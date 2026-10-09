Battery-Free Sensors Market By Sensor Type, Energy Harvesting Capacity, Energy Source, Application, End User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2032 Industry 4.0 Fuels 21.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Battery-free sensors boost ROI by reducing maintenance and downtime and enabling predictive maintenance, with strong opportunities in manufacturing, biosensors, and Asia Pacific. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery-free Sensors Market by Sensor Type, Energy Harvesting Capacity, Energy Source, Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global battery-free sensors market is projected to grow from USD 0.08 billion in 2026 to USD 0.27 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 21.8%. Market expansion is being driven by the rapid growth of IoT ecosystems, Industry 4.0 adoption, smart infrastructure investment, and rising demand for maintenance-free wireless sensing across industrial, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and building automation applications. Manufacturing to Hold the Largest Market Share Based on end user, manufacturing is expected to account for the largest share of the battery-free sensors market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting wireless sensing technologies for equipment monitoring, process optimization, predictive maintenance, quality control, and production efficiency. Battery-free sensors support continuous monitoring of temperature, vibration, pressure, humidity, and machine health while eliminating battery replacement requirements. This reduces maintenance costs, limits production downtime, and supports deployment in hard-to-reach or harsh industrial environments. The expansion of smart factories, connected production systems, and automated manufacturing processes is strengthening demand for these solutions. Advances in energy harvesting technologies and ultra-low-power electronics are also improving performance and deployment flexibility. Biosensors to Register the Highest CAGR The biosensors segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for continuous, non-invasive, and maintenance-free health monitoring. Battery-free biosensors are gaining traction in wearable medical devices, implantable sensors, smart patches, point-of-care diagnostics, and remote patient monitoring systems. Growth is being supported by preventive healthcare initiatives, personalized medicine, early disease detection, and investment in digital healthcare infrastructure. Developments in flexible electronics, biocompatible materials, ultra-low-power integrated circuits, and wireless communication technologies are improving sensor accuracy, reliability, patient comfort, and long-term operational performance. Asia Pacific to Be the Fastest-Growing Regional Market Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global battery-free sensors market. Rapid industrialization, expanding electronics manufacturing, and investment in smart infrastructure across China, Japan, South Korea, and India are creating substantial opportunities for market participants. The region's established semiconductor, sensor production, and energy harvesting technology ecosystem is supporting the commercialization of advanced battery-free sensing solutions. Adoption is increasing across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, environmental monitoring, and smart buildings. Government programs focused on digital manufacturing, sustainable technologies, Industry 4.0, smart cities, and connected infrastructure are expected to further accelerate regional growth. Competitive Landscape The battery-free sensors market includes established technology providers specializing in energy harvesting, passive wireless sensing, RFID/NFC technologies, and ultra-low-power sensor solutions. Key companies include Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), EnOcean GmbH (Germany), Inductosense Ltd. (UK), Wiliot Ltd. (Israel), and Axzon Inc. (US). These companies are strengthening their market positions through product innovation, strategic partnerships, research and development, new product launches, and commercialization initiatives. The competitive assessment examines company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, technology advancements, expansion strategies, and partnerships across the battery-free sensor ecosystem. Market Research and Study Coverage The research incorporates extensive primary interviews with component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and OEMs to validate market sizes for major segments and subsegments. Primary participants were distributed as follows:

By Company Type - Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation - C-level Executives - 33%, Directors - 38%, and Others - 29% By Region - North America - 30%, Europe - 40%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW - 10% The battery-free sensors market report provides forecasts by sensor type, including temperature, humidity/moisture, pressure, motion and position, light, biosensors, gas, and other sensors. Energy source categories include light energy, vibration energy, radio frequency (RF) energy, and thermal energy. Applications covered include food quality monitoring, supply chain management, condition monitoring, building automation, environmental monitoring, healthcare monitoring, agriculture monitoring, and other applications. The report also evaluates low, medium, and high energy harvesting capacity, alongside end users such as manufacturing, aerospace & defense, logistics & transportation, energy, healthcare, oil & gas, food & beverages, smart building, and other end users. Key Market Insights

Growth drivers: Expansion of IoT device ecosystems and accelerating Industry 4.0 and IIoT adoption in demanding operating environments.

Market restraints: Elevated upfront system costs, return-on-investment uncertainty, cybersecurity risks, and data integrity vulnerabilities.

Growth opportunities: Expansion of ambient IoT, 5G-enabled connected infrastructure, sustainable smart buildings, and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Industry challenges: Manufacturing scalability, costs associated with advanced transducer materials, fragmented communication standards, and legacy system integration.

Technology outlook: Advancements in RF, photovoltaic, piezoelectric, thermoelectric, and NFC energy harvesting, supported by ultra-low-power semiconductor and MEMS technologies. Regional analysis: Detailed assessment of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, including country-level insights for major markets. The study also provides value chain analysis, market development opportunities, product innovation trends, emerging applications, strategic investments, technology partnerships, and an in-depth competitive assessment of leading battery-free sensor companies. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 322 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $0.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.3.3 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Battery-Free Sensors Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Battery-Free Sensors Market

3.2 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Industry

3.3 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Application

3.4 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Energy Harvesting Capacity

3.5 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

3.6 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Energy Source

3.7 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Region

3.8 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Geography

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Exponential Growth of Industrial Iot Device Ecosystems

4.2.1.2 Rapid Transition Toward Industry 4.0 Technologies

4.2.1.3 Regulatory Pressure on Battery Waste and E-Sustainability

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Limited and Intermittent Ambient Energy Harvesting Output

4.2.2.2 Absence of Universally Accepted Standards for Energy Harvesting Technologies

4.2.2.3 Elevated Upfront Cost and Return-on-Investment Uncertainty

4.2.2.4 Cybersecurity and Data Integrity Vulnerabilities in Resource-Constrained Devices

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Expansion of Ambient Iot and 5G Networks

4.2.3.2 Increasing Development of Smart and Energy-Efficient Buildings

4.2.3.3 Rising Deployment of Connected Asset Monitoring Systems

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Intermittent and Unpredictable Ambient Energy Supply

4.2.4.2 Issues in Scaling Production While Maintaining Consistent Performance and Competitive Costs

4.2.4.3 Fragmented Communication Standards and Legacy System Integration

4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.3.3 Trends in Global Manufacturing Industry

5.3.4 Trends in Global Healthcare Industry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Battery-Free Sensors, by Key Player, 2022-2025

5.6.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Battery-Free Sensors, by Region, 2022-2025

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 9026)

5.7.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 9026)

5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.10 Investment and Funding Scenario, 2022-2026

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Wiliot Enables Royal Mail to Digitalize Logistics Through Battery-Free Iot Pixels

5.11.2 Enocean Helps Sumitomo Heavy Industries Support Battery-Free Industrial Iot Monitoring Using Wireless Sensors

5.11.3 Wiliot Improves Cold Chain Visibility for Global Grocery Retailer Through Battery-Free Iot Pixels

5.11.4 Murata Manufacturing Allows Electronics Manufacturing Facility to Enhance Energy Management Through Wireless Sensing

5.11.5 Inductosense Enables Petroineos Refining to Support Continuous Corrosion Monitoring Using Battery-Free Wand Wireless Ultrasonic Sensors

5.12 Impact of US Tariffs - Battery-Free Sensors Market

5.12.1 Introduction

5.12.2 Key Tariff Rates

5.12.3 Price Impact Analysis

5.12.4 Impact on Countries/Regions

5.12.4.1 US

5.12.4.2 Europe

5.12.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.12.5 Impact on Industries

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Key Emerging Technologies

6.1.1 Piezoelectric Microelectromechanical Systems

6.1.2 Triboelectric Nanogenerators

6.1.3 Near-Field Communication and Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Backscatter Communication

6.2.2 Digital Twin

6.2.3 Ultra-Low-Power Edge AI Inference

6.3 Technology Roadmap

6.3.1 Short-Term (2025-2027): Commercial Expansion of Battery-Free Sensing

6.3.2 Mid-Term (2027-2030): Intelligent and Scalable Battery-Free Sensor Networks

6.3.3 Long-Term (2030-2035): Autonomous Self-Powered Sensor Ecosystems

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.5 Impact of AI/Gen on Battery-Free Sensors Market

6.5.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.5.2 Best Practices Followed by Oems in Battery-Free Sensors Market

6.5.3 Case Studies Related to AI/Gen AI Implementation in Battery-Free Sensors Market

6.5.4 Interconnected Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

6.5.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI/Gen AI-Integrated Battery-Free Sensors

7 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.2.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.2.2 Industry Standards

7.2.2.1 Rfid Air Interface Standards (ISO/IEC 18000 Series, Epcglobal Gen2/ISO 18000-63)

7.2.2.2 Near Field Communication (Nfc) Standards (ISO/IEC 14443, ISO/IEC 15693, Nfc Forum Specifications)

7.2.2.3 Low-Power Wireless Communication Standards (Ieee 802.15.4, Zigbee, Thread)

7.2.2.4 Bluetooth Low Energy (Ble) Standards (Bluetooth Core Specification)

7.2.2.5 Radio Equipment, Electromagnetic Compatibility, and Safety Standards (IEC 62368-1, IEC 61000 Series, Etsi En 300 220)

7.2.3 Industry Frameworks and Rating Organizations

7.3 Sustainability Initiatives

7.3.1 Energy Harvesting and Battery Elimination

7.3.2 E-Waste Reduction and Circular Economy

7.3.3 Low-Power Semiconductor Design and Energy-Efficient Electronics

7.3.4 Sustainable Manufacturing and Responsible Material Sourcing

7.3.5 Smart Resource Monitoring and Environmental Optimization

7.4 Impact of Regulatory Policies on Sustainability Initiatives

7.4.1 Energy Efficiency and Electronic Waste Reduction Policies

7.4.2 Hazardous Substance and Circular Economy Policies

7.4.3 Wireless Connectivity, Cybersecurity, and Sustainable Iot Policies

8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Decision-Making Process

8.3 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.3.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.3.2 Buying Criteria

8.4 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.5 Unmet Needs of Various Industries

9 Communication Technologies for Battery-Free Sensors

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rfid

9.3 Nfc

9.4 Ble

9.5 Zigbee

9.6 Lorawan

9.7 Other Communication Technologies

10 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Energy Harvesting Capacity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 High

10.2.1 Reliability, Continuous Monitoring, and Reduced Maintenance Attributes to Bolster Segmental Growth

10.3 Medium

10.3.1 Ability to Balance Energy Availability and Operational Efficiency in Commercial Iot Applications to Fuel Segmental Growth

10.4 Low

10.4.1 Use to Reduce Battery Waste, Simplify Installation, and Support Long-Term Sustainability Initiatives to Spur Demand

11 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Energy Source

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Light Energy

11.2.1 Continuous Improvements in Pv Cell Efficiency and Adoption of Smart Buildings to Augment Segmental Growth

11.3 Vibration Energy

11.3.1 High Emphasis on Automation, Predictive Maintenance, and Industry 4.0 Initiatives to Foster Segmental Growth

11.4 Radio Frequency (Rf) Energy

11.4.1 Rising Adoption of Real-Time Visibility Solutions Throughout Supply Chains to Accelerate Segmental Growth

11.5 Thermal Energy

11.5.1 Increasing Investment in Predictive Maintenance and Infrastructure Monitoring to Expedite Segmental Growth

12 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Temperature Sensors

12.2.1 Maintenance-Free Operation, Compact Design, and Long Service Life to Facilitate Segmental Growth

12.3 Humidity/Moisture Sensors

12.3.1 Suitability for Large-Scale Iiot Deployments and Difficult-to-Access Locations to Fuel Segmental Growth

12.4 Pressure Sensors

12.4.1 Advances in Ultra-Low-Power Mems Sensing and Energy-Harvesting Technologies to Boost Segmental Growth

12.5 Motion & Position Sensors

12.5.1 Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency, Security, and Space Utilization to Contribute to Segmental Growth

12.6 Light Sensors

12.6.1 Advances in Ultra-Low-Power Optical Sensing, Energy Harvesting, and Wireless Communication Protocols to Drive Market

12.7 Gas Sensors

12.7.1 Emphasis on Worker Safety, Regulatory Compliance, and Operational Efficiency to Bolster Segmental Growth

12.8 Biosensors

12.8.1 Compact Design, Maintenance-Free Operation, and Ability to Enable Continuous Health Monitoring to Spur Demand

12.9 Other Sensors

13 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Food Quality Monitoring

13.2.1 Strong Focus on Monitoring Critical Environmental Parameters and Complying With Standards to Fuel Segmental Growth

13.3 Supply Chain Management

13.3.1 Rising Emphasis on Improving Asset Visibility and Enhancing Inventory Management to Foster Segmental Growth

13.4 Condition Monitoring

13.4.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Maintenance Costs and Minimize Unplanned Downtime to Augment Segmental Growth

13.5 Building Automation

13.5.1 Growing Adoption of Net-Zero Energy Initiatives and Iot-Enabled Building Management Systems to Drive Market

13.6 Environmental Monitoring

13.6.1 Strong Focus on Supporting Resource Management, Climate Monitoring, and Regulatory Compliance to Fuel Segmental Growth

13.7 Healthcare Monitoring

13.7.1 Growing Popularity of Connected Healthcare Systems to Accelerate Segmental Growth

13.8 Agriculture Monitoring

13.8.1 Rising Need to Optimize Resource Utilization and Support Sustainable Farming Practices to Bolster Segmental Growth

13.9 Other Applications

14 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Industry

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Manufacturing

14.2.1 Rapid Transition Toward Intelligent, Data-Driven Production Environments to Accelerate Segmental Growth

14.3 Logistics & Transportation

14.3.1 High Emphasis on Managing Warehouse Inventory and Tracking Shipments to Fuel Segmental Growth

14.4 Healthcare

14.4.1 Growing Focus on Improving Patient Outcomes and Operational Efficiency to Expedite Segmental Growth

14.5 Oil & Gas

14.5.1 High Investment in Digital Technologies, Asset Integrity Management, and Predictive Maintenance Solutions to Drive Market

14.6 Food & Beverages

14.6.1 Strong Focus on Improving Supply Chain Efficiency and Reducing Losses to Contribute to Segmental Growth

14.7 Aerospace & Defense

14.7.1 Increasing Investment in Advanced Platforms and Intelligent Surveillance Systems to Augment Segmental Growth

14.8 Energy

14.8.1 Rapid Industrialization, Electric Vehicle Adoption, and Digital Infrastructure Expansion to Fuel Segmental Growth

14.9 Smart Building

14.9.1 Rising Emphasis on Achieving Global Decarbonization Goals to Accelerate Segmental Growth

14.10 Other Industries

15 Battery Free Sensors Market, by Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.2.1 US

15.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Iiot and Industrial Automation to Contribute to Market Growth

15.2.2 Canada

15.2.2.1 Rising Emphasis on Strengthening Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem to Bolster Market Growth

15.2.3 Mexico

15.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization, Increasing Fdi, and Expanding Manufacturing Activities to Fuel Market Growth

15.3 Europe

15.3.1 Germany

15.3.1.1 Rising Deployment of Industry 4.0 Technologies to Strengthen Industrial Digitalization to Drive Market

15.3.2 UK

15.3.2.1 Increasing Investment in Smart Buildings, Industrial Digitalization, and Sustainable Infrastructure to Foster Market Growth

15.3.3 France

15.3.3.1 Government Investments in Semiconductor Technologies, Industrial Digitalization, and Sustainable Manufacturing to Expedite Market Growth

15.3.4 Italy

15.3.4.1 Rapid Industrial Digitalization, Automation, and Energy Efficiency to Accelerate Market Growth

15.3.5 Spain

15.3.5.1 Mounting Adoption of Iiot, Connected Infrastructure, and Intelligent Building Management Systems to Boost Market Growth

15.3.6 Rest of Europe

15.4 Asia-Pacific

15.4.1 China

15.4.1.1 Large-Scale Smart Factory Deployments and Investments in Semiconductor Technologies to Foster Market Growth

15.4.2 Japan

15.4.2.1 Rapid Advancements in Society 5.0 and Smart Manufacturing to Expedite Market Growth

15.4.3 India

15.4.3.1 Expanding Smart Manufacturing Initiatives and Government Investments in Electronics Manufacturing to Fuel Market Growth

15.4.4 South Korea

15.4.4.1 Rising Support for Smart Manufacturing and Semiconductor Innovation to Augment Market Growth

15.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15.5 RoW

15.5.1 Middle East

15.5.1.1 Increasing Investment in Smart Cities, Renewable Energy, and Intelligent Infrastructure to Bolster Market Growth

15.5.1.2 GCC Countries

15.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

15.5.2 Africa

15.5.2.1 Increasing Investment in Digitalization, Smart Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, and Connected Iot Technologies to Drive Market

15.5.3 South America

15.5.3.1 Rising Industrial Automation, Digital Transformation, and Smart Infrastructure Development to Fuel Market Growth

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/Right to Win, 2024-2026

16.3 Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.4 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

16.5 Brand Comparison

16.5.1 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US)

16.5.2 Wiliot Ltd. (Israel)

16.5.3 Enocean GmbH (Germany)

16.5.4 Inductosense Ltd. (UK)

16.5.5 Axzon Inc. (US)

16.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

16.6.1 Stars

16.6.2 Emerging Leaders

16.6.3 Pervasive Players

16.6.4 Participants

16.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

16.6.5.1 Company Footprint

16.6.5.2 Region Footprint

16.6.5.3 Sensor Type Footprint

16.6.5.4 Application Footprint

16.6.5.5 Industry Footprint

16.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

16.7.1 Progressive Companies

16.7.2 Responsive Companies

16.7.3 Dynamic Companies

16.7.4 Starting Blocks

16.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025

16.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

16.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

16.8 Competitive Scenario

16.8.1 Product Launches

16.8.2 Deals

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

17.1.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.1.3 Analyst's View

17.1.1.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.1.3.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.1.3.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.2 Wiliot Ltd.

17.1.2.1 Business Overview

17.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.2.3 Recent Developments

17.1.2.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.2.3.2 Deals

17.1.2.4 Analyst's View

17.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.3 Enocean GmbH

17.1.3.1 Business Overview

17.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.3.3 Recent Developments

17.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.3.3.2 Deals

17.1.3.4 Analyst's View

17.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.4 Inductosense

17.1.4.1 Business Overview

17.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.4.3 Recent Developments

17.1.4.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.4.4 Analyst's View

17.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.5 Axzon

17.1.5.1 Business Overview

17.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.5.3 Recent Developments

17.1.5.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.5.4 Analyst's View

17.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

17.1.6.1 Business Overview

17.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.6.3 Recent Developments

17.1.6.3.1 Deals

17.1.7 Powercast Corporation

17.1.7.1 Business Overview

17.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.7.3 Recent Developments

17.1.7.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.7.3.2 Deals

17.1.8 Energous Corporation

17.1.8.1 Business Overview

17.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.8.3 Recent Developments

17.1.8.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.8.3.2 Deals

17.1.9 Everactive

17.1.9.1 Business Overview

17.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.10 Thermokon Sensortechnik GmbH

17.1.10.1 Business Overview

17.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.2 Other Players

17.2.1 Escom Enhanced Solutions

17.2.2 Shenzhen Richrfid Technology Co. Ltd.

17.2.3 Phase Iv Engineering Inc.

17.2.4 E-Peas SA

17.2.5 Insta GmbH

17.2.6 Balluff GmbH

17.2.7 Greenteg AG

17.2.8 Kliskatek S.L.

17.2.9 Gao Tek & Gao Group Inc.

17.2.10 Dracula Technologies

17.2.11 Stmicroelectronics

17.2.12 Metalcraft, Inc.

17.2.13 Nxp Semiconductors

17.2.14 Infineon Technologies AG

17.2.15 Texas Instruments Incorporated

18 Research Methodology

18.1 Research Data

18.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

18.1.2 Secondary Data

18.1.2.1 List of Key Secondary Sources

18.1.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

18.1.3 Primary Data

18.1.3.1 List of Primary Interview Participants

18.1.3.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

18.1.3.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

18.1.3.4 Key Industry Insights

18.2 Market Size Estimation

18.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

18.2.1.1 Approach to Arrive At Market Size Using Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

18.2.2 Top-Down Approach

18.2.2.1 Approach to Arrive At Market Size Using Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

18.3 Data Triangulation

18.4 Research Assumptions

18.5 Research Limitations

18.6 Risk Analysis

19 Appendix

19.1 Insights From Industry Experts

19.2 Discussion Guide

19.3 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

19.4 Customization Options

19.5 Related Reports

19.6 Author Details

List of Tables [261]

List of Figures [67]

Companies Featured



Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Wiliot Ltd.

Enocean GmbH

Inductosense

Axzon

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Powercast Corporation

Energous Corporation

Everactive

Thermokon Sensortechnik GmbH

Escom Enhanced Solutions

Shenzhen Richrfid Technology Co. Ltd.

Phase Iv Engineering Inc.

E-Peas SA

Insta GmbH

Balluff GmbH

Greenteg AG

Kliskatek S.L.

Gao Tek & Gao Group Inc.

Dracula Technologies

Stmicroelectronics

Metalcraft, Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG Texas Instruments Incorporated

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