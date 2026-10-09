Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market - Global Forecast To 2032 LEO And Multi-Orbit Networks Fuel 11.6% CAGR And A USD 56.12 Billion Opportunity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on SATCOM-on-the-move, LEO connectivity and Asia Pacific demand through multi-orbit networks, efficient hardware and underserved industries. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Satellite Communication Equipment Market by Solution, Terminal, Platform, Type, Vrtical, Frequency, Connectivity, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is projected to grow from USD 29.05 billion in 2026 to USD 56.12 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for secure, resilient, and reliable connectivity across remote locations, aircraft, ships, vehicles, critical infrastructure, and operational sites where terrestrial networks are limited or unavailable. Advances in antennas, terminals, modems, routers, and network systems are improving satellite-based voice, data, and broadband services. Rising data consumption, defense modernization, emergency communication requirements, and the need for redundant networks are also accelerating investment in SATCOM equipment across government, commercial, and enterprise applications. SATCOM-on-the-move segment expected to retain market leadership By type, the SATCOM-on-the-move segment is projected to account for the largest share of the SATCOM equipment market during the forecast period. Aircraft, ships, military vehicles, emergency vehicles, trains, and mobile command units require uninterrupted connectivity for secure communications, broadband access, operational tracking, and mission-critical data exchange. The segment also benefits from the higher value of equipment required for mobile platforms, including stabilized antennas, rugged terminals, modems, routers, and dependable network-switching systems. Continued adoption across defense, aviation, maritime, transportation, and public safety operations is expected to reinforce its leading position through 2032. LEO orbit connectivity projected to record the highest CAGR By connectivity, the LEO orbit segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2032. Lower latency, higher data rates, and broad coverage are supporting the deployment of LEO-based services for mobile, enterprise, and remote users. Aviation, maritime, land-mobile, defense, and telecom applications increasingly depend on real-time broadband services beyond the reach of conventional infrastructure. The expansion of LEO constellations is creating substantial demand for electronically steered antennas, user terminals, modems, routers, and multi-orbit SATCOM equipment. The transition toward hybrid and multi-orbit network architectures is also enabling operators to improve coverage, capacity, resilience, and service continuity. Asia Pacific positioned as the fastest-growing regional market Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region in the SATCOM equipment market. Growth is supported by expanding aviation and maritime activity, defense modernization, telecom backhaul requirements, and greater demand for connectivity among remote enterprises. Large coastal economies, island nations, remote industrial operations, and rising air travel are increasing investment in satellite terminals, antennas, modems, routers, and ground systems. Regional governments and defense organizations are also strengthening secure communication capabilities for aircraft, naval vessels, ground vehicles, and command centers. These initiatives are expected to generate sustained opportunities for SATCOM equipment manufacturers, technology providers, and network operators. Primary participant profile

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, Managers - 10%, and Others - 70% By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Middle East - 10%, and RoW - 5% Research coverage and strategic value The study evaluates the SATCOM equipment market across major segments, subsegments, and geographic regions, providing market size estimates and growth forecasts. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis covering company profiles, product portfolios, business offerings, recent developments, market positioning, manufacturing capabilities, and strategies adopted by leading industry participants. The report supports established companies, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders by providing revenue estimates, competitive intelligence, and regional growth assessments. It also enables organizations to evaluate market conditions, identify expansion opportunities, strengthen positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. Key insights provided by the report

Market dynamics: Analysis of demand for connectivity in remote and mobility-based environments, extensive SATCOM use in defense and emergency operations, resilient network requirements, increasing data consumption, high capital requirements, infrastructure development costs, regulatory constraints, spectrum management, cybersecurity, and signal protection.

Growth opportunities: Evaluation of multi-orbit and hybrid networks, improvements in hardware efficiency and form factor, and adoption across emerging and underpenetrated industries.

Market penetration: Assessment of SATCOM equipment and solutions offered by leading market participants.

Product Development/Innovation: Coverage of upcoming technologies, research & development activities, equipment advancements, and product launches.

Market development: Identification of high-growth applications and lucrative regional markets.

Market diversification: Analysis of new products, untapped geographies, strategic investments, and recent industry developments. Competitive assessment: Review of market share, product capabilities, growth strategies, and manufacturing strengths among leading SATCOM equipment companies. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $29.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $56.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights and Market Highlights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 High-Growth Segments

2.4 Disruptive Trends Shaping Satcom Equipment Market

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

2.6 Business Models

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Satcom Equipment Market

3.2 Satcom Equipment Market, by Platform

3.3 Satcom Equipment Market, by Vertical

3.4 Satcom Equipment Market, by Commercial Vertical

3.5 Satcom Equipment Market, by Type

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Surge in Demand for Connectivity in Remote and Mobility-Based Environments

4.2.1.2 Extensive Use of Satcom in Defense and Emergency Operations

4.2.1.3 Heightened Demand for Resilient and Redundant Communication Networks

4.2.1.4 Rise in Data Consumption Across Media, Enterprise, and Consumer Segments

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Capital Requirement

4.2.2.2 Substantial Development and Maintenance Costs of Satcom Infrastructure

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Shift Toward Multi-Orbit and Hybrid Networks

4.2.3.2 Improvements in Hardware Efficiency and Form Factor

4.2.3.3 Adoption Across Emerging and Underpenetrated Industries

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Regulatory and Spectrum Management Issues

4.2.4.2 Cybersecurity and Signal Protection Risks

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.3.1 Affordable and Cost-Optimized Equipment

4.3.2 Compact and Easy-to-Deploy Solutions

4.3.3 Integrated All-in-One Terminals

4.3.4 Standardization Across Platforms and Frequencies

4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4.1 Satellite Services Market

4.4.2 Telecommunications and 5G Infrastructure Market

4.4.3 Aerospace and Defense Communication Market

4.4.4 Maritime Communication Market

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Ecosystem Analysis

5.1.1 Prominent Companies

5.1.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.1.3 End Users

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Concept and Research (~25%)

5.2.2 Component and Material Development (~20%)

5.2.3 Engine Manufacturing (~20%)

5.2.4 System Integration and Validation (~20%)

5.2.5 Post-Deployment Services (~15%)

5.3 Trade Analysis

5.3.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 852560)

5.3.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 852560)

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Hughes Network'S Jupiter for High-Throughput Broadband Delivery

5.4.2 Iridium'S Certus Terminals for Global Mobility Connectivity

5.4.3 L3Harris' Satcom Terminals for Naval Communication

5.5 Key Conferences and Events, 2026

5.6 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.8 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.8.1 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.8.2 Trends in Space Industry

5.9 Impact of 2025 US Tariff

5.9.1 Key Tariff Rates

5.9.2 Price Impact Analysis

5.9.3 Impact on Countries/Regions

5.9.3.1 US

5.9.3.2 Europe

5.9.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.9.4 Impact on End-Use Industries

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.10.1 Indicative Pricing Analysis of Portable Satcom Equipment

5.10.2 Indicative Pricing Analysis of Maritime Satcom Equipment

5.10.3 Indicative Pricing Analysis of Land Mobile Satcom Equipment

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Key Technologies

6.1.1 Phased Array Antenna

6.1.2 High-Throughput Satellite

6.1.3 Multi-Orbit and Hybrid Network

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 5G and Terrestrial Network Integration

6.2.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

6.2.3 Software-Defined Networking

6.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.3.1 Cubesat

6.3.2 Inter-Satellite Link

6.4 Technology Roadmap

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Future Applications

6.6.1 Impact of AI/Gen AI

6.6.2 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.6.3 Case Studies on AI Implementation

6.6.4 Interconnected Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

6.6.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI/Gen AI

7 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.2 Industry Standards

7.2 Sustainability Initiatives

7.2.1 Multi-Orbit Compatible Equipment Development

7.2.2 Integration With 5G and Terrestrial Networks

7.2.3 Miniaturization and Compact Equipment Design

7.2.4 Advancements in High-Throughput Communication

7.2.5 Secure and Defense-Grade Communication Systems

7.3 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards

8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process

8.2.2 Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs of End-Use Industries

9 Satcom Equipment Market, by Frequency

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Satcom Equipment Categories by Data Rate/Bandwidth Support

9.2.1 Narrowband

9.2.2 Broadband

9.2.3 High-Throughput

9.3 C-Band

9.3.1 Critical Role in Fixed and High-Availability Communication Infrastructure

9.4 L & S-Band

9.4.1 Need for Consistent Connectivity in Remote Environments

9.5 X-Band

9.5.1 Increased Investments in Mission-Critical Defense Communication Systems

9.6 Ku-Band

9.6.1 Suitability for Commercial Broadcasting and Mobility Connectivity

9.7 Ka-Band

9.7.1 Shift Toward High-Capacity Broadband Enabled by Advanced Satellite Networks

9.8 Vhf/Uhf-Band

9.8.1 Extensive Use in Defense and Emergency Operations Requiring Reliable Communication

9.9 Q/V-Band

9.9.1 Focus on Higher Frequency Spectrum to Support Future Network Capacity Needs

9.10 Multi-Band

9.10.1 Demand for Seamless Operation Across Multiple Frequencies and Satellite Orbits

10 Satcom Equipment Market, by Connectivity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Leo

10.2.1 Elevated Demand for Low-Latency, High-Speed Connectivity Supported by Large Satellite Constellations

10.3 Meo/Geo

10.3.1 Continuous Reliance on Wide-Area Coverage and Established Satellite Communication Infrastructure

11 Satcom Equipment Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial

11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Satellite-Based Connectivity Across Enterprise, Mobility, and Consumer Applications

11.2.2 Telecommunications & Cellular Backhaul

11.2.3 Media & Entertainment

11.2.4 Business & Enterprise

11.2.5 Transportation & Logistics

11.2.6 Scientific Research & Development

11.2.7 Aviation

11.2.8 Marine

11.2.9 Retail & Consumer

11.2.10 Energy & Power

11.2.11 Mining & Construction

11.2.12 Others

11.3 Government & Defense

11.3.1 Growing Need for Secure, Resilient, and Mission-Critical Communication Systems

11.3.2 Military

11.3.3 Homeland Security & Emergency Management

12 Satcom Equipment Market, by Solution

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Satcom Equipment Architecture Landscape

12.2.1 Conventional/Legacy System

12.2.2 Electronically Steered System

12.2.3 Software-Defined Systems

12.2.4 Multi-Orbit/Hybrid-Network System

12.3 Product

12.3.1 Rising Deployment of Satellite Hardware to Support Expanding Communication Networks

12.3.2 Antenna

12.3.2.1 Phased Array

12.3.2.1.1 Passive Phased Array

12.3.2.1.2 Active Electronically Steered Array

12.3.2.1.3 Hybrid Beamforming

12.3.2.1.4 Digital Beamforming

12.3.2.2 Multiple Input and Multiple Output Array

12.3.2.3 Others

12.3.3 Transceiver

12.3.3.1 Receiver

12.3.3.2 Transmitter

12.3.4 Power Amplifier

12.3.5 Converter

12.3.6 Gyro Stabilizer

12.3.7 Modem & Router

12.3.8 Radio

12.3.9 Radome

12.3.10 Other Components

12.4 Service

12.4.1 Increasing Need for Integration, Deployment, and Lifecycle Support of Satcom Systems

12.4.2 Engineering & Integration

12.4.3 Installation

12.4.4 Logistics & Maintenance

13 Satcom Equipment Market, by Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Satcom-on-the-Move

13.2.1 Need for Continuous Connectivity on Moving Platforms

13.3 Satcom-on-the-Pause

13.3.1 Rise in Demand for Deployable Communication Systems in Fixed or Temporary Locations

14 Satcom Equipment Market, by Platform

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Portable

14.2.1 Importance of Quick-Deploy Communication in Remote and Emergency Situations

14.2.2 Manpack

14.2.3 Handheld

14.2.4 Deployable/Flyaway

14.3 Land Mobile

14.3.1 Escalating Demand for Continuous Connectivity in Moving Land-Based Operations

14.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

14.3.3 Military Vehicle

14.3.4 Emergency Vehicle

14.3.5 Unmanned Ground Vehicle

14.3.6 Train

14.4 Land Fixed

14.4.1 Stable Communication Infrastructure Requirements for Fixed Locations

14.4.2 Command & Control Center

14.4.3 Earth/Ground Station

14.4.4 Direct-to-Home/Satellite Tv

14.4.5 Enterprise System

14.5 Maritime

14.5.1 Increasing Need for Communication and Connectivity Across Commercial and Defense Vessels

14.5.2 Commercial Ship

14.5.3 Military Ship

14.5.4 Submarine

14.5.5 Unmanned Maritime Vehicle

14.6 Airborne

14.6.1 Rapid Adoption of in-Flight Connectivity and Communication Systems in Aviation

14.6.2 Commercial Aircraft

14.6.3 Military Aircraft

14.6.4 Business Jet

14.6.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

15 Satcom Equipment Market, by Technology

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Legacy

15.2.1 Continued Use and Maintenance of Existing Satellite Communication Infrastructure

15.3 Next-Generation

15.3.1 Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Improve Performance, Flexibility, and Network Integration

16 Satcom Equipment Market, by Terminal

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Lte-Based

16.2.1 Rapid Integration of Satellite and Cellular Networks

16.3 Non-Lte-Based

16.3.1 Growing Demand for Satellite-Based Communication Services

17 Satcom Equipment Market, by Region

17.1 Introduction

17.2 North America

17.2.1 US

17.2.1.1 Steady Demand From Defense and Government Users to Drive Market

17.2.2 Canada

17.2.2.1 Remote Connectivity Needs and Arctic Operations to Drive Market

17.3 Europe

17.3.1 Russia

17.3.1.1 Focus on Domestic Satellite Systems and Strong Usage Across Remote Industries to Drive Market

17.3.2 France

17.3.2.1 Robust Defense Programs and Domestic Space Capabilities to Drive Market

17.3.3 Germany

17.3.3.1 Industrial Digitalization and Network Resilience Needs to Drive Market

17.3.4 UK

17.3.4.1 Strong Role in Maritime Connectivity and Satellite Services to Drive Market

17.3.5 Italy

17.3.5.1 Civil Protection Needs and Space Program Participation to Drive Market

17.3.6 Spain

17.3.6.1 National Satellite Programs and Operator Presence to Drive Market

17.3.7 Rest of Europe

17.4 Asia-Pacific

17.4.1 China

17.4.1.1 State-Led Infrastructure Programs and Domestic Supply Chain to Drive Market

17.4.2 South Korea

17.4.2.1 Telecom Integration and Export-Oriented Manufacturing to Drive Market

17.4.3 Japan

17.4.3.1 Disaster Preparedness and High-Reliability Communication Need to Drive Market

17.4.4 Australia

17.4.4.1 Need for Remote Area Connectivity to Drive Market

17.4.5 India

17.4.5.1 Ongoing Policy Changes and Expanding Domestic Programs to Drive Market

17.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

17.5 Middle East & Africa

17.5.1 GCC

17.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

17.5.1.1.1 National Programs and Energy Sector Operations to Drive Market

17.5.1.2 UAE

17.5.1.2.1 Regional Hub Position and High Mobility Demand to Drive Market

17.5.2 Israel

17.5.2.1 Defense Communication Needs and Satellite Capacity Use to Drive Market

17.5.3 Turkey

17.5.3.1 Growing Satellite Capacity and Local Space Programs to Drive Market

17.5.4 Africa

17.5.4.1 Infrastructure Gaps and Service Delivery Needs to Drive Market

17.6 Latin America

17.6.1 Brazil

17.6.1.1 Inland Coverage Needs and Public Communication Programs to Drive Market

17.6.2 Mexico

17.6.2.1 Public Satellite Systems and Expanding Telecom Reach to Drive Market

17.6.3 Argentina

17.6.3.1 Domestic Satellite Operations and Land-Based Usage to Drive Market

18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2025

18.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

18.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

18.5 Brand/Product Comparison

18.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

18.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

18.7.1 Stars

18.7.2 Emerging Leaders

18.7.3 Pervasive Players

18.7.4 Participants

18.7.5 Company Footprint

18.7.5.1 Region Footprint

18.7.5.2 Vertical Type Footprint

18.7.5.3 Solution Footprint

18.7.5.4 Platform Footprint

18.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2025

18.8.1 Progressive Companies

18.8.2 Responsive Companies

18.8.3 Dynamic Companies

18.8.4 Starting Blocks

18.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking

18.8.5.1 List of Start-Ups/SMEs

18.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Start-Ups/SMEs

18.9 Competitive Scenario

18.9.1 Product/Service Launches

18.9.2 Deals

18.9.3 Other Developments

19 Company Profiles

19.1 Key Players

19.1.1 Thales

19.1.1.1 Business Overview

19.1.1.2 Products Offered

19.1.1.3 Recent Developments

19.1.1.3.1 Deals

19.1.1.3.2 Other Developments

19.1.1.4 The Analyst's View

19.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

19.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.2 Viasat, Inc.

19.1.2.1 Business Overview

19.1.2.2 Products Offered

19.1.2.3 Services Offered

19.1.2.4 Recent Developments

19.1.2.4.1 Deals

19.1.2.4.2 Other Developments

19.1.2.5 The Analyst's View

19.1.2.5.1 Right to Win

19.1.2.5.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.3 General Dynamics Corporation

19.1.3.1 Business Overview

19.1.3.2 Products Offered

19.1.3.3 Services Offered

19.1.3.4 Recent Developments

19.1.3.4.1 Other Developments

19.1.3.5 The Analyst's View

19.1.3.5.1 Right to Win

19.1.3.5.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.4 Rtx

19.1.4.1 Business Overview

19.1.4.2 Products Offered

19.1.4.3 Recent Developments

19.1.4.3.1 Other Developments

19.1.4.4 The Analyst's View

19.1.4.4.1 Right to Win

19.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.5 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

19.1.5.1 Business Overview

19.1.5.2 Products Offered

19.1.5.3 Recent Developments

19.1.5.3.1 Deals

19.1.5.3.2 Other Developments

19.1.5.4 The Analyst's View

19.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

19.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.6 Echostar Corporation

19.1.6.1 Business Overview

19.1.6.2 Products Offered

19.1.6.3 Recent Developments

19.1.6.3.1 Product/Service Launches

19.1.6.3.2 Deals

19.1.6.3.3 Other Developments

19.1.7 Cobham Satcom

19.1.7.1 Business Overview

19.1.7.2 Products Offered

19.1.7.3 Services Offered

19.1.7.4 Recent Developments

19.1.7.4.1 Product/Service Launches

19.1.7.4.2 Deals

19.1.7.4.3 Other Developments

19.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

19.1.8.1 Business Overview

19.1.8.2 Products Offered

19.1.8.3 Recent Developments

19.1.8.3.1 Product/Service Launches

19.1.8.3.2 Deals

19.1.8.3.3 Other Developments

19.1.9 Gilat Satellite Networks

19.1.9.1 Business Overview

19.1.9.2 Products Offered

19.1.9.3 Services Offered

19.1.9.4 Recent Developments

19.1.9.4.1 Deals

19.1.9.4.2 Other Developments

19.1.10 Iridium Communications Inc.

19.1.10.1 Business Overview

19.1.10.2 Products Offered

19.1.10.3 Services Offered

19.1.10.4 Recent Developments

19.1.10.4.1 Deals

19.1.10.4.2 Other Developments

19.1.11 Aselsan A.S.

19.1.11.1 Business Overview

19.1.11.2 Products Offered

19.1.11.3 Recent Developments

19.1.11.3.1 Other Developments

19.1.12 Intellian Technologies, Inc.

19.1.12.1 Business Overview

19.1.12.2 Products Offered

19.1.12.3 Recent Developments

19.1.12.3.1 Deals

19.1.12.3.2 Other Developments

19.1.13 St Engineering

19.1.13.1 Business Overview

19.1.13.2 Products Offered

19.1.13.3 Recent Developments

19.1.13.3.1 Deals

19.1.13.3.2 Other Developments

19.1.14 Spacex

19.1.14.1 Business Overview

19.1.14.2 Products Offered

19.1.14.3 Recent Developments

19.1.14.3.1 Product/Service Launches

19.1.14.3.2 Other Developments

19.1.15 Elbit Systems Ltd.

19.1.15.1 Business Overview

19.1.15.2 Products Offered

19.1.15.3 Recent Developments

19.1.15.3.1 Deals

19.1.15.3.2 Other Developments

19.2 Other Players

19.2.1 Campbell Scientific, Inc.

19.2.2 Nd Satcom GmbH

19.2.3 Satcom Global

19.2.4 Holkirk Communication Ltd.

19.2.5 Avl Technologies

19.2.6 Oneweb

19.2.7 Thinkom Solutions Inc.

19.2.8 Viking Satcom

19.2.9 Norsat International Inc.

19.2.10 Cesiumastro

20 Research Methodology

20.1 Research Data

20.1.1 Secondary Data

20.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

20.1.2 Primary Data

20.1.2.1 Primary Respondents

20.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

20.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

20.1.2.4 Insights From Industry Experts

20.2 Factor Analysis

20.2.1 Demand-Side Indicators

20.2.2 Supply-Side Indicators

20.3 Market Size Estimation

20.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

20.3.2 Top-Down Approach

20.4 Data Triangulation

20.5 Research Assumptions

20.6 Research Limitations

20.7 Risk Assessment

21 Appendix

21.1 Discussion Guide

21.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

21.3 Customization Options

21.4 Related Reports

21.5 Author Details

List of Tables [330]

List of Figures [70]

Companies Featured



Thales

Viasat, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Rtx

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Echostar Corporation

Cobham Satcom

Honeywell International Inc.

Gilat Satellite Networks

Iridium Communications Inc.

Aselsan A.S.

Intellian Technologies, Inc.

St Engineering

Spacex

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Nd Satcom GmbH

Satcom Global

Holkirk Communication Ltd.

Avl Technologies

Oneweb

Thinkom Solutions Inc.

Viking Satcom

Norsat International Inc. Cesiumastro

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