Launch Of New Book By Victor Dominello, Government 3.0. A Vision For The Public Service In The Age Of AI

Victor Dominello presenting at his launch event in the Salesforce Sydney Head Office

Victor Dominello signing books at the launch in Sydney on 8 October

A roadmap and guide for policymakers and public administrators interested in the delivery of public service, and the next stage in the Government's evolution.

- Victor DominelloSYDNEY, -- NSW--, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hon. Victor Dominello, the world's first Minister for Customer Service and Digital, the person behind the Service NSW app and the $2.1 billion Digital Restart Fund, launched his book Government 3.0. A Vision for Public Service in the Age of AI in Sydney Thursday 08 October.At the heart of this book is a critical question. What if the public sector were as accountable for every minute it takes from citizens as it is for every dollar in taxes?Government 3.0 traces how government moves from paper-based bureaucracy to intelligent, proactive service. And it makes a plea worth hearing right now: AI and data in government shouldn't mean surveillance. They should mean nobody falls through the cracks, starting with the people most likely to.Corporations already use data to drive profit. Victor asks the harder question: who benefits?If you work in or around the public sector, this is the roadmap and comprehensive guide for policymakers, public administrators and those interested in the future of governance in the delivery of public service, and the next stage in the Government's evolution, putting service at the centre.“Every government faces the same challenge”, says Dominello.“How can it harness AI and digital technologies and build systems that work to serve citizens, not exclude them? How can government leaders make sure the benefits of digital transformation flow to the wider community, not just the lucky few, while treating everyone with respect, dignity and fairness? And, how can government protect citizens' data and information from AI hacks and cyber attacks?”In his capacity as NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital, Victor Dominello was in charge of 'Australia's biggest startup', a massive effort to bring the New South Wales Government into the digital age.The book, Government 3.0 tells that story, and applies the lessons learned to the future, with a bold set of proposals for restructuring government, building trust, and using our new-found wealth of data and technology to protect and empower the most vulnerable among us.Dominello envisions a transformative future for governance in the public sector. He brings together visionary thinking, practical strategies, case studies from around the world and a roadmap from innovative and ethically sound public sector transformations delivering more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric government. As Victor comments:“Collaboration is important for at least three reasons. The external challenges we face are all interconnected. Our responses must be interconnected too.“In this book I explore how governments and policymakers can bring human values to digital government. I've developed a framework to help us think about these questions – the 'SPRITE' principles are about: Security, Privacy, Resilience, Inclusion, Transparency, and Ethics.“When citizens trust their government to deliver, predictability strengthens. Predictability fuels confidence. And confidence is what investors price as sovereign risk.Publishing adviser, Jaqui Lane from The Book Adviser, comments:“It is imperative that governments around the world deal with the elephant in the room-governments stuck with outdated systems and pre-digital mindsets in a digital age. This has come to global public attention with the recent series of reports of AI agents going rogue, including revelations that an OpenAI agent breached Australia's Medicare system and has attempted to access dozens of US government and university websites.“To see where and how government can evolve, all parts of government need to understand how we got to where we are.”The book is endorsed by Carmen Domingues, Former White House Senior AI Advisor.“Victor Dominello brings a refreshingly humble and insightful perspective to digital and technical change in the public sector from someone who has actually been in the trenches, but also had the often-lacking humility to recognize shortcomings and strive to address them. Government 3.0: A Vision for Public Service in the Age of AI should be mandatory reading for civil servants.”And CJ Ritchie, Principal, Ritchie Advising and Former CIO, Government of British Columbia“Victor Dominello combines policy insight, operational realism, and genuine humanity to show what modern public service can become when service-not systems-is placed at the center. This is essential reading for ministers, deputy ministers, CIOs, and anyone serious about rebuilding trust in government through digital transformation.” CJ Ritchie, Principal, Ritchie Advising and Former CIO, Government of British ColumbiaMedia contact:Jaqui LaneThe Book Adviser...

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Launch of new book by Victor Dominello, Government 3.0. A Vision for the Public Service in the Age of AI News Provided By The Book Adviser October 09, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Politics, Technology, World & Regional



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