasing Manager (22%), Head of Animal Health / Farm Manager (15%), and Others (16%) By Region: North America (25%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (11%), and the Middle East & Africa (15%) Research Coverage The study evaluates the animal parasiticides market by type, animal type, end user, and region. It estimates market size and growth potential while examining competitive conditions, company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, distribution networks, manufacturing capabilities, and business strategies adopted by leading market participants. Key Insights Provided by the Report

Market drivers, including rising pet ownership, preventive animal healthcare spending, and the growing prevalence of ecto- and endoparasites

Market restraints, including regulations governing parasiticide residues in food-producing animals and the high cost of premium and combination products

Growth opportunities associated with long-acting, combination, and novel-delivery parasiticides, along with increased adoption in emerging markets

Industry challenges related to parasite resistance, stringent regulatory approval processes, and varying regional compliance requirements

Product Development/Innovation: Analysis of upcoming technologies, formulations, and product launches

Market Development: Assessment of emerging regional markets and demand for different animal parasiticide products

Market Diversification: Coverage of new products, untapped regions, investments, and recent industry developments Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, product strategies, distribution channels, and manufacturing capabilities The report supports established companies, emerging participants, and smaller firms seeking to understand animal parasiticides market trends, identify growth opportunities, evaluate competitive positioning, and develop informed product, market entry, and investment strategies. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 439 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Animal Parasiticides Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Animal Parasiticides Market Overview

3.2 Asia-Pacific: Animal Parasiticides Market, by Type and Country (2025)

3.3 Animal Parasiticides Market: Regional Growth Opportunities

3.4 Animal Parasiticides Market: Region (2026-2031)

3.5 Animal Parasiticides Market: Developed Vs. Developing Economies

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Zoonotic & Vector-Borne Disease Burden, Creating Mandatory Treatment

4.2.1.2 Expanding Companion Animal Population and Pet Ownership

4.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Growing Resistance to Parasiticides

4.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Approval Processes for Veterinary Drugs

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Uneven Regulatory Approval Timelines Across Key Markets, Creating Access Inequalities

4.2.4.2 Balancing Animal Welfare, Productivity, and Compliance Requirements

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.4 Interconnected Market and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4.1 Interconnected Markets

4.4.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Porter'S Five Force Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.2.3 GDP, Current Prices (Billions of U.S. Dollars)

5.2.4 GDP: Current Prices (USD Billion)

5.2.5 Trends in Global Animal Healthcare Industry

5.2.6 Trends in Global Animal Parasiticides Industry

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Animal Parasiticides, by Key Player, 2023-2025

5.5.1.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Ectoparasiticides, by Key Player, 2023-2025

5.5.1.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Endoparasiticides, by Key Player, 2023-2025

5.5.1.3 Average Selling Price Trend of Endectocides, by Key Player, 2023-2025

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Animal Parasiticides, by Region, 2023-2025

5.5.2.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Pour-on Ectoparasiticides (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025

5.5.2.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Spray Ectoparasiticides (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025

5.5.2.3 Average Selling Price Trend of Tablet Ectoparasiticides (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025

5.5.2.4 Average Selling Price Trend of Endoparasiticide Oral Solids (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025

5.5.2.5 Average Selling Price Trend of Injectable Endectocides (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Import Data for Hs Code 30, 2021-2025

5.6.2 Import Scenario (Hs Code 30)

5.6.3 Export Data for Hs Code 30, 2021-2025

5.6.4 Export Scenario (Hs Code 30)

5.7 Key Conferences and Events in 2026-2027

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Case Study 1: Broad-Spectrum Combination Ectoparasiticide + Endoparasiticide (Zoetis - Simparica Trio)

5.10.2 Case Study 2: First Broad-Spectrum Feline Topical Endectocide (Boehringer Ingelheim - Nexgard Combo)

5.10.3 Case Study 3: Broadest-Spectrum Canine Oral Parasiticide With Four Active Ingredients (Elanco - Credelio Quattro)

5.11 Animal Parasiticides Market: Impact of 2025 US Tariff

5.11.1 Introduction

5.11.2 Key Tariff Rates

5.11.3 Price Impact Analysis

5.11.4 Impact on Country/Region

5.11.5 Impact on End Users

5.11.5.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

5.11.5.2 Home Care Settings

5.11.5.3 Animal Farms

6 Strategic Disruption Through Technology, Patents, Digital, and AI Adoption

6.1 Technology Analysis

6.1.1 Key Emerging Technologies

6.1.1.1 Long-Acting/Extended-Release Parasiticides

6.1.1.2 Novel Multi-Parasite Combination Therapies

6.1.2 Complementary Technologies

6.1.2.1 Immunomodulators for Host-Assisted Parasitic Control

6.1.2.2 Nanobiosensors and Rapid Diagnostics for Parasitic Detection

6.1.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.1.3.1 Entomopathogenic Fungi (Epf) for Ticks and Ectoparasites

6.1.3.2 Precision Livestock Farming Sensors and Wearables

6.2 Technology/Product Roadmap

6.3 Patent Analysis

6.3.1 Publication Trends for Animal Parasiticides

6.3.1.1 Insights on Patent Publication Trends, Top Applicants and Jurisdiction for Animal Parasiticides, January 2015-May 2026

6.3.2 List of Major Patents, 2023-2026

6.4 Future Applications

6.4.1 Precision Livestock Health Management

6.4.2 Oncology and Chronic Disease Management

6.4.3 Reproductive and Fertility Enhancement in Livestock

6.4.4 Integrated Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Control

6.5 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Animal Parasiticides Market

6.5.1 Introduction

6.5.2 Market Potential in Animal Parasiticides Ecosystem

6.5.3 AI Use Cases

6.5.4 Key Companies Implementing AI in Animal Parasiticides Market

7 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

7.1 Decision-Making Process

7.2 Key Stakeholders and Buying Evaluation Criteria

7.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

7.2.2 Buying Criteria

7.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

7.4 Unmet Needs in Various End-Use Settings

7.4.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.2 Livestock Farms

7.4.3 Home Care Settings

7.5 Market Profitability

7.5.1 Product Innovation and Differentiation

7.5.2 Expansion of Companion Animal Healthcare Spending

7.5.3 Operational Scale and Distribution Efficiency

8 Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape

8.1 Regulatory Landscape

8.1.1 Regulatory Framework

8.1.1.1 North America

8.1.1.2 Europe

8.1.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

8.1.3 Industry Standards

8.1.3.1 Vich Guidelines (International Cooperation on Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Registration of Veterinary Medicinal Products)

8.1.3.2 Good Manufacturing Practice (Gmp) Standards - Pic/S Guide (Pe 009 Series)

8.1.3.3 Codex Alimentarius Standards for Veterinary Drug Residues (Cxm 2 - Maximum Residue Limits)

8.2 Sustainability Initiatives

8.2.1 Energy-Efficient Manufacturing & Carbon Reduction in Animal Parasiticides Market

8.2.2 Sustainability Impact & Regulatory Policy Initiatives

8.2.3 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards

9 Animal Parasiticides Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ectoparasiticides

9.2.1 Pour-Ons & Spot-Ons

9.2.1.1 Ease of Application and Broad Spectrum Activity to Drive Continued Adoption

9.2.1.2 Global Volume Analysis of Pour-Ons & Spot-Ons, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.2.2 Oral Tablets

9.2.2.1 High Medication Compliance and Ease of Administration to Drive Market

9.2.2.2 Global Volume Analysis of Oral Tablets, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.2.3 Sprays

9.2.3.1 Low Price and Convenience to Drive Market in Emerging Economies and Livestock Sector

9.2.3.2 Global Volume Analysis of Sprays, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.2.4 Dips

9.2.4.1 High Popularity Ensures Sustained End-User Demand

9.2.4.2 Global Volume Analysis of Dips, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.2.5 Ear Tags

9.2.5.1 High Effectiveness in Controlling Flies Around Cattle Drives Market

9.2.5.2 Global Volume Analysis of Ear Tags, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.2.6 Collars

9.2.6.1 Growing Prevalence of Infections in Companion Animals to Drive Adoption

9.2.6.2 Global Volume Analysis of Collars Market, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.2.7 Other Ectoparasiticides

9.3 Endoparasiticides

9.3.1 Oral Liquids

9.3.1.1 Broad-Spectrum Activity to Drive Adoption Across Young Animals and Intensive Livestock Systems

9.3.1.2 Global Volume Analysis of Oral Liquids, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.3.2 Oral Solids

9.3.2.1 Emergence of Internal Parasitic Infections in Dogs to Drive Market

9.3.2.2 Global Volume Analysis of Oral Solids, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.3.3 Injectables

9.3.3.1 Global Volume Analysis of Injectables, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.3.3.2 Standard/Short-Acting Injectables

9.3.3.2.1 Veterinary Preference for Fast-Acting Injectable Formulations in Acute Parasitic Infections Drives Market Growth

9.3.3.3 Long-Acting/Extended-Release Injectables

9.3.3.3.1 Emergence of Internal Parasitic Infections in Dogs to Drive Market

9.3.4 Feed Additives

9.3.4.1 Can Be Administered to Large Number of Animals At Once

9.3.4.2 Global Volume Analysis of Feed Additives, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.3.5 Other Endoparasiticides

9.4 Endectocides

9.4.1 Oral Endectocides

9.4.1.1 Growing Pet Owner Preference for Systemic All-in-One Protection to Accelerate Oral Endectocide Demand

9.4.1.2 Global Volume Analysis of Oral Endectocides, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.4.2 Injectable Endectocides

9.4.2.1 Single-Injection Dual-Action Convenience Underpins Dominance in Cattle and Swine Production Systems

9.4.2.2 Global Volume Analysis of Injectable Endectocides, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

9.4.3 Topical Endectocides

9.4.3.1 Convenience, Zero-Injection Compliance, and Expanding Multi-Spectrum Topical Formulations Sustain Demand

9.4.3.2 Global Volume Analysis of Topical Endectocides, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

10 Animal Parasiticides Market, by Animal Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Companion Animals

10.2.1 Dogs

10.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Dogs to Drive Market Growth

10.2.2 Cats

10.2.2.1 Rising Feline Parasiticide Adoption, Low Preventive Compliance, and Broad-Spectrum Product Launches Drive Growth

10.2.3 Horses

10.2.3.1 Higher Risk of Traumatic Injuries in Horses to Drive Demand

10.2.4 Other Companion Animals

10.3 Livestock Animals

10.3.1 Cattle

10.3.1.1 Gastrointestinal Nematodes and Tick-Borne Disease Drive Systemic Endectocide and Acaricide Demand

10.3.2 Pig

10.3.2.1 Growing Surgical Volume for Acute Conditions in Swine to Drive Market Growth

10.3.3 Poultry

10.3.3.1 Growing Focus on Infection Prevention and Flock Health Management Propels Growth

10.3.4 Sheep & Goat

10.3.4.1 Growth in Consumption of Sheep and Goat Meat to Drive Market

10.3.5 Other Livestock Animals

11 Animal Parasiticides Market, by End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

11.2.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

11.3 Animal Farms

11.3.1 Growing Importance and Opportunities in on-Farm Parasite Management

11.4 Home Care Settings

11.4.1 Rising Pet Expenditure to Propel Market Growth

12 Animal Parasiticides Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for North America

12.2.2 North America: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

12.2.3 US

12.2.3.1 Surge in Animal Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Market Growth

12.2.4 Canada

12.2.4.1 Growing Pet Ownership and Increasing Focus on Preventive Animal Healthcare to Drive Market Growth

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Europe

12.3.2 Europe: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.3.1 Strong Focus on Animal Welfare and Advanced Veterinary Care to Drive Market Growth

12.3.4 UK

12.3.4.1 Increasing Pet Ownership and Rising Animal Healthcare Spending to Propel Market Growth

12.3.5 France

12.3.5.1 High Standards of Veterinary Care and Technological Advancements to Support Market Growth

12.3.6 Italy

12.3.6.1 Growing Pet Ownership Awareness and Increasing Livestock Population to Drive Market Growth

12.3.7 Spain

12.3.7.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Animal Health to Drive Market Growth

12.3.8 Netherlands

12.3.8.1 Growing Pet Ownership and Strong Livestock Sector to Support Market Growth

12.3.9 Sweden

12.3.9.1 Growing Companion Animal Care and Advanced Veterinary Infrastructure Supporting Market Growth

12.3.10 Poland

12.3.10.1 Rapid Expansion of Poultry Production and Export-Oriented Farming Increases Demand

12.3.11 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Asia-Pacific

12.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

12.4.3 China

12.4.3.1 China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

12.4.4 Japan

12.4.4.1 Rising Pet Care Expenditure and Increasing Adoption of Companion Animals to Drive Market Growth

12.4.5 India

12.4.5.1 Increasing Livestock Population to Propel Market Growth

12.4.6 Australia

12.4.6.1 Growing Companion Animal Ownership and Rise in Animal Health Awareness to Support Market Growth

12.4.7 South Korea

12.4.7.1 Growing Pet Ownership to Favor Growth

12.4.8 Thailand

12.4.8.1 Growing Focus on Livestock Health and Disease Prevention to Drive Market Growth

12.4.9 New Zealand

12.4.9.1 Growing Pet Ownership and Focus on Preventive Animal Healthcare to Support Market Growth

12.4.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Latin America

12.5.2 Latin America: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

12.5.3 Brazil

12.5.3.1 Brazil to Dominate Latin American Market

12.5.4 Mexico

12.5.4.1 Robust Livestock Base and Growing Companion Animal Care Drive Market

12.5.5 Argentina

12.5.5.1 Expanding Livestock Production and Increasing Focus on Disease Prevention to Drive Market Growth

12.5.6 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Middle East & Africa

12.6.2 Middle East & Africa: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)

12.7 GCC Countries

12.7.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

12.7.1.1 Market Growth Driven by Vision 2030 Investments

12.7.2 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

12.7.2.1 Increasing Focus on Livestock Health and Companion Animal Care to Support Market Growth

12.7.3 Other GCC Countries

12.7.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Key Strategies Adopted by Players in Animal Parasiticides Market

13.2 Revenue Analysis, 2023-2025

13.3 Global Market Share Analysis, 2025

13.3.1 US Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis, 2025

13.3.2 Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis, 2025

13.4 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

13.4.1 Stars

13.4.2 Emerging Leaders

13.4.3 Pervasive Players

13.4.4 Participants

13.4.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

13.4.5.1 Company Footprint

13.4.5.2 Region Footprint

13.4.5.3 Product Type Footprint

13.4.5.4 Animal Type Footprint

13.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.5.3 Dynamic Companies

13.5.4 Starting Blocks

13.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025

13.5.5.1 List of Startups/SMEs

13.5.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

13.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

13.7 Product/Brand Comparison

13.8 Competitive Situations & Trends

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Zoetis Inc.

14.1.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.1.2 Products Offered

14.1.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.1.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

14.1.1.3.2 Expansions

14.1.1.3.3 Other Developments

14.1.1.4 The Analyst's View

14.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

14.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.2 Merck & Co. Inc

14.1.2.1 Business Overview

14.1.2.2 Products Offered

14.1.2.3 Recent Developments

14.1.2.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

14.1.2.3.2 Deals

14.1.2.3.3 Expansions

14.1.2.4 The Analyst's View

14.1.2.4.1 Right to Win

14.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

14.1.3.1 Business Overview

14.1.3.2 Products Offered

14.1.3.3 Recent Developments

14.1.3.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

14.1.3.3.2 Deals

14.1.3.3.3 Expansions

14.1.3.4 The Analyst's View

14.1.3.4.1 Right to Win

14.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.4 Elanco

14.1.4.1 Business Overview

14.1.4.2 Products Offered

14.1.4.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

14.1.4.3.2 Expansions

14.1.4.3.3 Other Developments

14.1.4.4 The Analyst's View

14.1.4.4.1 Right to Win

14.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.5 Virbac

14.1.5.1 Business Overview

14.1.5.2 Products Offered

14.1.5.3 Recent Developments

14.1.5.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

14.1.5.3.2 Deal

14.1.5.4 The Analyst's View

14.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

14.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.6 Ceva

14.1.6.1 Business Overview

14.1.6.2 Products Offered

14.1.6.3 Recent Developments

14.1.6.3.1 Deals

14.1.6.3.2 Expansions

14.1.7 Vetoquinol

14.1.7.1 Business Overview

14.1.7.2 Products Offered

14.1.8 Norbrook

14.1.8.1 Business Overview

14.1.8.2 Products Offered

14.1.8.3 Recent Developments

14.1.8.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

14.1.8.3.2 Expansions

14.1.9 Bimeda Corporate

14.1.9.1 Business Overview

14.1.9.2 Products Offered

14.1.9.3 Recent Developments

14.1.9.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

14.1.9.3.2 Deals

14.1.9.3.3 Expansions

14.1.10 Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

14.1.10.1 Business Overview

14.1.10.2 Products Offered

14.1.11 Krka, D. D. Novo Mesto

14.1.11.1 Business Overview

14.1.11.2 Products Offered

14.1.12 Eco - Animal Health Ltd.

14.1.12.1 Business Overview

14.1.12.2 Products Offered

14.1.13 Alivira Animal Health Limited

14.1.13.1 Business Overview

14.1.13.2 Products Offered

14.1.13.2.1 Recent Developments

14.1.13.2.2 Deals

14.1.14 Ourofino Saude Animal

14.1.14.1 Business Overview

14.1.14.2 Products Offered

14.1.15 Hebei Veyong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

14.1.15.1 Business Overview

14.1.15.2 Products Offered

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Chanelle Pharma

14.2.2 Petiq LLC

14.2.3 Huvepharma

14.2.4 Calier

14.2.5 Abbey Labs

14.2.6 Biogenesis Bago

14.2.7 Vetanco SA

14.2.8 Hester Biosciences Limited

14.2.9 Brilliant Bio Pharma

14.2.10 Ashish Life Science

15 Research Methodology

15.1 Research Approach

15.2 Research Methodology Design

15.2.1 Secondary Research

15.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Data

15.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

15.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

15.3 Market Size Estimation

15.3.1 Approach 1: Supply-Side Analysis (Revenue Share Analysis)

15.3.2 Approach 2: Company Presentations and Primary Interviews

15.3.3 Approach 3: Demand-Side Analysis

15.3.4 Approach 4: Top-Down Approach

15.3.5 Approach 5: Bottom-Up Approach

15.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

15.5 Market Share Estimation

15.6 Research Assumptions

15.7 Risk Assessment

15.8 Research Limitations

15.8.1 Methodology-Related Limitations

15.8.2 Scope-Related Limitations

16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

16.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

16.3 Customization Options

16.3.1 Product Analysis

16.3.2 Company Information

16.3.3 Geographic Analysis

16.3.4 Country-Level Volume Analysis by Product

16.3.5 by Type Market Share Analysis (Top 5 Players)

16.3.6 Any Consult/Custom Requirements as Per Client Requests

16.4 Related Reports

16.5 Author Details

List of Tables [507]

List of Figures [73]

Companies Featured



Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco

Virbac

Ceva

Vetoquinol

Norbrook

Bimeda Corporate

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Krka, D. D. Novo Mesto

Eco - Animal Health Ltd.

Alivira Animal Health Limited

Ourofino Saude Animal

Hebei Veyong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Chanelle Pharma

Petiq LLC

Huvepharma

Calier

Abbey Labs

Biogenesis Bago

Vetanco SA

Hester Biosciences Limited

Brilliant Bio Pharma Ashish Life Science

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