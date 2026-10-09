Animal Parasiticides Market By Type, Animal Type, End User & Region - Global Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach $17.50 Billion As Long-Acting Therapies Drive 6.2% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|439
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$12.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$17.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.3.3 Years Considered
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends in Animal Parasiticides Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Animal Parasiticides Market Overview
3.2 Asia-Pacific: Animal Parasiticides Market, by Type and Country (2025)
3.3 Animal Parasiticides Market: Regional Growth Opportunities
3.4 Animal Parasiticides Market: Region (2026-2031)
3.5 Animal Parasiticides Market: Developed Vs. Developing Economies
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing Zoonotic & Vector-Borne Disease Burden, Creating Mandatory Treatment
4.2.1.2 Expanding Companion Animal Population and Pet Ownership
4.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Growing Resistance to Parasiticides
4.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Approval Processes for Veterinary Drugs
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Uneven Regulatory Approval Timelines Across Key Markets, Creating Access Inequalities
4.2.4.2 Balancing Animal Welfare, Productivity, and Compliance Requirements
4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces
4.4 Interconnected Market and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.4.1 Interconnected Markets
4.4.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Porter'S Five Force Analysis
5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.2.3 GDP, Current Prices (Billions of U.S. Dollars)
5.2.4 GDP: Current Prices (USD Billion)
5.2.5 Trends in Global Animal Healthcare Industry
5.2.6 Trends in Global Animal Parasiticides Industry
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Animal Parasiticides, by Key Player, 2023-2025
5.5.1.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Ectoparasiticides, by Key Player, 2023-2025
5.5.1.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Endoparasiticides, by Key Player, 2023-2025
5.5.1.3 Average Selling Price Trend of Endectocides, by Key Player, 2023-2025
5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Animal Parasiticides, by Region, 2023-2025
5.5.2.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Pour-on Ectoparasiticides (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025
5.5.2.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Spray Ectoparasiticides (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025
5.5.2.3 Average Selling Price Trend of Tablet Ectoparasiticides (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025
5.5.2.4 Average Selling Price Trend of Endoparasiticide Oral Solids (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025
5.5.2.5 Average Selling Price Trend of Injectable Endectocides (USD Per Standard Treatment Unit), by Region, 2023-2025
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.6.1 Import Data for Hs Code 30, 2021-2025
5.6.2 Import Scenario (Hs Code 30)
5.6.3 Export Data for Hs Code 30, 2021-2025
5.6.4 Export Scenario (Hs Code 30)
5.7 Key Conferences and Events in 2026-2027
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 Case Study 1: Broad-Spectrum Combination Ectoparasiticide + Endoparasiticide (Zoetis - Simparica Trio)
5.10.2 Case Study 2: First Broad-Spectrum Feline Topical Endectocide (Boehringer Ingelheim - Nexgard Combo)
5.10.3 Case Study 3: Broadest-Spectrum Canine Oral Parasiticide With Four Active Ingredients (Elanco - Credelio Quattro)
5.11 Animal Parasiticides Market: Impact of 2025 US Tariff
5.11.1 Introduction
5.11.2 Key Tariff Rates
5.11.3 Price Impact Analysis
5.11.4 Impact on Country/Region
5.11.5 Impact on End Users
5.11.5.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
5.11.5.2 Home Care Settings
5.11.5.3 Animal Farms
6 Strategic Disruption Through Technology, Patents, Digital, and AI Adoption
6.1 Technology Analysis
6.1.1 Key Emerging Technologies
6.1.1.1 Long-Acting/Extended-Release Parasiticides
6.1.1.2 Novel Multi-Parasite Combination Therapies
6.1.2 Complementary Technologies
6.1.2.1 Immunomodulators for Host-Assisted Parasitic Control
6.1.2.2 Nanobiosensors and Rapid Diagnostics for Parasitic Detection
6.1.3 Adjacent Technologies
6.1.3.1 Entomopathogenic Fungi (Epf) for Ticks and Ectoparasites
6.1.3.2 Precision Livestock Farming Sensors and Wearables
6.2 Technology/Product Roadmap
6.3 Patent Analysis
6.3.1 Publication Trends for Animal Parasiticides
6.3.1.1 Insights on Patent Publication Trends, Top Applicants and Jurisdiction for Animal Parasiticides, January 2015-May 2026
6.3.2 List of Major Patents, 2023-2026
6.4 Future Applications
6.4.1 Precision Livestock Health Management
6.4.2 Oncology and Chronic Disease Management
6.4.3 Reproductive and Fertility Enhancement in Livestock
6.4.4 Integrated Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Control
6.5 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Animal Parasiticides Market
6.5.1 Introduction
6.5.2 Market Potential in Animal Parasiticides Ecosystem
6.5.3 AI Use Cases
6.5.4 Key Companies Implementing AI in Animal Parasiticides Market
7 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior
7.1 Decision-Making Process
7.2 Key Stakeholders and Buying Evaluation Criteria
7.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
7.2.2 Buying Criteria
7.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges
7.4 Unmet Needs in Various End-Use Settings
7.4.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
7.4.2 Livestock Farms
7.4.3 Home Care Settings
7.5 Market Profitability
7.5.1 Product Innovation and Differentiation
7.5.2 Expansion of Companion Animal Healthcare Spending
7.5.3 Operational Scale and Distribution Efficiency
8 Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape
8.1 Regulatory Landscape
8.1.1 Regulatory Framework
8.1.1.1 North America
8.1.1.2 Europe
8.1.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
8.1.3 Industry Standards
8.1.3.1 Vich Guidelines (International Cooperation on Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Registration of Veterinary Medicinal Products)
8.1.3.2 Good Manufacturing Practice (Gmp) Standards - Pic/S Guide (Pe 009 Series)
8.1.3.3 Codex Alimentarius Standards for Veterinary Drug Residues (Cxm 2 - Maximum Residue Limits)
8.2 Sustainability Initiatives
8.2.1 Energy-Efficient Manufacturing & Carbon Reduction in Animal Parasiticides Market
8.2.2 Sustainability Impact & Regulatory Policy Initiatives
8.2.3 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards
9 Animal Parasiticides Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ectoparasiticides
9.2.1 Pour-Ons & Spot-Ons
9.2.1.1 Ease of Application and Broad Spectrum Activity to Drive Continued Adoption
9.2.1.2 Global Volume Analysis of Pour-Ons & Spot-Ons, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.2.2 Oral Tablets
9.2.2.1 High Medication Compliance and Ease of Administration to Drive Market
9.2.2.2 Global Volume Analysis of Oral Tablets, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.2.3 Sprays
9.2.3.1 Low Price and Convenience to Drive Market in Emerging Economies and Livestock Sector
9.2.3.2 Global Volume Analysis of Sprays, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.2.4 Dips
9.2.4.1 High Popularity Ensures Sustained End-User Demand
9.2.4.2 Global Volume Analysis of Dips, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.2.5 Ear Tags
9.2.5.1 High Effectiveness in Controlling Flies Around Cattle Drives Market
9.2.5.2 Global Volume Analysis of Ear Tags, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.2.6 Collars
9.2.6.1 Growing Prevalence of Infections in Companion Animals to Drive Adoption
9.2.6.2 Global Volume Analysis of Collars Market, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.2.7 Other Ectoparasiticides
9.3 Endoparasiticides
9.3.1 Oral Liquids
9.3.1.1 Broad-Spectrum Activity to Drive Adoption Across Young Animals and Intensive Livestock Systems
9.3.1.2 Global Volume Analysis of Oral Liquids, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.3.2 Oral Solids
9.3.2.1 Emergence of Internal Parasitic Infections in Dogs to Drive Market
9.3.2.2 Global Volume Analysis of Oral Solids, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.3.3 Injectables
9.3.3.1 Global Volume Analysis of Injectables, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.3.3.2 Standard/Short-Acting Injectables
9.3.3.2.1 Veterinary Preference for Fast-Acting Injectable Formulations in Acute Parasitic Infections Drives Market Growth
9.3.3.3 Long-Acting/Extended-Release Injectables
9.3.3.3.1 Emergence of Internal Parasitic Infections in Dogs to Drive Market
9.3.4 Feed Additives
9.3.4.1 Can Be Administered to Large Number of Animals At Once
9.3.4.2 Global Volume Analysis of Feed Additives, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.3.5 Other Endoparasiticides
9.4 Endectocides
9.4.1 Oral Endectocides
9.4.1.1 Growing Pet Owner Preference for Systemic All-in-One Protection to Accelerate Oral Endectocide Demand
9.4.1.2 Global Volume Analysis of Oral Endectocides, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.4.2 Injectable Endectocides
9.4.2.1 Single-Injection Dual-Action Convenience Underpins Dominance in Cattle and Swine Production Systems
9.4.2.2 Global Volume Analysis of Injectable Endectocides, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
9.4.3 Topical Endectocides
9.4.3.1 Convenience, Zero-Injection Compliance, and Expanding Multi-Spectrum Topical Formulations Sustain Demand
9.4.3.2 Global Volume Analysis of Topical Endectocides, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
10 Animal Parasiticides Market, by Animal Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Companion Animals
10.2.1 Dogs
10.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Dogs to Drive Market Growth
10.2.2 Cats
10.2.2.1 Rising Feline Parasiticide Adoption, Low Preventive Compliance, and Broad-Spectrum Product Launches Drive Growth
10.2.3 Horses
10.2.3.1 Higher Risk of Traumatic Injuries in Horses to Drive Demand
10.2.4 Other Companion Animals
10.3 Livestock Animals
10.3.1 Cattle
10.3.1.1 Gastrointestinal Nematodes and Tick-Borne Disease Drive Systemic Endectocide and Acaricide Demand
10.3.2 Pig
10.3.2.1 Growing Surgical Volume for Acute Conditions in Swine to Drive Market Growth
10.3.3 Poultry
10.3.3.1 Growing Focus on Infection Prevention and Flock Health Management Propels Growth
10.3.4 Sheep & Goat
10.3.4.1 Growth in Consumption of Sheep and Goat Meat to Drive Market
10.3.5 Other Livestock Animals
11 Animal Parasiticides Market, by End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
11.2.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
11.3 Animal Farms
11.3.1 Growing Importance and Opportunities in on-Farm Parasite Management
11.4 Home Care Settings
11.4.1 Rising Pet Expenditure to Propel Market Growth
12 Animal Parasiticides Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for North America
12.2.2 North America: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
12.2.3 US
12.2.3.1 Surge in Animal Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Market Growth
12.2.4 Canada
12.2.4.1 Growing Pet Ownership and Increasing Focus on Preventive Animal Healthcare to Drive Market Growth
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Europe
12.3.2 Europe: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.3.1 Strong Focus on Animal Welfare and Advanced Veterinary Care to Drive Market Growth
12.3.4 UK
12.3.4.1 Increasing Pet Ownership and Rising Animal Healthcare Spending to Propel Market Growth
12.3.5 France
12.3.5.1 High Standards of Veterinary Care and Technological Advancements to Support Market Growth
12.3.6 Italy
12.3.6.1 Growing Pet Ownership Awareness and Increasing Livestock Population to Drive Market Growth
12.3.7 Spain
12.3.7.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Animal Health to Drive Market Growth
12.3.8 Netherlands
12.3.8.1 Growing Pet Ownership and Strong Livestock Sector to Support Market Growth
12.3.9 Sweden
12.3.9.1 Growing Companion Animal Care and Advanced Veterinary Infrastructure Supporting Market Growth
12.3.10 Poland
12.3.10.1 Rapid Expansion of Poultry Production and Export-Oriented Farming Increases Demand
12.3.11 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Asia-Pacific
12.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
12.4.3 China
12.4.3.1 China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period
12.4.4 Japan
12.4.4.1 Rising Pet Care Expenditure and Increasing Adoption of Companion Animals to Drive Market Growth
12.4.5 India
12.4.5.1 Increasing Livestock Population to Propel Market Growth
12.4.6 Australia
12.4.6.1 Growing Companion Animal Ownership and Rise in Animal Health Awareness to Support Market Growth
12.4.7 South Korea
12.4.7.1 Growing Pet Ownership to Favor Growth
12.4.8 Thailand
12.4.8.1 Growing Focus on Livestock Health and Disease Prevention to Drive Market Growth
12.4.9 New Zealand
12.4.9.1 Growing Pet Ownership and Focus on Preventive Animal Healthcare to Support Market Growth
12.4.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Latin America
12.5.2 Latin America: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
12.5.3 Brazil
12.5.3.1 Brazil to Dominate Latin American Market
12.5.4 Mexico
12.5.4.1 Robust Livestock Base and Growing Companion Animal Care Drive Market
12.5.5 Argentina
12.5.5.1 Expanding Livestock Production and Increasing Focus on Disease Prevention to Drive Market Growth
12.5.6 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Middle East & Africa
12.6.2 Middle East & Africa: Animal Parasiticides Market Volume Analysis, by Product Type, 2024-2031 (Thousand Units)
12.7 GCC Countries
12.7.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
12.7.1.1 Market Growth Driven by Vision 2030 Investments
12.7.2 United Arab Emirates (UAE)
12.7.2.1 Increasing Focus on Livestock Health and Companion Animal Care to Support Market Growth
12.7.3 Other GCC Countries
12.7.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Key Strategies Adopted by Players in Animal Parasiticides Market
13.2 Revenue Analysis, 2023-2025
13.3 Global Market Share Analysis, 2025
13.3.1 US Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis, 2025
13.3.2 Europe Animal Parasiticides Market Share Analysis, 2025
13.4 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024
13.4.1 Stars
13.4.2 Emerging Leaders
13.4.3 Pervasive Players
13.4.4 Participants
13.4.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025
13.4.5.1 Company Footprint
13.4.5.2 Region Footprint
13.4.5.3 Product Type Footprint
13.4.5.4 Animal Type Footprint
13.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025
13.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.5.2 Responsive Companies
13.5.3 Dynamic Companies
13.5.4 Starting Blocks
13.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025
13.5.5.1 List of Startups/SMEs
13.5.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs
13.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
13.7 Product/Brand Comparison
13.8 Competitive Situations & Trends
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Zoetis Inc.
14.1.1.1 Business Overview
14.1.1.2 Products Offered
14.1.1.3 Recent Developments
14.1.1.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals
14.1.1.3.2 Expansions
14.1.1.3.3 Other Developments
14.1.1.4 The Analyst's View
14.1.1.4.1 Right to Win
14.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.1.2 Merck & Co. Inc
14.1.2.1 Business Overview
14.1.2.2 Products Offered
14.1.2.3 Recent Developments
14.1.2.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals
14.1.2.3.2 Deals
14.1.2.3.3 Expansions
14.1.2.4 The Analyst's View
14.1.2.4.1 Right to Win
14.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
14.1.3.1 Business Overview
14.1.3.2 Products Offered
14.1.3.3 Recent Developments
14.1.3.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals
14.1.3.3.2 Deals
14.1.3.3.3 Expansions
14.1.3.4 The Analyst's View
14.1.3.4.1 Right to Win
14.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.1.4 Elanco
14.1.4.1 Business Overview
14.1.4.2 Products Offered
14.1.4.3 Recent Developments
14.1.4.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals
14.1.4.3.2 Expansions
14.1.4.3.3 Other Developments
14.1.4.4 The Analyst's View
14.1.4.4.1 Right to Win
14.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
14.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.1.5 Virbac
14.1.5.1 Business Overview
14.1.5.2 Products Offered
14.1.5.3 Recent Developments
14.1.5.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals
14.1.5.3.2 Deal
14.1.5.4 The Analyst's View
14.1.5.4.1 Right to Win
14.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.1.6 Ceva
14.1.6.1 Business Overview
14.1.6.2 Products Offered
14.1.6.3 Recent Developments
14.1.6.3.1 Deals
14.1.6.3.2 Expansions
14.1.7 Vetoquinol
14.1.7.1 Business Overview
14.1.7.2 Products Offered
14.1.8 Norbrook
14.1.8.1 Business Overview
14.1.8.2 Products Offered
14.1.8.3 Recent Developments
14.1.8.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals
14.1.8.3.2 Expansions
14.1.9 Bimeda Corporate
14.1.9.1 Business Overview
14.1.9.2 Products Offered
14.1.9.3 Recent Developments
14.1.9.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals
14.1.9.3.2 Deals
14.1.9.3.3 Expansions
14.1.10 Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation
14.1.10.1 Business Overview
14.1.10.2 Products Offered
14.1.11 Krka, D. D. Novo Mesto
14.1.11.1 Business Overview
14.1.11.2 Products Offered
14.1.12 Eco - Animal Health Ltd.
14.1.12.1 Business Overview
14.1.12.2 Products Offered
14.1.13 Alivira Animal Health Limited
14.1.13.1 Business Overview
14.1.13.2 Products Offered
14.1.13.2.1 Recent Developments
14.1.13.2.2 Deals
14.1.14 Ourofino Saude Animal
14.1.14.1 Business Overview
14.1.14.2 Products Offered
14.1.15 Hebei Veyong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
14.1.15.1 Business Overview
14.1.15.2 Products Offered
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Chanelle Pharma
14.2.2 Petiq LLC
14.2.3 Huvepharma
14.2.4 Calier
14.2.5 Abbey Labs
14.2.6 Biogenesis Bago
14.2.7 Vetanco SA
14.2.8 Hester Biosciences Limited
14.2.9 Brilliant Bio Pharma
14.2.10 Ashish Life Science
15 Research Methodology
15.1 Research Approach
15.2 Research Methodology Design
15.2.1 Secondary Research
15.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Data
15.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
15.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights
15.3 Market Size Estimation
15.3.1 Approach 1: Supply-Side Analysis (Revenue Share Analysis)
15.3.2 Approach 2: Company Presentations and Primary Interviews
15.3.3 Approach 3: Demand-Side Analysis
15.3.4 Approach 4: Top-Down Approach
15.3.5 Approach 5: Bottom-Up Approach
15.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
15.5 Market Share Estimation
15.6 Research Assumptions
15.7 Risk Assessment
15.8 Research Limitations
15.8.1 Methodology-Related Limitations
15.8.2 Scope-Related Limitations
16 Appendix
16.1 Discussion Guide
16.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
16.3 Customization Options
16.3.1 Product Analysis
16.3.2 Company Information
16.3.3 Geographic Analysis
16.3.4 Country-Level Volume Analysis by Product
16.3.5 by Type Market Share Analysis (Top 5 Players)
16.3.6 Any Consult/Custom Requirements as Per Client Requests
16.4 Related Reports
16.5 Author Details
List of Tables [507]
List of Figures [73]
Companies Featured
- Zoetis Inc. Merck & Co. Inc Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Elanco Virbac Ceva Vetoquinol Norbrook Bimeda Corporate Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation Krka, D. D. Novo Mesto Eco - Animal Health Ltd. Alivira Animal Health Limited Ourofino Saude Animal Hebei Veyong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Chanelle Pharma Petiq LLC Huvepharma Calier Abbey Labs Biogenesis Bago Vetanco SA Hester Biosciences Limited Brilliant Bio Pharma Ashish Life Science
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